Your Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, April 29: The Moon Is Opposite Mars

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for April 29, 2026. The Moon in Libra is opposite Mars in Aries on Wednesday, and tension is building between keeping the peace and telling the truth.

You want to say what you really think instead of what sounds harmonious, even if it upsets others. You're done overgiving just to maintain balance. Now, you want to pull your energy back.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, right now, you’re stepping into a more refined version of your power. You see that being fully yourself doesn’t push the right people away. It actually invites them to meet you properly.

If something feels slightly tense on Wednesday, it’s not a problem. This is an opportunity to assert yourself without shutting others out.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, during your April 29 horoscope, you’re becoming more aware of what genuinely supports your well-being. That awareness gives you more control over your day.

Instead of pushing through things that drain you, you’re starting to move with more intention. This isn’t about drastic change, but choosing what is good and sustainable.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, on Wednesday, the universe is guiding you to find a deeper alignment between what excites you and what actually satisfies you. You don’t have to give up pleasure to find meaning. You just have to choose more intentionally.

When you follow what feels both stimulating and emotionally real, you open the door to experiences that are both fun and lasting. This is about choosing depth without losing your spark.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, on Wednesday, you’re finding a new balance between your inner world and what’s asked of you externally. You're learning that you don’t have to overextend yourself to be valued or respected.

What does it look like to show up in a way that protects your energy while remaining present? The result is a deeper sense of emotional stability that doesn’t depend on external validation.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, you don’t have to hold back your truth. You just need to deliver it from a place of clarity rather than reaction. When you do, your words don’t just express how you feel. They allow for deeper understanding and respect.

Your April 29 horoscope urges you to remember that your voice is a tool. When you use it consciously, it becomes incredibly powerful.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, on Wednesday, you’re strengthening your foundation by being more honest about what you need. There’s a quiet courage in allowing yourself to move beyond surface-level control and into something more real.

This is where true stability comes from. Being aligned with what actually matters to you is far more valuable than managing everything perfectly.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, you’re redefining what balance actually means for you. When you honor your own perspective, your relationships become more honest and sustainable.

This is you embodying a version of yourself that doesn’t overcompromise or lose your natural grace. On Wednesday, you’re learning that your voice is part of the balance, not a disruption to it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, on April 29, a powerful awareness is building beneath the surface. It’s helping you understand yourself on a deeper level.

Instead of ignoring what you feel, you’re beginning to see how your inner state shapes your external reality. Small shifts in awareness lead to meaningful changes in how you move through your daily life.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, you feel drawn toward what feels genuinely alive and expansive. That’s something you trust.

Your sense of joy is renewed, especially in regard to how you engage with others and express yourself. You don’t have to force anything during your Wednesday horoscope, as what resonates naturally stands out.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, your definition of success is evolving in a way that feels more complete. On April 29, you have an opportunity to align your external goals with your internal world and create something that feels both productive and fulfilling.

This isn’t about stepping back from your ambitions. When you integrate these two parts of your life, you don’t lose momentum. You gain sustainability and depth.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, on Wednesday, your perspective is expanding, opening you up to new possibilities. Conversations and even moments of tension help you see things from a different angle, and that shift is valuable.

You’re not being challenged to unsettle you, but to grow you. When you stay open-minded and engaged, you allow yourself to evolve in energizing and forward-moving ways.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, on Wednesday, something about your sense of worth is clicking into place. It feels quietly powerful.

You’re starting to notice where your energy is going, and more importantly, what’s actually coming back to you. You're done with people pleasing and overgiving. Now, you're creating a rhythm that feels mutual and supportive.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.