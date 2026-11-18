November 19 is quite a high-energy day as the Scorpio Sun squares Mars in Leo. The Moon also enters Mars-ruled Aries today, so Thursday’s horoscopes definitely give us some momentum.

If you’ve been dragging your feet on anything, this’ll be the day you finally have the motivation to get things moving. The Aries Moon makes people super independent and the Sun’s square to Mars has tempers flaring a bit, so I’d suggest prioritizing anything that doesn’t require someone’s else’s decision or approval. The good thing is that follow-through actually pays off today. Get ‘er done!

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, November 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday’s astrology makes you a little more impatient than usual, which is saying a lot. Whatever you do on November 19, you’re gonna want to be the one in charge.

This can certainly work in your favor, Aries. Especially since Mars in your creativity zone actually makes you a great leader. The only thing is that you won’t have much patience for anyone not moving at your preferred pace.

Solo projects are likely the best move for you today. But if you can’t completely avoid working with other people, just remember that someone having a different opinion than you isn’t a personal attack. You got this.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, de-escalation is your word for the day. The Aries Moon makes you more sensitive to stress. November 19 is one of those days when it might feel like it’s you against the world.

Since the Scorpio Sun is in your relationship zone and squaring the Moon in your home zone, the little quirks the people closest to you have will likely seem quite annoying on Thursday. My advice? Let things go.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Mars in your house of thoughts and communication has your brain moving a mile a minute on Thursday. The Scorpio Sun gives you a one-track mind. It’s actually a great day to get things crossed off your to-do list.

Once you’re hyperfocused on something today, expect to be easily irritated by anything (or anyone) that requires you to change course. Early bird gets the worm, Gemini! Get an early start. You know, before people have a chance to distract you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday’s astrology might have you convinced that it’s the perfect time to quit your job. Don’t fall for the trap! It’s just the Moon in Aries entering your career zone that has you all of a sudden thinking you’re not where you’re supposed to be.

The Scorpio Sun eggs on this sense of urgency because it makes you want to take some creative risks. Here’s an idea, Cancer. Start by polishing up your resume. It’ll give you a head start when you’re actually prepared to make a (more informed) change.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Mars in your zodiac sign gives you so much energy. Once the Moon enters Aries, your adventure zone, on November 19, expect to feel an urge to do something completely different from your normal routine.

Mars’s square to the Scorpio Sun in your home zone is likely to make you feel trapped by your responsibilities. You can’t just up and leave to frolic around the world, Leo.

There are other ways you can experience all things life has to offer, though. Thankfully, the Aries Moon gives you the perspective change you’ll need to figure it out.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday’s astrology has you hyperfocused on how you feel about the way someone’s been treating you. Not that it’s all in your head, but the Aries Moon in your intimacy zone does have a tendency to assume things before asking for clarification.

November 19 is actually a great day to address this person because the Scorpio Sun in your house of communication makes it easy to find your words and dig a little deeper into the situation. Just keep in mind that Mars in Leo can make you a little passive-aggressive.

Be direct today, Virgo. The outcome will be much better.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You have no filter today thanks to the Moon entering Aries on November 19. This energy also makes you less willing to put everyone else before yourself.

This is why you might find yourself in a bit of a conundrum on Thursday. Mars in your friendship zone squares the Scorpio Sun in your house of value, which means you want to spend time with friends but not if it costs you too much money.

If people are used to you giving in to what they want to do, they’ll be surprised by your hesitation to bend to their will. Don’t let ‘em peer pressure you, Libra!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday’s astrological energy is a little intense, Scorpio. But hey, isn’t that how you like it? The Sun in your sign square Mars in Leo, your career house, can actually work in your favor because it makes you so ambitious.

The Moon enters Aries on November 19, putting your focus on efficiency. Get yourself organized today. You have the drive.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Those philosophical debates you love so much might actually drain you on November 19. Mars in your house of worldview has you fired up to talk about the state of the world and the Moon entering Aries makes you even more blunt than usual.

This all sounds well and good on the surface because you’re usually up for these types of conversations that don’t really have any concrete answers. But those deep conversations can easily go sideways if you end up disagreeing with someone on Thursday because the Scorpio Sun is in your house of rest.

That means you’re more easily mentally fatigued today. Keep it light for now.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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When the Moon enters Aries, your home zone, on November 19, you become adamant about establishing stronger personal security. In your eyes, Capricorn, that means financial security.

Since the Scorpio Sun in your friendship zone squares Mars, which is currently in your house of financial commitments, get ready to feel an urge to collect from anyone who owes you money. And since this is a square aspect, which is known for causing tension, I’d expect not getting the response you want.

Nothing wrong with getting back what you’re owed. Just be smart about the way you go about it.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On Thursday, both the Sun and Mars form hard aspects to your zodiac sign. The Sun in your career zone and Mars in your relationship zone is a sign that what your job wants from you and what a partner wants from you (whether romantic or someone you work closely with) aren’t on the same page on November 19.

That means you’re left dealing with the logistics of trying to make it work. Thankfully, the Aries Moon enters your communication house today. So you have no problem addressing things directly.

Just remember the Moon in Aries makes you quite impulsive. Re-read any messages before hitting send, Aquarius. It’s hard to take certain things back.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Impulse buying can become a problem for you on Thursday. The Aries Moon enters your money zone on November 19 which makes you less intentional about how you spend your money.

The Scorpio Sun in your travel zone inspires you to spend your hard-earned cash on getting away from you daily life. A Leo Mars in your house of daily routines co-signs on the Sun’s wishes.

Only you know if you can actually afford to do so, Pisces. Keep in mind that there’s a lot of impulsive Mars energy in the air today. I’d suggest using the drive you have to start planning your escape before making the financial commitment.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.