Between now and November 22, 2026, life is getting noticeably better for three zodiac signs. Retrograde season is finally over, which means things are about to pick up big time.

The week begins with a powerful Mars-Jupiter conjunction in Leo. This energy has us feeling more confident, but be careful not to blow things out of proportion or go overboard. On November 19, the Sun squares Mars, which can cause anger or irritation. But this won't last long, because on November 22, the Sun enters the optimistic sign of Sagittarius. This season is about learning new things and embracing change. Be free, zodiac signs!

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1. Leo

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Mars meets up with Jupiter in your sign early in the week, creating a burst of enthusiasm. You're ready to go after your goals, but in your rush to make things happen, you might be careless or not read the fine print. It's better to go slow and steady than mess things up by rushing ahead.

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Don’t push something that needs to unfold on its own, Leo. Of course, if there's opportunity, take it. But make sure you're seeing things clearly, as opposed to being starry-eyed. Manage your ego, and if others are involved, let them say their piece too. You might be working in a group. If that's the case, look for ways your personality can benefit the team. This is not the time to be self-serving. When Sagittarius season starts at the end of the week, everything you've done will start to pay off.

2. Scorpio

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Mars aligns with Jupiter in Leo early this week. This can bring some exciting opportunities, but it can also create a pressure-cooker environment at work. That means you need to be careful. The Sun’s square to Mars on Thursday can also push something over the edge to the point of feeling totally burned out. Life is about to get better, but in the meantime, you need to take care of yourself, Scorpio.

If someone tests your patience, don't react emotionally. I know that's easier said than done, but try to come at it from a detached and analytical point of view. Don't engage in a heated debate or argument. It won't be worth it. This is a good week to work alone or behind closed doors if possible. If not, just remember to keep your cool. You might be hungry for attention or admiration, but don't hog the spotlight. When Sagittarius season begins, life will take a turn for the better.

3. Taurus

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The week begins on a more stressful note. The Mars-Jupiter conjunction can create relationship problems and friction. Your home might not feel like the safe haven you want it to be. Don't worry, Taurus. This is all temporary. Try to be flexible instead of digging in your heels like you normally do. That works at times, but right now, you need to be open to other people's ideas and opinions.

If you find yourself in the middle of drama, don’t throw gas on the fire with an emotional outburst. Take a calm and detached approach to de-escalate any problems. Listen to others if they have a say in the issue and don’t shut down. Life is gonna get better when Sagittarius season begins. But you have to make it through the first part of this week first.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.