Hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs as Mars forms a trine with Chiron on November 19. Chiron's known as astrology's wounded healer and with the help of Mars's passion on Thursday, it's moving mountains in our personal lives. We're ditching the confusion and following our hearts. Before they know it, these astrological signs will have cleared the path for a much easier life to begin. Oh, yes!

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1. Aries

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You've been grappling with one particular problem for a few months now, Aries. At first, you almost gave up and called it a night. You didn't believe you could get out from underneath the mess of it all. But you didn't give in. You kept pushing.

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That's why, when Mars forms a trine with Chiron in your zodiac sign this Thursday, you finally see the light. Anyone who knows you knows these hard times were never gonna take you down. It's on November 19 that you can finally see yourself on the other side of it all. This vision is not only inspiring, but it's motivating, too. You can do this!

Holy moly, this is the good stuff! The second you see it, you can't unsee it. I'm talking about hope. You're walking away from hardships and you are not looking back. Great things are on the horizon and you know it.

2. Leo

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Even with Jupiter, the planet of luck in your sign for much of this year, it's definitely been a rough one, Leo. But you never once gave up hope. Yes, you were tested. And you weren't always happy about it. But you always knew something better was around the corner.

These hard times can't last forever, especially not with Mars in your zodiac sign. When it trines Chiron in Mars-ruled Aries on November 19, you finally see a clearing. With you, that's all you need. Just one little opening to let the sun shine in and BAM! You're free.

You are such an optimist that it takes very little to sway you over to the light side. Mars trine Chiron is a serious reminder that nothing bad lasts forever, and you love that idea. Why wallow in distress when there's hope up ahead? You're in all the way.

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3. Capricorn

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So much of what you've gone through over the past few months has felt like a test. You know you're gonna pass it, and yet, it keeps on dragging on. When, oh, when will it stop? On November 19, Capricorn!

The hard times finally see their demise on Thursday. And because of the transit, Mars trine Chiron, the transfer into much better times is quick and easy. This is the moment you've been waiting for. It's true, the universe is done making you work for it.

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There's no looking back now. No pining for the days when everything was bleak. No worrying about going backwards. Things are looking good, and you're not letting the hard times back in. You've got hope in your heart now, and by golly, you are going to make it all work out! Go you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.