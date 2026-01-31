Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, February 1: The Full Moon In Leo Is Here

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 1, 2026, is here. The Full Moon in Leo rises on Sunday, and the emotional atmosphere glows with confidence and creative fire.

Radiant self-expression reigns today. Feelings want to be seen and desires expressed. Leo energy leads with warmth, pride, and a deep need to be fully, authentically felt. Under the Leo Moon, your creativity becomes an emotional truth that refuses to be denied. Confidence feels good in your body when you allow yourself to shine.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your creative fire is awakening on February 1 in a way that feels less like spectacle and more like a sacred calling. Joy is not an option on Sunday, when pleasure becomes a form of spiritual intelligence rather than a distraction.

What you express today carries resonance beyond the self. Your heart is speaking in a language that others can feel in their bodies, not just understand with their minds

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the light turns inward on February 1, illuminating the foundations of your emotional world. The Leo Full Moon is in the domain of memory and private truth.

Healing does not arrive loudly. It arrives through comfort, consistency, and the courage to be emotionally honest with yourself. The way you tend to your inner home on Sunday sends quiet ripples outward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your voice becomes an instrument of emotional clarity on February 1, capable of translating feeling into meaning.

The Leo Full Moon affects dialogue on Sunday, leading to heartfelt expression. Words carry warmth instead of distance when you speak from the heart and language transforms into connection.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Leo Full Moon illuminates your sense of worth in a way that invites profound self-recognition. This is the terrain of values, emotional security, and inner nourishment.

The way you honor yourself becomes a quiet revolution on February 1. Each act of self-respect shifts the emotional atmosphere around you. Your relationship with yourself becomes a template for emotional abundance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Full Moon in your sign on February 1, your identity and emotional truth stand in full illumination. This is the realm of embodiment, where the self becomes a living symbol rather than a performance.

Every expression of your authentic self becomes a mirror for others who are learning to step into their own light. Authenticity transforms into collective medicine on Sunday. Your radiance is not decorative, it is regenerative.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your inner world opens into a sanctuary of reflection, release, and quiet emotional wisdom. On February 1, healing occurs through stillness rather than action. Gentleness gets you a lot further than control.

Your care becomes guidance on Sunday, and your restraint is reverence. Through presence rather than perfection, you model a more humane way of living.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Leo Full Moon rises in your realm of shared vision, community, and relational beauty on February 1. Your sense of belonging is infused with warmth and emotional harmony.

The way you show up for others on Sunday becomes art in motion. Community becomes sacred when it is built on sincerity and emotional presence rather than performance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, on February 1, your presence carries authority rooted in emotional truth rather than control. With the Leo Full Moon in your domain of leadership, your power transforms rather than dominates on Sunday.

When you stand in your depth without concealment, your influence becomes magnetic. Your willingness to be emotionally honest on Sunday becomes a beacon for others navigating their own shadows.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the Leo Full Moon in your realm of spiritual direction, your inner compass turns toward meaning, expansion, and soulful exploration. By following what inspires you on February 1, you remind others that purpose is not something we discover.

Curiosity becomes devotion on Sunday. Your search for truth becomes an invitation for collective awakening, encouraging others to seek wisdom beyond certainty.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your emotional depths ask for recognition on Sunday. With the Leo Full Moon in your terrain of vulnerability, trust, and transformative intimacy, feel rather than only function on February 1 so you honor a more human version of strength.

Emotional honesty becomes your quiet rebellion against stoicism. You are ready to feel more deeply rather than simply perform strength. Emotional honesty changes for you on Sunday.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your relationships become mirrors of emotional truth on February 1. Under the Leo Full Moon, connection becomes evolution.

Bonds deepen through sincerity on Sunday, a powerful day to deepen your bonds. Your way of relating becomes a catalyst for conscious connection, reminding others that freedom and closeness can coexist.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, under the Leo Full Moon, your daily rhythm becomes infused with emotional nourishment and creative reverence. Ordinary moments turn sacred on February 1.

Bring beauty into your everyday on Sunday. Pop some flowers on your desk to brighten your working day. You design your working day to feel more nurturing and creative rather than purely functional.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.