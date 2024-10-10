5 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Horoscopes Under The Energy Of The Full Moon In Aries From October 14 - 20

Five zodiac signs have incredibly powerful horoscopes throghout the week of October 14 - 20, 2024, influenced by two major astrological transits that occur on October 17. A beautiful Full Moon in Aries and the transition of Venus from Scorpio to Sagittarius bring some serious firepower all week, so look forward to a week of strong vitality, increased drive, and the desire to uplift one's self and take advantage of every passing wind under one's wings!

Advertisement

The Full Moon in Aries is the perfect time to let go of the old and bring in the new with a strong intention-setting exercise. After all, Aries is the first zodiac sign while Full Moons are the culmination of all wishes and manifestations. This Full Moon is both the beginning and end of a larger lunar cycle that spans over a year, starting from the New Moon in Aries in April 2024.

Meanwhile, Venus in Sagittarius brings all kinds of delights and the urge to step out of our comfort zone in good ways this week! Let your inner child come out and play and let your imagination lead you to inspiration, new ideas, and great times. You never know where the next adventure will begin, or what may suddenly lead you to your soulmate or soul tribe!

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes the week of October 14 - 20, 2024:

1. Taurus

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus this week: Pisces

Best day of the week for Taurus: October 16

Taurus, the energy this week for you is all about knowing you can win and then seize the day for yourself. That's your cosmic gift, especially in the first half of the week. If you lean into confidence and release your fears, only extraordinary things will result.

Advertisement

The second half of the week may find you warding off energy vampires. But that's because bright flames always attract moths. Trust your instincts and don't ignore red flags. If you can do this, you will steer clear of any shenanigans and continue to enjoy the blessings of the week for you.

2. Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac signs for Cancer this week: Leo & Pisces

Best day of the week for Cancer: October 17

Cancer, the energy this week for you is all about being patient and trusting in divine timing. The first half of the week will test your resolve, but if you hold fast and follow the nudges from within, you will discover the hidden blessings here for you. Meditation in the morning can help you start the day on the right foot in this regard.

The second half of the week will be either full of fun and social engagements or create a chance to go on a spontaneous trip somewhere. Let the call of adventure draw you. Intriguing experiences await!

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Aries

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: October 17

Sagittarius, the energy this week for you is all about striking the right balance between excitement and restfulness, trying something new, and grounding in the old. Trust yourself and you will know what to do. One of your hidden blessings will be a sudden recognition of a false friend who was trying hard to convince you otherwise.

Advertisement

The second half of the week may draw triggering memories to the surface and remind you of childhood trauma or other bad experiences in the past. Don't run from this. It may feel like a night of the soul at the moment, but there's tremendous healing on the other side of it.

4. Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Other Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: October 18

Aries, you have the North Node on your backside once more this week! So make sure you are aware of your desires and goals. It will help you navigate the next few days with more ease and also help you find ways to step out of your comfort zone without creating instability elsewhere. It's a Libra season gift.

The second half of the week will be more laid-back and gentle for you. Spend time with your loved ones and pets. Love is all you need now. It will help you rejuvenate your soul and find inner peace and tranquility.

Advertisement

5. Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac signs for Capricorn this week: Leo & Taurus

Best day of the week for Capricorn: October 19

Capricorn, the energy this week for you is all about knowing what's truly in your heart and not budging from that path, no matter who believes you are right or wrong. Hold fast to that inner knowing. It will lead you true. You will find your blessings on your true life path.

Advertisement

The second half of the week will bring a lot of gifts if you can do the above in the first half. Some of you may even receive extra money or come across a fortunate opportunity. If you feel the need, journal about yourself, your heart, and your desires. It will reveal the answers you need and help you stop second-guessing yourself.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.