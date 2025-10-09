The 1010 Portal On October 10 Brings Powerful Luck – How Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Abundance

On October 10, 2025, each zodiac sign has a powerful and rare chance to tap into the 1010 portal, the start of one of the most transformative weekends of your life. Everything in your reality is going to change for the better with the right intentions, and with the alignment of Venus into Libra on the 13th, positive energy, luck, and divine timing are all on your side. Even if you’re not typically “in the know” about astrological events or drawn to manifestation rituals, this is the weekend to lean in.

The power energy of this portal relies heavily on imagination — imagining your dream life, visualizing your goals and dreams, and manifesting in alignment with your future self. This is the time to plant seeds for the future you want and to call in new, abundant blessings. This portal is especially charged and transformative because “1010” literally represents new beginnings, “glow-ups,” new love, and change. It’s essentially written in the stars for you already.

So, what kind of energy will you bring into this weekend? Like the universe, there are no mistakes or coincidences — so tap into your aligned, lucky self and leverage the numerological power of “10” to set yourself up for success. Here’s exactly how each zodiac sign can leverage the 1010 portal to manifest abundance and positive change.

Aries

The 1010 portal is all about bold, new reinvention and freshness for you, Aries. You may be fiery and sometimes impulsive about creating dramatic shifts for yourself, but this portal is the key to reigning in that vision and courageously unlocking a new identity, life, and reality.

Your moment to truly step into the spotlight, pursue dreams you’ve been avoiding, and overcome obstacles you’ve been hesitating over is right now. This is the weekend where you finally release self-doubt and propel yourself into a bright, exciting, and brand-new reality filled with blessings and success.

Taurus

Your connection to stability is clear with this 1010 portal, Taurus. You crave security, prosperous energy, and safety, and it’s already on its way to you. This portal will strengthen your financial security, offer material abundance that offers safety, and even call in new, powerful relationships that intimately flourish in your new reality.

True wealth and abundance flow effortlessly for you when you lean into grounding your energy. So, take some time this weekend to rebuild trust in yourself and engage in active habits that regulate your nervous system back to a calm state.

When you’re grounded and stable in your authenticity, everything else flows toward you with ease.

Gemini

For Gemini, this 1010 portal opens the door to clearer communication and opportunities that fully align with your authentic self. If you’ve been struggling with uncertainty in your relationships or confusion when trying to express yourself, this is the weekend to lean into powerful rituals.

This 1010 portal is perfect for using manifestation as a tool to bridge the gap between who you are now and who you’re inevitably becoming. Lean into the discomfort of newness, find time for yourself, and don’t be afraid to speak your empowered truth, even if it’s difficult at first.

Cancer

While other signs might feel fiery passion and external transformation with this 1010 portal, manifesting power comes from pure healing for you this weekend, Cancer. You’re entering a space defined by emotional renewal and deep self-love, crafting the foundation for a life of success and happiness.

You’ve probably been struggling with old wounds, heartbreak, or even grief over the past few months, but don’t be afraid — you’re shedding limiting thoughts and fear, making space for a more empowered identity to shine through.

Create inner peace for yourself with the energy from this portal, using alone time to reflect, leaning on support from friends, or journaling with a positive candle to soften your energy.

Leo

Leo, this 1010 portal is the key to unlocking your deep creativity and truly experiencing the joy you’ve been craving. But you need to enter into it with the right mindset to harness its power. Now is your time to shine!

Let go of the fears, limiting beliefs, and anxieties that have been holding you back — your time for true success is right now. Showcase your talent and lean into the discomfort of exploration. There's a world of people who can’t wait to enjoy your art and talents. Don’t leave them waiting.

Virgo

Virgo, if you’re reading this, chances are you already have a good idea of who your future self is and what dreams you’re striving toward. The challenge for you this weekend is to align your daily life with those visions.

It’s wonderful to have a big picture idea of your dream life, but true manifestation power with this 1010 portal comes from small, actionable steps and intentions. Release your need to “be perfect” all the time and let your self-critic go mute. This is your time to refine routines, start new habits, and project your inevitable success throughout every aspect of your life.

Grand success is right around the corner, but don’t overlook the need for intention and focus right now.

Libra

This 1010 portal is especially powerful and transformative just for you, Libra. It falls in your season and overemphasizes the harmony you’re yearning for in this period of your life. I see a grand love for you in the near future, whether that’s romantic, platonic, or professional, but to call it in, you must first release unhealthy vibes and energy.

You’re more-than-ready to manifest relationships that reflect your growth and truly add value to your life, but don’t forget to make space for them first. Step into your manifesting rituals this weekend with grace, asking for clarity on the people who are meant to be in your life and the ones that you’re better off leaving in your old life.

Scorpio

The universe is begging you to let go of fear and stagnancy this weekend, Scorpio. If you’re reading this, chances are, you’ve been holding on so tightly, trying to be “in control” of your life. But honestly, it’s just been causing disharmony and chaos — you know that better than anyone.

The 1010 portal is your perfect chance for a fresh start, with new beginnings offering space for the abundance and luck you've been waiting for. This portal offers up space for deep inner work that may not always be 100% comfortable or exciting, but what lies on the other side of this process of renewal is a transformative new reality that’s already waiting patiently for you.

Sagittarius

This 1010 portal is the spark your deep adventurous spirit needed to flourish, Sagittarius. You’re ready to trek toward new, bright horizons and change your life for the better with excitement — all it takes now is intention. You can use this portal by saying yes more, keeping an eye out for synchronicities and aligned opportunities, and connecting with people who make you feel excited and empowered.

Considering this weekend is all about leveraging the power of imagination, you’re in just the right place to make the most of this transformative energy. Travel, learn new things, daydream, and don’t forget to make time for manifesting all those things you’ve been dreaming about.

Capricorn

Unlike a lot of other signs struggling with intentionality and small, actionable steps this season, you’re miles ahead, Capricorn — good work. Your energy is innately driven toward long-term growth and authentic ambition, so you’re in the perfect place to make this 1010 portal deeply transformative.

The universe is already supporting your foundational power and is more than ready to reward you for your hard work with success, abundance, and love. All that you need to do is trust. Use this weekend to ground your energy, calm your nervous system, and reflect on your growth — your manifestations are already in route.

Aquarius

This 1010 portal is your door to an innovative and highly energetic reality, Aquarius. You’re ready to find your place in a new, transformative community and to leverage the power of your unique gifts and authenticity for the greater good.

This is your time to share your visions, collaborate with like-minded people, and get clarity on the desires you’re actually motivated to pursue. To leverage the energetic power of the 1010 portal, be sure to get clear on your manifestations with rituals like stream-of-consciousness journaling or intentional meditation.

Chances are, you’re already feeling excited and creative — you just need to realign yourself with specific goals.

Pisces

You’re being invited to deepen your spiritual gifts and call on your intuition through this 1010 portal, Pisces. The universe is communicating with you openly and your energy is finally flowing with ease. Be sure to lean into this powerful portal with a receptive and positive energy. You’ll be easily rewarded with abundance.

Whatever you do, don’t talk yourself out of listening to your gut instincts or leaning on your intuition. You’re already cultivating a powerful relationship with the universe, so don’t overlook it for the sake of control with logic or skepticism.

