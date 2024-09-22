Each Birth Month Has A Different Color And Meaning — Here's Yours
Are you an intense red or a calm blue?
We look to the stars for our zodiac signs, and now we can look to our colors to explore more of ourselves. Instead of horoscopes to help advise us in relationships, work, and life, a system called "colorstrology" can help guide us on a different level.
Intuitive, astrologer and numerologist Michele Bernhardt combined an individual's sun sign and ruling planets with numerology and astrology to assign a Pantone color to each day of the year. In addition to 366 birthday colors, she also devised a 12-month guide with one color that best encompasses your birth month.
Each birth month has a different color and meaning — here's yours:
January
PANTONE
Color: Caramel
Characteristics: Logical, sure-footed, practical, down-to-earth
When to incorporate it: When you need to feel stable and responsible
Meaning: "This color encourages us to ground our earthly ambitions through discipline and persistence."
February
PANTONE
Color: Sheer Lilac
Characteristics: Inspiring, imaginative, uplifting
When to incorporate it: When you're feeling emotionally entangled — it helps you with detachment
Meaning: "Sheer Lilac helps us comprehend the spirit of humankind and allows us to experience our friends and the people in our community as family."
March
PANTONE
Color: Fair Aqua
Characteristics: Empathetic, intuitive, subtle
When to incorporate it: When you need inspiration, intuition, or when you need your spirits lifted
Meaning: "Dreamy and illusive, this color helps guide people between the conscious and subconscious worlds."
April
PANTONE
Color: Cayenne
Characteristics: Fiery, energetic, passionate, courageous
When to incorporate it: When you want an energy boost, pizzazz, or fearlessness
Meaning: "It supports your enthusiasm and desire to win and can give you a competitive edge in sporting events."
May
PANTONE
Color: Bud Green
Characteristics: Stable, prosperous, rejuvenating
When to incorporate it: When you need a balance of strength and substance
Meaning: "Vital and assuring, this is the color of stability and healing."
June
PANTONE
Color: Aspen Gold
Characteristics: Stimulating, radiant, uplifting
When to incorporate it: When you need help with communication and memory
Meaning: "Energizing and activating, this is a color filled with radiance and light."
July
PANTONE
Color: Coral Blush
Characteristics: Nurturing, gentle, receptive
When to incorporate it: When you need emotional healing, or love and care from others, especially in times of change and trauma
Meaning: "Coral Blush aligns with feminine energy and increases receptivity. It helps attract love and sweetness into your life."
August
PANTONE
Color: Sun Orange
Characteristics: Radiant, confident, powerful
When to incorporate it: When you're feeling self-conscious, and need more creativity and joy
Meaning: "Grand and royal, this is a color that resonates with power and greatness."
September
PANTONE
Color: Baja Blue
Characteristics: Discerning, wise, artistic
When to incorporate it: When you need tranquility and help to organize your life
Meaning: "This is a divine and alluring color that resonates with beauty, purity, and wisdom."
October
PANTONE
Color: Cerulean
Characteristics: Calm, soothing, balanced
When to incorporate it: When you're looking to achieve peace, calm, and a balance between giving and receiving
Meaning: "Cerulean embodies the essence of peace and serenity while inspiring us to be strong and take decisive action."
November
PANTONE
Color: Claret Red
Characteristics: Passionate, motivating, intense
When to incorporate it: When you need help through a transition, to remove emotional blocks, or need a sexual uplift
Meaning: "Intense and passionate, this color inspires depth, strength, and love."
December
PANTONE
Color: Pagoda Blue
Characteristics: Enlightening, wise
When to incorporate it: When traveling, exploring, or longing for a mystical adventure
Meaning: "Deep and meditative, this color signifies wisdom, truth, and optimism."
One 2020 study that surveyed the emotional associations of 4,598 people from 30 countries found that people commonly associate certain colors with specific emotions. The study's researchers suggested that such results indicated that color-emotion associations have universal qualities. These shared meanings may play an essential role in aiding communication.
Colorstrology differs from astrology, which interprets the impact of celestial bodies on our lives. And you're not necessarily stuck with your color as you are assigned a zodiac sign. "It's based on a color that should or could help you feel more balanced," Bernhardt said.
You can look to other birthday and month colors to see what you're missing and how you can apply it to yourself, kind of like a "color prescription," as Bernhardt described it. If you're lacking tranquility, add more of September's color (Baja Blue) into your life.
Each color has an energy, according to Bernhardt, which can be harnessed in various ways, like decorating your home with it, for example. "You can wear it, eat it, you can surround yourself with it, you can meditate on it," she said. "You can use very creative ways in incorporating color."
Even if you don't use colorstrology in that sense, it still encourages self-reflection, since you need to ask yourself what you need more of. It's also fun to learn which colors you're drawn to and what that says about you and those in your life who were born in those months.
Studies from the University of Rochester have also shown that specific colors can impact performance. No one likes to see a graded test covered in red ink, but one study found that seeing the color red before taking an exam hurts test performance.
Try it out for yourself and see your birth month color ahead, along with descriptions from Bernhardt's book, Colorstrology: What Your Birthday Color Says About You.
Nicole Yi is a copywriter and former associate editor at PopSugar. She has helped launch an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.