Whether it's daily responsibilities, financial worries, or helplessness at the current state of the world, it's no wonder 49% of Americans say they experience significant stress on a daily basis. Between rising costs across the board and a slowing of job growth, anxiety and stress seem to just be part of the normal experience nowadays.

Not everyone wears their emotions on their sleeve, but you can usually tell how stressed someone is by certain phrases they say in casual conversation. From faking smiles to reassuring others they're okay, it's hard to tell how tense a person really feels, despite what they're showing on the outside.

You can usually tell how stressed someone is by these 11 phrases they say in casual conversation

1. 'I can't think straight'

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When someone is stressed out, it can be difficult to function. So consumed by their own thoughts and anxieties, they may unintentionally let it slip during a casual conversation that they can't quite think straight. And while everyone has their moments of uncertainty, not being able to focus is a sign of burnout.

Exhausted and feeling unsupported, you can usually tell how stressed that person is if they're zoning out and can't stay on topic. They're in survival mode and on high-alert.

As clinical psychologist Stacey R. Pinatelli explained, "When stress is constant, your nervous system learns to live on high alert. After a while, these stress responses can start to feel like part of your identity." So, it's crucial to be supportive and find ways to ground that person, encouraging healthier habits and offering an ear to listen.

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2. 'I didn't sleep much'

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Stress doesn't just haunt us when we're at work or we're with family; it becomes a big part of our lives and is something we deal with on a constant basis. When someone is revealing that they didn't sleep much, it's evident that they're stressed out, especially if it's become a pattern.

From medical reasons to meeting a deadline, lack of sleep isn't always concerning, but if it's a habit, it's not a good sign. As licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer Martin said, "Stress and anxiety can significantly disrupt sleep patterns by triggering the body's fight-or-flight response, making it difficult to relax. When the mind is racing with worries, it becomes nearly impossible to achieve the deep, restorative sleep we need for overall health."

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3. 'I'm fine, just tired'

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When someone says they're fine but tired, it may mean they didn't get a good night's rest. You feel bad for them, but might brush their comment off as no big deal. Unfortunately, this can also indicate a high level of stress that they're dealing with.

They may be too proud to admit it, but it isn't lack of sleep that's causing them to feel exhausted. According to licensed clinical social worker Tina Halliday, “Burnout creates a vicious cycle of working harder to fix the situation, which contributes to exhaustion, withdrawal, depression, and anxiety."

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4. 'I have a lot going on right now'

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Between working long hours to tiring responsibilities, everybody is busy to some extent. You don't always have time to text people when you're pressed for time, but when someone has a good balance in life, they find a way. Having a support system is necessary to feel uplifted and energized, so only people who are stressed but not being blatant about it tend to say, "I have a lot going on right now."

Feeling unsupported and overwhelmed, all they can do is focus on everything wrong with their life. They're clearly juggling way too much right now, and could use a break in some way or another. And it's a great idea for you to suggest they take it.

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5. 'I need a break'

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Whether it's taking a break from rowdy kids or annoying co-workers, taking a step away from everyday life to reconnect is important for mental health. As Charlotte Fritz, associate professor of industrial and organizational psychology, revealed, "Taking regular breaks helps us to be more resilient when stressors arise, and they function as an intervention to help us deal with the daily grind."

Unfortunately, not everyone has the time or energy to invest in themselves. Too consumed by everything they have to do, they make excuses. They may admit they need a break in casual conversations, but it's almost always followed up by telling everyone why they can't take one.

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6. 'I just need to get through this week'

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While life may feel good, everyone experiences periods of stress. But when it's a constant struggle, that's not normal. While stressed out may not tell you directly, they may also reveal their true inner state when they explain how they "just need to get through the week." They don't want to be a burden to others, but they can't stop themselves from using this phrase over and over again.

Reminding themselves of the good times ahead can help a stressed person stay sane. It turns out that thinking about the future motivates people to achieve their goals, makes them more generous, and improves their overall well-being.

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7. 'Everything's kind of a mess right now'

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Life isn't every going to perfect, and while we do everything in our power to control certain outcomes, the real world is unpredictable and full of surprises. Still, just because people know this doesn't make it easier to deal with stress. If they have perfectionist tendencies or are nervous by nature, they may admit that their life is a bit of a mess, but won't mention how stressed they're feeling.

They don't want to burden people with their problems, but a lot is going on. Trying to keep their head above water but failing miserably, they allow a little panic to slip out. While you may not have a magic wand to help them deal with their problems, being a shoulder to cry on, listening, and validation can make their lives just a tad less messy.

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8. 'I don't even know where to start'

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Have you ever gone through those moments in life where everything keeps getting progressively worse? Not knowing what you did to deserve it, everything seemingly falls apart at the same time. From jobs becoming more demanding to relationships declining, sometimes you don't know how to process.

When someone uses this phrase, it indicates they're incredibly stressed. Of course, not everyone processes things at the same time. Licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer L. Keluskar explained, it's essential that we practice self-acceptance when we're taking a long time to absorb information or our current reality.

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9. 'I've been so forgetful lately'

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Stress isn't just something that makes us more anxious. While anxiety is the underlying issue with stress, the symptoms are equally difficult to deal with. From losing sleep to feeling isolated, there's an endless list of symptoms that many people experience. However, one that's less talked about is memory.

According to the book Neural Plasticity and Memory: From Genes to Brain Imaging, in multiple studies, researchers found that the effects of stress can impair the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, which is dependent on memory processes. While it's frustrating to forget something, it can reveal a much deeper issue.

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10. 'I'm behind on everything

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Stress has a way of draining our energy, making us feel overwhelmed, overworked, and exhausted. So, it isn't surprising to see some people fall behind on even the most basic responsibilities. And you can tell someone is stressed when they verbalize it in this way.

They want to put their best foot forward and give it their all. Prideful and determined, they're in the mindset to get everything done on time. Unfortunately, for those who live in survival mode, they can't bring themselves to do what they need to. Lacking energy, highly stressed individuals are almost always going to be behind on everything.

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11. 'I don't want to think about it'

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A stressed person may be dealing with a lot, but when they say they don't want to think about it, that indicates something is wrong. A certain person or situation is causing them to mentally break down, and not knowing how to handle it or what to do, they simply push it to the back of their mind.

From telling others you don't want to talk about it all the way to pretending it doesn't exist, people go through great lengths to live in comfort. But the more you push it away, the worse it gets, which is why you should always address these things head-on.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.