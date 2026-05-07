For a lot of men, having to admit that they're struggling can be difficult. More often than not, they prefer to suffer in silence.

They simply cannot bring themselves to ask for a helping hand, and a lot of that is rooted in the patriarchy and the standards men are held to. But a man who has zero joy in life usually shows silent signs, unable to hide his struggles. Most of the time, the signs are there if you know what to look for.

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He might still laugh in all the right moments and show up when plans are made, but he's not actually present. His mind is somewhere else entirely. Just as we talk and raise awareness to women's mental health, we shouldn't ignore the warning signs that a man might need more than he's willing to ask for when it comes to the betterment of his own mental health.

A man who has zero joy in life usually shows these 10 silent signs

1. He isolates himself without making it obvious

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He might still be around people, but it's not as often as he used to be. He'll start declining invitations out and replying less to texts. If he does show up, it's once in a blue moon and he'll leave early without even really interacting with anyone.

People who are suffering from a lack of joy in their life find it hard to be in any kind of social environment and having to interact with others. Even pretending gets to be exhausting when their own mental health is struggling so much. A man feeling zero joy in his life would much rather stay home than have to force himself to act like he's not.

2. He laughs less, even at things he used to find funny

Humor stops being his thing, even when he used to be a bubbly, always joking and teasing kind of man before. But once that joy was sucked out of his life, it became hard for him to even crack a smile.

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Of course, no longer laughing only makes things worse, as laughter has the power to reduce feelings of depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues that may be plaguing an individual. Without that sense of laughter, things just feel grim and dark.

3. He sighs without realizing it

It's not something that he really notices, but a man who has zero joy in life usually lets out deep, elongated sighs throughout the day. It becomes his body's way of releasing all of that pent-up tension and stress that's living in his body.

When he's lacking joy, he's carrying around all of this invisible weight that sits heavy on his chest and his nervous system. Even when nothing is happening, the sigh comes out as if he's going through a million things at once, and internally he definitely is.

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4. He loses interest in personal care and appearance

Things like getting a haircut, shaving, and even just taking a shower become harder. He doesn't feel the need to get himself together because of how much he's struggling emotionally and mentally. It all just doesn't feel worth it to him.

The effort that it requires is energy he doesn't have. Instead, you'll catch him wearing the same pair of sweatpants for days in a row or maybe not even brushing his teeth in the morning. The more depressed someone is, the less likely they are to keep up with taking care of themselves in every single way possible.

5. He distracts himself constantly

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Every spare moment he has is filled with some kind of work that can keep his mind off of how he may be feeling. He would much rather do anything and everything than have to sit alone with his thoughts. For people who feel a lack of joy, it tends to affect their ability to think.

The more time a man spends with himself, the more he'll be forced to sit with the feelings that don't feel good. He would prefer a distraction of any kind, even if doing so means that he'll be stuck in his dark place for longer.

6. He stops talking about himself

Conversations with a man who has zero joy in his own life are incredibly hollow. He doesn't ever want to share his own stories and personal updates because there aren't any that are worth sharing, at least in his eyes.

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Everything is shrouded in a darkness that's hard for him to explain, so he chooses not to at all. Instead, he lets others talk about themselves in hopes that the conversation won't ever be directed back onto him. And if it is, he'll deflect rather than open up.

7. He's unusually irritable

Small things suddenly start to annoy him compared to what he would get annoyed about in the past. He might have even been the type of guy who was pretty easygoing. But without any joy in his life, it's hard for him to let things go and give people grace.

He might end up constantly snapping at others and getting irritated over the tiniest things that weren't that big of a deal to others. Where there should be compassion is an empty void in its place, and it takes him much longer to feel at peace after his nervous system has been disrupted by a minor inconvenience.

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8. He stops looking forward to anything in the future

Plans don't excite him anymore. Even the things he enjoyed doing or talking about once upon a time are suddenly hard to be interested in anymore, let alone actually do. It's because the sadness he's experiencing is diluting any urge to try and find a semblance of happiness in anything else.

Instead of getting excited about the future and what he might accomplish within the next few months or years, he chooses not to think or engage with it at all. His replies are short when people ask him about future endeavors he talked for hours about before. Most people who have depression find it hard to see past the present moment they're living in, much less think about the future.

9. He loses curiosity about people's lives

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He might still listen and nod along when someone is talking about their life, but when a man has zero joy left, there's less of an interest in wanting to know more. Even when someone shares something meaningful, it doesn't stick the way it used to.

That's because it's hard to keep his attention when he's already going through so many things at once, emotionally and mentally. It can be hard for him to connect with people when he feels so out-of-touch with himself.

10. He avoids looking at himself in mirrors

Avoiding a mirror at all costs becomes a way that an unhappy man tries to avoid his feelings. The second he looks at his reflection in the mirror, he'll be able to see the toll that having no joy in his life is having on him. The sadness and defeat behind his eyes will be hard to ignore.

He might not even recognize himself when he looks into a mirror, almost like he's observing someone else with the same features as him. There's a disconnect that feels easier to pretend isn't there by simply refusing to look into mirrors at all.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.