There's nothing dramatic or obvious about the anxious habits women develop after going through some stuff. They often look like they're prepared, careful, or responsible, but underneath, there's a nervous system that learned early on not to relax too quickly.

Women who have experienced uncertainty, disappointment, or emotional stress often carry anxiety into their daily routines without noticing they're doing it. These nervous habits show how those experiences can shape the way you react and move through the world.

Women who've been through some stuff often struggle with these 11 anxious habits:

1. You assume the worst when things feel out of your control

Marko Aliaksandr | Shutterstock

Even small moments of uncertainty, like airplane turbulence, can send your mind straight to worst-case scenarios because your brain has learned to stay alert for what might go wrong.

Am I the only control freak out there manifesting fiery worst-case scenarios every time the plane exhibits even the slightest bit of turbulence? And you better believe I'm the person doing labor breaths and repeating, "Turbulence is a matter of comfort, not safety. Turbulence is a matter of comfort, not safety." (Because that's what my airplane self-help books tell me to do.)

Remember: All turbulence is a disturbance in the airflow, whether it be a temperature change or a change in wind speed, reassuring research tells us.

Advertisement

2. You leave early for everything just in case something goes wrong

Mental Health America (MHA) / Pexels

Running late doesn't just feel inconvenient; it feels stressful in a deeper way, so you build extra time into everything to stay ahead of possible problems. Anxious people always leave plenty (read: hours) of cushion room to avoid the stress of waiting for a traffic jam to un-jam or a delayed subway car to un-delay.

Why? Because we're anxious about being late. (Do not even get me started on the time I left my iPhone at home and only realized it the moment I arrived at the airport, resulting in a Home Alone-esque dash through the mean streets of Chicago while I sobbed: You just don't understand. I have anxiety.)

Advertisement

3. Meeting new people makes you overthink everything you say

Alex Green / Pexels

Whether it's our aversion to small talk or the worry that we'll say the wrong thing or overshare, social situations can be particularly challenging for anxious people. Research shows people with higher social anxiety often replay conversations afterward and fixate on what they think they said wrong; a pattern psychologists call "post-event processing".

You replay conversations in your head and worry about saying the wrong thing because you're used to watching yourself closely in unfamiliar situations.

Advertisement

4. You procrastinate even when something matters to you

Yan Krukau / Pexels

Anxiety can make starting tasks feel overwhelming, especially when you're afraid of messing them up or not doing them perfectly.

Deadlines are tough for anxious people. Especially the ones where we've procrastinated until 12 hours before something's due (no, anxiety does not preclude procrastination) and we're half-scrambling, half-swearing to ourselves we'll never, ever wait until the last minute ever again. Spoiler alert: We wait until the last minute again.

Advertisement

5. You spiral when you notice a new physical symptom

Anton Dios | Shutterstock

Thank you, WebMD, for the many, many sleepless nights you've caused us, because in the same way all roads lead to Rome, all symptoms lead to cancer.

Instead of brushing it off, your mind starts connecting the dots and imagining more serious explanations because uncertainty about your health is hard to tolerate.

While I'll admit this may be a very anxious habit, I'm not the only one who does it. According to a survey, 35% of U.S. adults have gone online to try to figure out what medical condition they or someone else may have.

Advertisement

6. Unanswered texts make your mind jump to conclusions

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

When someone doesn't respond right away, it's easy to assume something is wrong rather than that everything is fine.

Are they mad? Worse, are they dead? People with anxious minds tend to spiral when it comes to unanswered messages, or even worse, the dreaded 'We need to talk' text.

Advertisement

7. You feel tense when someone else is driving

ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

Letting someone else stay in control can feel uncomfortable, so you stay alert and hyperaware of everything happening on the road. Research shows that when people feel a loss of control in a situation, their anxiety tends to spike, which helps explain why riding as a passenger can feel so much more stressful than driving yourself.

People dealing with anxiety make fantastic backseat drivers. It's not annoying at all to have an extra person letting you know when you're riding someone else's bumper on the road, right?

Advertisement

8. You avoid confrontation whenever possible

antoniodiaz | Shutterstock

Face-to-face confrontation may be tough for anxious people. Speaking up directly can feel risky, so you often choose texting, email, or silence instead of addressing problems face-to-face.

We're huge believers that any issues can be worked out via email or text, and often anxious people have an easier time expressing themselves in writing rather than verbally.

Advertisement

9. You worry a lot about your financial future

dekazigzag | Shutterstock

Saving money feels less like planning ahead and more like protecting yourself from uncertainty you never want to experience again.

Thank god for financial advisors who bring some semblance to 401(k)s, Roth IRAs, stocks, and bonds, and... oh wait, we just fell asleep from the finance terminology.

But seriously, anxious people may often be obsessive about saving and investing, because, shocker, not being financially secure in the future stresses them out. A report from the American Psychological Association found that 72% of Americans feel stressed about money at least some of the time, which helps explain why financial planning can start to feel less like a strategy and more like self-protection.

Advertisement

10. You rely heavily on to-do lists to feel steady

MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

Having a plan can feel like the one thing keeping your day from spinning out of control, especially if life hasn't always felt predictable. Writing things down, mapping out your time, and checking items off a list give your brain something solid to hold on to when everything else feels uncertain.

And while crossing things off can feel reassuring in the moment, it’s often about more than staying organized. For women who've been through some stuff, to-do lists can become a quiet way to stay in control, create structure where there used to be chaos, and ease the constant feeling that something important might slip through the cracks if you stop paying attention for too long.

Advertisement

11. You stay mentally prepared for something to go wrong

zvery | Shutterstock

Even during calm periods, part of you stays on alert because fully relaxing hasn't always felt safe. When life has surprised you in painful ways before, your brain learns to scan ahead for the next problem instead of trusting that things might stay steady.

This can look like double-checking plans, bracing yourself before good news settles in, or feeling uneasy when everything seems "too quiet." Instead of enjoying the moment, you catch yourself waiting for the other shoe to drop, almost like your mind is trying to protect you from being caught off guard again.

Over time, this habit can become so normal that you don't even notice you're doing it. Research shows that people who've been through stressful experiences often develop "hypervigilance," a tendency to stay mentally alert for potential problems even when things are calm. But for women who've been through some stuff, staying mentally prepared isn't pessimism. It's a survival reflex that once helped you get through hard moments, even if it now makes peace feel harder to trust.

Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor of YourTango.