Every generation grows up with defining moments. I am a millennial, and I can think of about 100 moments that impacted our lives. However, few generations have endured more pivotal moments than Gen X. They experienced the highest highs and some of the lowest lows.

Described as the ‘sandwiched’ or ‘forgotten’ generation, Gen X is rarely spoken about in the way baby boomers and millennials are. However, they experienced several massive moments in history. They were the first generation to have internet access at home. These individuals saw wild political moments, terrifying pieces of history, and technological advances that other generations will never understand. Through it all, they endured and came out stronger because of it. Although they may be generalized as apathetic, a look into these events cuts them some slack. Some great tragedies and victories occurred and defined their generation.

These are 11 world-changing events that defined life for Gen X, for better & for worse

1. The launch of MTV

On August 1, 1981, Gen X was changed for good when MTV debuted on cable. The concept of this channel was something special. It was a 24-hour music video programming network. Not just any music, but the pop music that shaped that generation. Although some people may not realize it, MTV still exists, but now it’s a platform for reality TV shows. Gen X lived through the channel’s most pivotal history.

As a millennial, I got to experience some of MTV’s glory days, but Gen X was able to immerse themselves in the music programming they loved. Jen Chaney wrote about how Gen X is rarely recognized for its cultural impact because of its size, when it brought in music television. It defined their generation and is part of their legacy, whether people remember it or not.

2. The Challenger explosion

On January 28, 1986, tragedy struck. The Space Shuttle Challenger was launched into orbit. Within 73 seconds, the shuttle had exploded, killing all crew members on board. One of the 7 passengers killed was Christa McAuliffe, a school teacher who had won a contest to go to space on the ship. It was a tragedy.

While any tragedy is heartbreaking, what made this event a defining moment for Gen X is how many students watched the event unfold. A space mission was an exciting moment, and many teachers used the launch as a teaching moment. According to an Education Weekly article from 1986, nearly 2.5 million students were watching it all unfold on school TVs, bringing trauma into the classroom. It was a moment that changed and defined Gen X for life.

3. The collapse of the Iron Curtain

We’ve all heard the legendary saying, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!’ echoed by President Ronald Reagan. The moment the Berlin Wall fell has gone down in history. However, it was Gen X who experienced it all unfold. Known as the Iron Curtain, the wall kept the citizens of the East, ruled by communism, from the West in Europe. East German guards stood to prevent anyone from leaving. After a long process of negotiations that extended past Reagan’s presidency, the Berlin Wall was torn down in 1989 while George H. W. Bush was in office.

The fall of the wall was a symbol of the end of the Cold War. Gen Xers watched this moment go down in history. It shaped a new order in the world. It would not be the only major historical moment they would live through.

4. The Gulf War

Gen X experienced several periods of war. One of the most notable was the Gulf War. It was an American-led battle in Iraq that included 42 countries. It was started in response to Iraq’s annexation of Kuwait. Although they were living through it, it felt removed for them. While other wars would impact them more directly, this was one of the first major wars they experienced and set the tone for the rest of their lives.

“Most Americans who lived through the Gulf War visualize images resembling a video game rather than the carnage of D-Day. Of course, many lives were lost and harmed in the Middle East, and severe damage was inflicted on Iraq, but these were not experiences that most younger Americans felt first-hand,” says Julian E. Zelizer, University of Albany.

5. Bill Clinton's impeachment trial

Only three presidents in the history of the United States have been impeached. Out of those, Gen X observed not just one, but two. While we are all familiar with Donald Trump’s impeachment at this point, some may have been too young to remember Bill Clinton’s impeachment. It was a crazy moment in history that helped define life for Gen X.

Gen X felt a special connection to Clinton. He was the first presidential nominee to be born after World War II. He was someone they could relate to. This was the first real political scandal of their lifetime. Though it turned many people off, a Pew Research study found that it did very little to taint his popularity, especially with the younger generation.

6. The OJ Simpson trial

While the OJ Simpson trial was not the first to be televised, it changed how the public responded to court cases. It became a reality show. It was a cultural moment that impacted Gen X. As they were transitioning into adulthood, Gen X experienced firsthand how crime and racial divides impacted the world around them. Called the trail of the century, Gen X was keeping up with true crime in real-time.

The OJ Simpson trial became a cultural phenomenon. Gen X was seeing it portrayed on shows like Saturday Night Live and covered on television constantly. It would play a major role in launching the true crime craze that continues today.

7. The death of Princess Diana

In the 1980s and 90s, when Gen X were coming of age, there was generally a higher level of trust in government and world leaders. The Royal Family was admired greatly, even in the United States. Princess Diana became a household name for everyone. She was inspiring and uplifting. She extended kindness to AIDS patients and others who were shunned by society.

When she tragically died, it was a world-changing moment that defined life for Gen X. They could relate to her very human moments. From her relationship struggles to her mental health troubles, there was a connection made that hasn’t been simulated since between the public and a government official. When she tragically died, it put things into perspective for Gen X. She was a sign that not all fairy tales have happy endings.

8. The start of the Internet

Now, we can’t imagine a life without the internet. Gen X experienced the dawn of the internet and had access to it in their homes. Forced to entertain themselves on their own as children, as they were coming of age, they experienced the advent of the internet and everything that came with it. It revolutionized their lives and defined their generation for years to come.

While they may have been entranced with it while growing up, most Gen Xers are over the internet age. A survey found that 77% of Gen X members would love to return to the days before browsing the web.

9. The loss of Kurt Cobain

Every generation has a celebrity who changed the game. For Gen X, Kurt Cobain and Nirvana were the voice of the generation. He changed the sound of music as we know it, ushering in the rise of the grunge music movement. To this day, he is still an icon beloved by people of all generations. When he died, it was a world-changing moment. Gen X connected to Cobain and his music in a special way.

“I think there was a lot of pain carried in from my generation that’s felt in my generation, and a lot of cynicism too, and a lot of criticism of certain social constructs, and he put that into his music in a pretty raw, honest way. And the fact that they got picked up on a mainstream label, (DGC Records), was kind of a miracle, I guess,” says Joel Burcham, a professor at OU School of Music. “I mean, there’s just certain things that were just in their favor as a band, where the music audience was hungry for that kind of raw hard rock/punk rock music, and (David) Geffen saw that and knew that it would sell.”

10. 9/11

If you were alive during September 11, 2001, you remember exactly where you were when the first plane hit the Twin Towers. The terrorist attacks of 9/11 were world-changing and generation-defining. It radically altered the course of history. Gen Xers watched the horrifying act unfold on TV. They became oral historians, passing on their experience with the attack.

I was in school when the attack happened, so I didn’t have as much of an understanding. My mom, a Gen Xer, was more aware of the situation and played the role of protecting and educating me. She made the decision to keep me home that day. Gen X played an active role in the response to 9/11.

11. The Great Recession

While Gen X grew up in periods of economic uncertainty, the Great Recession was the first major economic downfall they experienced firsthand. It was the first time their money was at risk. Some came out okay, but for many, they lost everything, from their houses to their life savings. It was a defining moment for them, which was tragic.

One study found that the impact of the Great Recession was felt heavily by Gen X. At the time, the country was losing 800,000 jobs each month. This meant that more Gen Xers lost their jobs than those who didn’t. With economic collapse comes personal struggles as well. It was a world-changing event that hit Gen X hard.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.