Many people love a good "murder show" or true crime documentary. They take you through a plethora of emotions from sadness to anger to curiosity, and are even thought-provoking. But outside of the entertainment value they provide, watching criminals commit heinous acts on television can teach you some very valuable life lessons.

There are so many reasons people enjoy watching a good true crime show. According to psychiatrist Jean Kim, M.D., the propensity to be drawn to those dark stories can be attributed to a few psychological causes. One is the reassuring narrative, the sense of conflict and resolution.

True crime also reinforces one's own moral clarity, assuring us that we are the "good people." We feel lucky not to be involved in the situation, but get to be part of it vicariously without the associated danger.

Lastly, we get an education on just how dark and depraved other people can be, and that is what gives us lessons we can apply to our own lives, many of which have been shared by avid "murder TV" watchers on Reddit and X threads.

People who watch too much true crime say these 10 lessons changed how they go about their lives:

1. Avoid being cremated at all costs

One person said that if their death was in any way "mysterious," they should be buried. That way, should suspicions arise, their body could be exhumed and tested, and the person who murdered them brought to justice. We've all seen stories of a guilty spouse demanding immediate cremation of their husband or wife, after all.

Research on true crime consumption reveals that viewers develop "defensive vigilance," mentally simulating potential dangers and creating safety plans by considering how they would respond to similar threats. For devoted true crime viewers, the cremation-versus-burial decision reflects this learned vigilance. This acts as a practical application of countless hours spent absorbing forensic procedures and watching investigations unravel when crucial evidence becomes available through exhumation.

2. Always get an autopsy

"Autopsy me before the incinerator, please," another user added. Anyone who is an avid watcher of true crime knows that no matter the cause of death, an autopsy should be the very first order of business.

Once you're in the ground, or worse yet, a pile of ashes, getting to the bottom of your demise is tough. Research consistently reveals that clinical diagnoses are incorrect in approximately one-third of death certificates, with autopsies discovering unsuspected findings in up to 50% of cases.

3. Be worth more alive than you are dead

When it comes to life insurance, crime TV watchers say they aren't leaving a nickel behind. Their policy is enough to cover the bare minimum costs needed to lay them to rest — nothing more, nothing less. The notion is that "It's cheaper to keep her alive."

According to a study by the University of South Florida, increased true crime consumption correlates with heightened engagement in safety measures, including changes to daily routines and risk assessment practices. When you've watched countless episodes detailing how someone became worth more dead than alive, keeping your life insurance policy minimal removes that financial incentive entirely.

4. Don't ever be the center of attention

One woman made a valid point when she said, "You don't want to be the person that 'lights up the room,' as it seems everybody who meets an untimely death is described in that way. Instead, be the Debbie Downer that everyone ignores.

Criminals actively look for people who stand out or appear vulnerable, with studies showing that offenders can identify potential targets based on how they carry themselves and whether they draw attention. Research on victim selection has revealed. The irony is that true crime documentaries tend to describe victims as charismatic and memorable when, in reality, maintaining situational awareness and not broadcasting vulnerability might be more protective than attempting to cultivate a magnetic personality.

5. Don't 'start your day like any other day'

Another common intro to a murder mystery is to explain that the day in question was just like any other regular day, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary or amiss. If you find yourself having a run-of-the-mill start to your day, mix it up.

Simple routine changes like taking a different route, trying a new recipe, or even changing the order of your daily tasks can help clear away brain fog and stimulate mental sharpness. While starting your day differently won't necessarily prevent something bad from happening, it does train your brain to be more alert, adaptable, and ready to respond when the unexpected occurs, research argues.

6. Always make your own drinks

How many times have you seen a deadly situation start with the culprit slipping something into a person's drink and the victim ending up dead? Always, always, always "pour your own poison," no pun intended. Or, at the very least, watch carefully as it's prepared.

Research found that nearly 8% of college students surveyed reported experiencing drink spiking, with approximately 2.2% of UK adults reporting their drinks were spiked in a single year. The most reliable defense is maintaining control over your beverage from preparation to consumption: watching drinks being prepared, never leaving them unattended, and only accepting beverages directly from bartenders or trusted sources.

7. Realize that you never truly know a person

People turn on their loved ones at the drop of a dime if there is money, illicit affairs, or reputation involved. You never really know what a person is capable of until chaos erupts and they show how far they are willing to go to get what they want.

True crime reminds us that transparency is an illusion. While we might think we can read the people closest to us, research shows it takes genuine intimacy and time to accurately interpret someone's true motivations and capabilities. A person's actions in one context don't necessarily predict how they'll act when external pressures are at play, which can dramatically alter someone's choices in ways that contradict everything we thought we knew about them

8. Stay single

If you have ever binge-watched, you know that the chances of your romantic partner being behind your murder are pretty high, especially if you're a woman. In 2021, 34% of women killed were slain by a man they thought loved them. Just another reason to enjoy being single.

Research suggests this constant exposure may genuinely reshape how we perceive romantic relationships. True crime might allow women to mentally simulate low-probability but personally relevant high-impact risks entertainingly and appealingly, functioning as a form of threat assessment and preparedness. However, an increase in media consumption has a significant impact on the emotional responses of individuals, leading to changes in perceptions of reality.

9. Trust your intuition

If something just doesn't feel right about someone, go with your gut feeling. Call the police for suspicious circumstances, and never give someone who "accidentally" hurt you the benefit of the doubt. It just might have been their first attempt at taking you out.

Military research has extensively studied this phenomenon after soldiers repeatedly reported a "sixth sense" that alerted them to danger and saved lives by enabling rapid responses without conscious analysis. When something feels off about a person or situation, that discomfort represents your subconscious mind detecting warning signals you haven't consciously registered yet.

10. Keep your comings and goings to yourself unless it's your safety protocol

People tend to get killed while going about their regular daily schedule. According to Redditors, you should never let anyone know where you are, unless it's a parent or someone you really trust. And if you are going somewhere with someone who hasn't earned your trust, be sure to drop that location so several people know who did it if you never return.

Studies on self-disclosure demonstrate that sharing personal information is a selective process guided by trust. True crime enthusiasts have learned this lesson well: while maintaining predictable routines provides psychological stability, sharing location information and daily patterns should be limited to genuinely trusted individuals who act as co-owners of that sensitive information.

