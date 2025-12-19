Although they were nicknamed the ‘slacker generation,’ Gen X is far from lazy. In fact, as much as they wish they didn't have to, there are several life skills at which Gen X excels.

A study conducted by Penn State and reported by The American Institute of Stress, Gen X is the most stressed-out generation alive today. Born between 1969 and 1979, this group has worked hard. Currently in the sandwich generation, caught between caring for aging boomer parents and raising their millennial children. And they’ve been used to taking on responsibility for a long, long time. As children, many were latchkey kids, often caring for themselves after school while their parents were at work. Their challenging situation has enabled them to excel in many areas, and some of these skills are life skills they wish they didn’t have to develop to thrive.

These are 11 life skills Gen X excels at, but wishes they didn't have to

1. Surviving without a financial safety net

Szepy from Getty Images via Canva

A research paper by the Retirement Income Institute found that much of Gen X is living without a financial safety net. Growing up, they lived in a period of uncertainty. Although their boomer parents found financial success, times were rocky for Gen X as they came of age. Things haven’t improved much as they move into the later stages of adulthood. They are now unprepared for retirement.

Stuck between caring for aging parents and young children, Gen X has found itself without a safety net again. While boomers had pensions they could turn to at roughly 56%, Gen X’s pensions are at 16%, if they have them at all. Add in the cost of maintaining their families and supporting themselves, and Gen X is often living in financial uncertainty, according to the research paper.

2. Being independent

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Gen X is known as the most independent and resourceful generation. They grew up with some of the first working-class parents. With women joining the workforce more, Gen X were described as ‘latchkey kids,’ Gen X were left at home without supervision for much of the afternoon and evenings following their school days.

They often had to put together their own dinners. They had to have the motivation to do their homework without parents present to encourage them. Their independence goes hand-in-hand with their parents’. With more dual-income and single-parent households, they would have to entertain and care for themselves until their parents returned from work. With less guidance came an early sense of independence that stuck with them into adulthood.

3. Making do with less

Darren Baker via Canva

Gen X has dealt with multiple periods of economic uncertainty. After the financial boom that followed the war fizzled out, they faced less economic prosperity than their parents did. Now that they are adults in the workforce, it hasn’t gotten any easier. Besides the financial burden of caring for their parents and children, the job market is tough. According to the BBC, Gen X, no matter how loyal they are to their companies, are struggling to move up the corporate ladder. The issue? Boomers are delaying retirement, leaving positions higher up filled for longer than before.

The publication also noted that it is difficult for this generation to find jobs now due to ageism. While they are shut out of moving up, they can also struggle to land a new position. Companies are seeking younger employees. After surviving multiple financial disasters, Gen X continues to struggle because of various issues.

4. Staying calm in chaos

adamkaz from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Although Gen X is the most stressed-out generation, they are also good at keeping their cool. It may sound strange, but they have mastered the art of staying calm in chaos. It makes sense if you think about it. Being dubbed the ‘whatever generation,’ Gen X has always been good at letting things go. They are ‘meh’ when it comes to moments of uncertainty.

Although chronically stressed, they have inherited a great sense of resilience, says The American Institute of Stress. “They’re the generation that grew up figuring things out independently, and that adaptability serves them well now. While they may be the most stressed, they’re often the best equipped to handle it,” says Ivy Grace for the Institute. Adding, “stress at any age is still stress,” but Gen X seems to have a knack for weathering the storm, even if they feel more pressure than most.”

5. Working hard without praise

vaksmanphotography via Canva

Since Gen X was considered latchkey kids, they worked hard in private. Without their parents at home to reward them for their efforts, they did as they were told in silence. Their parents expected them to have their homework and chores done by the time they got home from work. It wasn’t something to be admired; it was something required. There wasn’t praise for completing a task.

It turns out that they have carried that ideology into adulthood. According to a study conducted by the IBM Center for the Business of Government, Gen X was found to give very little or no praise to their employees. Since they were expected to work hard and rarely were praised, that is the only work style they know.

6. Adapting to change with ease

StockLite via Canva

Gen X is great at adapting to changing times. Just think about it. They saw the invention of the Internet in their lifetime. They were the first generation to experience this vast technological advancement. They had computers in their homes and learned the ropes before any other generation. However, technology wasn’t the only thing that allowed them to adapt easily to change.

Gen X saw major changes in the world. They have experienced multiple economic changes. They were also the major force in changing the entertainment world as we know it. Gen X brought in a new world of movies and television. Through the ups and downs, Gen X had to show their resilience, whether they wanted to or not. Sometimes it was for good, other times it was not, but they continue to rise above.

7. Keeping their emotions to themselves

Darren Baker via Canva

Gen X can struggle to show emotions. They were raised by parents who were not as emotionally available as others. As a result, they have struggled to voice their feelings. They were likely taught to keep family matters to themselves, leaving them uncomfortable talking about things with others.

“Gen Xers’ mental and emotional needs were often deferred in childhood, then deprioritized in adulthood. Many were kids at a time when adults and parents were the top focus of families. Once Gen Xers became parents themselves, culture shifted to focus on children instead,” says the team at Therapist.com. They are good at suppressing their emotions, but it may not be their best trait.

8. Reading a room

Ridofranz from Getty Images via Canva

Gen X is observant. According to a study by Soleston, they have more self-discipline than other generations. They can sit back and take in what is going on around them. They are good at identifying how others are feeling.

The study also found that Gen X scores highest in stable-mindedness. They keep a cool head and pick up on others' body language. The generation also has balanced skepticism. They do not take everything at face value. These traits combined make them great at reading a room. Whether it’s with friends and family or the workforce, they’re in tune with what’s going on around them.

9. Talking on the phone

Rido via Canva

This might seem like common sense for any generation. However, Gen X were more prepared for constant phone conversations than most of us. I will be honest, if I have to call someone on the phone, it might not happen. It’s not my favorite way to communicate. Sometimes, it can give me anxiety. However, since Gen X grew up with access to landline phones, they have mastered the art of talking on them.

They can talk to anyone on the phone. “As a generation sandwiched between Baby Boomers and Millennials, born between 1964 and 1981, Generation X individuals are comfortable with both traditional phone calls and emerging technologies,” explains the Bank of Central Florida. “They appreciate the efficiency of phone calls for conveying information quickly and directly, especially in professional settings.”

10. Making do with few instructions

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Like most things, Gen Xers' ability to solve problems and figure things out without guidance comes from their latchkey upbringing. According to the National Institute of Health’s National Library of Medicine, those who grew up without constant parental supervision had to figure things out on their own. They were coddled like some generations are. Instead, they were left to their own devices. It made them comfortable taking on tasks, no matter how little information they had.

Their resilience allows them to push through until they succeed. They’ve had to work hard for everything they have. As a result, they are determined to get things done, no matter how little they know about it. Whether it’s taking on an unknown project at work or building a piece of furniture without instructions, Gen X knows how to get it done, and they will complete each task they start.

11. Staying off their phones

elenaleonova from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Although Gen X grew up during the rise of technology, they are better at staying off their phones than most other generations. According to Bradley University, aside from baby boomers, they are the best generation at staying off their phones. They spend roughly 5 hours a day on their phones and are more prepared to entertain themselves off-screen. They grew up without constant technology. This made them less reliant on their phones. They value hobbies outside their screens.

They are great at putting their phones aside to get a good amount of sleep. The study found that only 48% of Gen Xers keep their phone within reach when they are in bed. Instead of scrolling themselves to death before bed, they have healthier habits.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.