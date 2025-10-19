When women get older, their priorities change. A relationship where they once accepted certain behaviors and allowed themselves to be treated in certain ways may no longer be something that they accept anymore.

There are many reasons why they will no longer accept this behavior. Typically, it is the result of them wanting to put more effort and time into the things that allow them to live a happy and fulfilling life. The things or people who hinder their ability to pursue and achieve this will not be something they dedicate time to anymore.

Women who don’t accept excuses and nonsense from men as they get older usually have these 11 reasons

1. They are choosing peace over chaos

As a woman gets older, she may begin to develop a mindset that leads her to want to pursue peace over chaos. This mindset shift will ultimately contribute to her no longer accepting excuses and nonsense from men.

She has started understanding her own worth, and her emotional well-being is now more significant to her than a man who does not truly understand her worth. She now views his excuses and nonsense as being disrespectful and crossing new boundaries, which is something she will not put up with anymore.

2. They know not everything needs a reaction

While a woman may have accepted excuses and nonsense from a man early on in their relationship, as the relationship continues and as she ages and grows, she will likely stop accepting this behavior. When she starts to realize that not everything needs a reaction, she will likely see that the excuses and nonsense are absurd, and she does not want to spend time on them.

“To rationalize is to excuse behavior. Rationalizing is deceptive because it is false to argue that actions are reasonable when they are selfish,” explains Jason Whiting, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

The longer a woman accepts excuses from a man, the more she rationalizes his actions. When she gets to the point where she can no longer rationalize his reactions to certain things, she stops believing that what he is doing is okay.

3. They know their time is valuable

When a woman starts understanding how valuable her time is, she will likely stop accepting nonsense and excuses from a man. When he refuses to recognize his actions, she will see that this is him not making valiant efforts in the relationship, and she will begin to realize that she deserves to spend her time with someone who does prioritize her time.

One Love Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to end relationship abuse, mentions, “Taking responsibility creates trust and dependability. When you take responsibility for your behaviors, you demonstrate to your partner your willingness to be honest and vulnerable, which in turn encourages your partner to be open and authentic with you.”

As a woman gets older, she will start understanding that her time should be spent with someone who makes her feel comfortable with being her true self.

4. They are focused on bigger and better things

As a woman gets older, her values and priorities may change. She may start wanting to focus on bigger and better things and no longer want to put her time and energy into the excuses and nonsense that some men may be giving her.

If she starts feeling like a man’s behaviors are standing in the way of her making progress towards her goals, she will be more likely to no longer accept his behaviors. “Women today desire relationships that allow them to maintain their own identities and pursue their passions and interests. They value the importance of personal growth, fulfillment, and self-expression. Women seek partners who not only support their individual aspirations but also maintain their own passions and interests,” explains Leslie Wardman, the founder and matchmaker of Ambiance Matchmaking.

Instead of settling for someone who hinders her success, a woman will pursue relationships that help her achieve her goals.

5. They are strong enough to finally let go

While a woman gets older, she starts to realize she is strong enough to let go of the things that no longer serve her. If a man only ever makes excuses and never takes accountability for his actions, she will view him as someone she needs to let go of and no longer needs to accept this behavior from.

When a woman reaches her limits, she will start prioritizing her own well-being and emotional energy over a relationship. After putting up with this behavior for so long, she will begin to realize that a change in behavior and a solution is most likely not on the horizon, which will motivate her to pursue something other than a man who only makes excuses.

6. They have learned to be unbothered

A woman will no longer accept nonsense and excuses from a man if she has learned to be unbothered. Her need for validation and approval will no longer be dependent on the relationship but rather on the way she views herself.

By taking a more unbothered approach to the relationship, she may begin to find that her man starts to put in more effort and take accountability for his actions. By stepping back, he may have more room to start taking initiative, which can end up strengthening the relationship more than if she hovers or shows too much care.

7. They are more invested in their own growth

As a woman gets older, the amount of time and effort she invests in her own growth is likely to increase. As her self-worth and standards rise, her acceptance of a man’s nonsense and excuses decreases.

In order to prioritize her own growth, she will set boundaries for herself and start acknowledging what actually makes her happy and feel fulfilled. If her partner is no longer contributing to her well-being, she will choose to put her effort elsewhere or pursue a relationship that aids in her growth.

8. They're done explaining themselves

After so long being with someone who never takes accountability for their actions and instead always makes excuses, a woman will likely grow emotionally exhausted from this behavior. Behavior like this often leads to one partner having to take the blame for things that they did not do and having to over-explain themselves.

As a woman gets older, she will likely get to a point in the relationship where she is done explaining herself, especially when her man only ever talks nonsense and makes excuses. She starts understanding that she has a right to make certain decisions for her own life without needing to explain why she is making those decisions all the time.

9. They choose their happiness

As a woman gets older, she is likely to start prioritizing her happiness. Instead of remaining in a relationship with a man who constantly makes excuses, she would rather find something that contributes to her well-being. She will no longer accept and reinforce the excuses of the man she is with.

“When a woman makes excuses for someone else's bad behavior, she is essentially diminishing her own worth and enabling a cycle of toxic behavior. Making excuses not only allows the person responsible for the bad behavior to continue their harmful actions, but it also sends a message that their behavior is acceptable or forgivable,” according to Brave Counseling & Psychiatry, a team of therapists who help individuals deepen their relationship with themselves and others.

Choosing her happiness means she is starting to see how much she is worth and will no longer tolerate someone else’s poor behavior.

10. They have more self-respect

When a woman starts to develop self-respect, she starts to realize that her worth no longer relies on her relationship. With this realization comes less acceptance of her man’s nonsense and excuses.

If a man will never take accountability and he always finds a way to blame someone else for the things that he is doing, there is only so long a woman with self-respect will put up with this behavior. She will start viewing accountability as something the person she chooses to be with has to be capable of in order for conflict to be resolved and a healthy relationship to prosper.

11. They know they are worth more than a relationship

A woman who truly understands her worth will not accept behavior that does not align with what she deserves. No matter how badly she wants a relationship to work with a certain man, if all he ever does is make excuses, she will quickly decide that she is worth more than the relationship.

As she starts to value herself more and more, she stops allowing herself to be treated in certain ways that she realizes she does not deserve. She knows that it is okay to choose herself, her peace, and her well-being over a relationship that is no longer serving her.

