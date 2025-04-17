In today's world, it's always impressive when someone, especially a woman, is able to exude an impressive level of confidence and nonchalance, refusing to let anyone bother her peace and serenity. This is a beacon for others, showing that the true strength lies not in giving someone else a reaction but in being able to maintain inner control. Unbothered women have an unshakable sense of their worth and will refuse to settle for anything that doesn't bring them happiness.

They stay grounded in everything they do, and they don't seek validation from others because they can simply give it to themselves. This is truly impressive and comes with practice and not being afraid to speak their minds, even if they might be met with rejection and criticism. They embrace the power of having a voice and are never afraid to use it.

Here are 11 brilliant phrases unbothered women say often, according to psychology:

1. 'I am not responsible for your feelings'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

This phrase can set boundaries and tell others that they won't be holding their feelings for them. The last thing an unbothered woman needs is to be responsible for telling someone how or how to feel. Instead, they assert that the only person responsible for their feelings is that person, not them.

"It’s natural to not want to feel bad about yourself or like everything is your fault. That’s why emotional projection is considered a 'defense mechanism' — you might not even be fully aware you’re doing it but subconsciously, your mind is looking for anyone else to blame but yourself," explained licensed clinical psychologist Bethany Juby, PsyD.

"If you want to change your circumstances and build healthier relationships, becoming more emotionally responsible can go a long way."

Advertisement

2. 'I'll take care of me for you'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Unbothered women know they should never put their worth into another person. If someone isn't treating them the way they want to be treated, they have no problem walking away and giving that treatment to themselves. They enjoy indulging in self-care, and for them, the purest form of self-care is being able to put themselves first, especially when it means protecting their peace.

"The path to taking care of yourself is not always clear and straightforward. As your life evolves, the rules change. What works at one stage of life does not work at another. Striving for a sense of purpose must be your constant throughout it all," explained personal leadership coach Liz Bentley.

"This does not mean you are always happy or that life is easy. In fact, at times, it is very hard and comes with a lot of sacrifice. But your motivation should stem from a feeling of meaningfulness."

Advertisement

3. 'No is a complete sentence'

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

When unbothered women use this phrase, they're not only setting a firm boundary of not wanting to do or agree to something, but they're affirming the fact that their "no" should be enough. They don't want to bother with giving a long-winded and unnecessary explanation; they refuse to do something because it shouldn't matter.

They are their own person, and their decisions are always valid because it's their own to make.

"In the end, expressing your power and taking control over your own life is what makes you feel confident. When you learn how to say 'no' without feeling guilty, you're often saying 'yes' to something more substantial: absolute freedom and autonomy," explained licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Leda Kaveh.

Advertisement

4. 'I'm not in completion with anyone'

Cuteking1 | Shutterstock

Unbothered women have no desire to compete with anyone because they're aware that nothing good comes from trying to race with someone else on the timing of their own lives. They know it might take some hard work and time, but eventually, they'll be able to meet their goals and aspirations without comparing their journey to others.

They're incredibly patient and know their accolades and accomplishments will be worth it because they took their time and crossed the finish line when ready.

"Everybody has their secrets. Everybody has their pain. Everybody compares themselves to others. Some more than others, but we all do it. It is the human condition, and it doesn't have to keep being this way," insisted therapist Hannah Rose, LCPC.

"Be mindful of your narrative. Acknowledge your strengths. Forgive yourself for being human, and start walking each other home."

Advertisement

5. 'I can't change you, but I can change how I respond'

Geber86 | Shutterstock

When unbothered women use this phrase, they're not only acknowledging the lack of initiative they have to change someone else's behavior, that it's not their responsibility — but that the one thing they can change is how they interact and respond to that person. These types of women are more than aware they can't let how others behave impact their feelings and mood.

Rather than reacting impulsively or overly emotionally, they will simply take a step back, assess the person's character, and move accordingly.

"As we all know, we can’t control anyone else’s behavior, and we can’t make another person want to or be able to change. But we can always make the choice to shift our attention inward, to focus the lens of curiosity onto ourselves," explained psychotherapist Nancy Colier, LCSW, Rev.

Advertisement

6. 'Everything is temporary, even this'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

No moment in life is forever. Time moves, and we find ourselves in new situations, making new memories. It's a refreshing thought to remember, especially when life can feel incredibly difficult and stagnant. When unbothered women use this phrase, they're not only aware that these moments are temporary, but they're choosing to anchor themselves in the perspective that peace will one day come back to them.

It's more than just a comforting phrase, but a reminder to live life to the fullest because you never know what can happen tomorrow. It empowers unbothered women to put their all into everything they do, even if the outcome isn't what they desired.

Advertisement

7. 'My peace is non-negotiable'

Shark9208888 | Shutterstock

The one thing an unbothered woman refuses to compromise with or play about is her peace and serenity. No matter her situation, if she feels her peace being disturbed or violated, she'll immediately remove herself because she knows it's no longer serving her.

"Toughing out situations that aren’t beneficial to our mental health used to be seen as a measure of strength. But these days, many of us recognize the changes we need to make in how we respond to life’s curveballs," insisted counselor Robin D. Stone, LMHC.

This mindset is rooted in deep respect for yourself. It means not taking anything from someone else if it means protecting your own well-being.

Advertisement

8. 'I'm not afraid to be alone'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Unbothered women enjoy both their peace and spending time with themselves. They're not afraid to spend time with their thoughts without the company of others; in fact, they may even prefer it that way. They use this phrase as a way of being selective of how they allow to be in their space.

Their time is valuable, and if someone is disrupting their alone time and essentially bringing more stress than joy, it's time to cut the cord. They aren't afraid of letting people go because they know, at the end of the day, they'll be fine on their own.

Advertisement

9. 'I trust intuition'

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

This phrase is a powerful yet firm reminder that an unbothered woman not only knows her self-worth but also has the highest amount of trust in herself and the decisions she makes. She refuses to be subjected to others' second-guessing her or telling her she's wrong. It's not that she can't admit when she's in the wrong, but she won't allow others to gaslight her into thinking she doesn't know what she's talking about.

She's determined to navigate life with the utmost confidence, and she won't let anyone make her feel otherwise.

Advertisement

10. 'What others think of me is none of my business'

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

Unbothered women are not concerned with how others perceive them and their opinions of them. It's not that they're above critique, but that they value their judgment and know who they are at their core. Their primary focus is living an authentic life away from the criticism and prodding of others.

They can't be bothered by the need for approval and validation from others because they have already given it to themselves. They're simply content with who they are and have zero room to try and hear what others think about them.

Advertisement

11. 'I am where I need to be'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This phrase embodies a deep sense of acceptance and being at peace with life at the moment. Unbothered women know that they only need trust in the process, and they'll end up where they need to be. Until then, they're more than content with where they are.

To them, it's not a race but rather a journey of growing and discovering new things about themselves that they may not have known if it weren't for the slow pace of life. They enjoy those moments because they know that at some point, they'll look back and be proud of how much they've overcome and accomplished.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.