Women Who Are Done Saying Yes To Everything Usually Have 11 High Value Traits

Many women are socialized into agreeableness and saying “yes” for the well-being of others, even if it comes at their own expense. Even experiencing a fear of missing out, often coined “FOMO,” lies in that people-pleasing realm where people worry about being ostracized and socially excluded by not following societal standards of falling victim to peer pressure.

However, the more internally gratified someone’s self-worth is, the more willing they are to follow their own wisdom, meaning, and care. It’s women who are done saying yes to everything and stop feeling FOMO who usually have high-value traits like this, and are tired of living life for everyone else.

Women who are done saying yes to everything and have no FOMO usually have 11 high value traits:

1. They know their worth

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When a woman’s self-worth comes from inside, she stops saying “yes” to things she doesn’t want to do and tolerating misbehavior for people who don’t deserve her time or effort. She crafts alone time, routines, and relationships that allow her to feel an internal sense of love and care, rather than constantly seeking external validation from others.

Especially when FOMO often comes from a fear of harming relationships in the future, it’s not surprising that someone who places their self-worth outside of relationships in themselves is less burdened by anxiety about people-pleasing. Even if their boundaries do end up chipping away at the relationship, they know it came from a necessary place of self-care, and their self-worth isn’t thrown off by the uncertainty of this change.

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2. They prefer their own company

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Especially when someone seeks out alone time in a healthy, positive way, the benefits they reap from spending time in their own company are far better than those of someone who feels restricted and isolated by their solitude. Women who love themselves and spend time alone don’t feel FOMO when they choose their solitude, because it’s not something they dread.

In fact, for many introverted women, prioritizing their solitude is an important part of showing up for the social events they do want to attend with people they really care about. They need to recharge their social batteries in order to feel grounded enough to be around others and contribute to group dynamics.

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3. They’ve found meaning in their lives

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According to a study from World Psychiatry, when someone has true meaning and purpose in their lives, they serve as a protective mechanism for seeking external validation and struggling with their mental health. They feel more purposeful, not only in their general lives, but also in their daily choices and routines.

So, if someone tries to peer-pressure them into something that doesn’t align with their purpose, they have the emotional stability to say “no” and avoid the strain of feeling FOMO when they choose not to attend.

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4. They don’t overwork themselves

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Whether it’s at the hands of misguided societal norms or an internal sense of dysregulation, many adult women cling to busyness as a sign that they’re “important” or “needed.” They overload their social calendars, try to maintain a million superficial friendships, and say “yes” at their own expense, just to feel like they have a place in the world.

However, women with a secure sense of self-worth and meaning in their lives outside of busyness or distraction prefer to be intentional with their time. They’re not afraid to set their boundaries, express needs openly in relationships, and say “no” when they need alone time, because they know that they’re self-assured no matter what.

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5. They trust themselves

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As psychiatrist Judith Orloff explains, women’s brains are naturally wired to make intuitive decisions and to think quickly. Still, it takes a level of emotional intelligence and self-trust to do it well. If a woman is constantly pushing away her uncomfortable feelings and avoiding alone time and quiet, where intuition thrives, she’ll miss it.

However, women who aren’t afraid to follow their intuition by setting boundaries and saying “no” to people have inner trust to lean on. They know that regardless of what everyone else thinks or believes, they can trust themselves to make the best decisions.

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6. They appreciate silence and quietness

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Instead of leaning on distractions, constant stimulation, and noise to avoid their internal thoughts and feelings, a truly secure, emotionally intelligent woman finds quietness and silence natural. She appreciates being able to tap back into her own mind and feelings, whether it’s with a hobby or simply resting after a demanding day.

That’s part of why they’re not afraid to say “no” when someone invites them out and are protected against FOMO. They know, regardless of what everyone else is doing, they have their own time and space to appreciate.

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7. They’re intentional

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Living an intentional life isn’t as simple as it seems, largely because it takes a foundation of emotional regulation skills and self-assuredness to do. Only women who know how to show up and be present in the moment, even in times of stress or peer pressure, can make intentional choices outside the noise.

That’s why they’re often protected against FOMO and being pressured to say “yes” to things they don’t want to do, because they’re self-assured enough to look inward and notice what they need, even when it’s not easy.

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8. They respect everyone, including themselves

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It often takes a certain level of self-respect to choose solitude and say “no” to peer pressure, but it takes just as much respect for others to be intentional about how you show up for them. If a woman is exhausted and needs her quiet time to recharge, that’s a sign of respect internally and externally.

They don’t care to waste energy or show up exhausted, especially with the people they love, so rest comes first. Even if it’s avoiding the gender norms and stereotypes that urge women to exhaust themselves, that’s a sign of self-respect.

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9. They don’t compare themselves

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While upward comparisons urge women into more disciplined routines and to craft more fulfilling goals, most of the time, when women are comparing themselves to others, it’s completely unrealistic and unfair. Not only are they shaming and overworking themselves toward things that don’t align with their well-being, they’re also subconsciously telling themselves that who they are right now is “not good enough.”

However, women who are intentional about living authentically and reflecting on their actual needs are less likely to compare themselves in unfair ways. They’re not afraid to live unconventional lives or to make choices that other people don’t understand, because they don’t need to justify their actions to anyone.

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10. They’re protective of their energy

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Even in a society that urges women to place everyone’s needs before their own, secure women who have stopped people-pleasing are protective of their own energy. Whether it’s saying “no” when they need alone time or prioritizing their needs in a relationship, they’re not afraid to disappoint people with their quiet confidence.

They refuse to be taken advantage of, and if the wrong person demands things they can’t offer, they’re secure enough in themselves to walk away.

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11. They sit with discomfort

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Instead of fearing discomfort and awkwardness in conversations, women who are secure in themselves lean in. Even if saying “no” and speaking their mind isn’t what other people want to hear, they’re comfortable making their voice heard and leading with a quiet confidence that allows them to grow from discomfort.

Even in their personal time, they accept challenges and make mistakes without the lingering feelings of shame most people experience. They’re gentle with themselves through discomfort, and grow as people because they’re willing to accept it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.