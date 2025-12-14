The Art Of Personal Space: 4 Ways To Protect Yourself From Absorbing Other People's Weird Energy

Are you an empath? Do you constantly feel what everyone else is feeling? Is it hard for you to be in crowds or around people too much? Constantly absorbing everyone else's weird energy and feelings only steers you off your path and distracts you from your purpose. It can also cause mental and physical health problems.

It's important to stay in your own energy. If you are a medium or spiritual worker and use other people's energy to connect and worry about losing that, know that you don't ever have to envelop yourself in it and allow it in.

It does not ever have to enter your field to be useful. You can just observe it from the outside without actually allowing it in. Picture it like you are observing a movie. You can watch and get everything important without actually experiencing what you're seeing.

It's actually a lot more intuitive that way, because you aren't clouded and distracted by feeling emotions that aren't yours. From now on, give yourself personal space and don't allow absorbing other people's energy to be an option.

Here are 4 ways to protect yourself from other people's weird energy:

1. Know that you are in control

You're the only one allowing it, and it cannot happen if you don't allow it. Obviously, you probably don't realize you are allowing it. Nothing ever just happens to us — it's all attracted to us by our choices and actions. So, knowing that and feeling strong in your control is the first step.

Research out of Australia found that individuals with a strong sense of control show greater resilience when faced with difficult circumstances, while those who feel controlled by outside forces tend to experience more stress and feel helpless to change things.

2. Shift your attention away from everyone else

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Really put more focus into your own life and your purpose. Don't allow anyone or anything to distract you from why you are here on Earth in the first place.

The more you anchor yourself in your own goals and direction, the less other people's chaos can throw you off course. Research from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that having a sense of purpose is a central component of well-being. It comes down to whether people see their lives as having meaning, direction, and goals to work toward.

3. Visualize your energy

So after you are clear that you — and only you — have control over you, after you've stopped focusing so much on others and started focusing more on your life, you can now visualize in your mind, body, and personal space.

See it and know that it is yours and only yours. Do not allow other people's energy in, and be sure not to give too much of your energy out, or yours will be depleted. When your energy is depleted, you are no good to anyone! Feel your own energy — know that it is yours and only your energy is allowed.

4. Imagine a protective barrier around you

DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

Basically, that barrier is holding your energy in and not allowing your energy out inappropriately. Notice if you feel any leaks or openings in that barrier and reinforce those spots.

Feel strong in your energy and your energy only. Know that you can accomplish all you want by just observing others' energy when needed; you never have to absorb and actually live it. It is actually inappropriate to absorb other people's energy, and it isn't our place to do so. It is not our business.

Research on emotional contagion shows that when people have to watch a horrific film, they feel less distressed if they view it from an intellectual perspective rather than just responding emotionally. Visualization works the same way by helping you create that psychological distance. When you imagine a protective boundary around yourself, you're giving your brain a cue to observe rather than absorb.

Don't allow other people's energy into your space, and know that this will be so. When you need to tap into other people's energy, just connect with it without allowing it in. Just observe it, don't live it. Visualize it like a movie.

Always feeling other people's energy only holds you back. Learning to control it and focusing more on what your energy feels like will help you grow to a higher spiritual level. Let go of all of that extra stuff bogging you down and feel that relief and peace.

Once you do that, you can live and achieve your purpose so much more without the weight of others holding you back and distracting you. It's time to know and relish what your own wonderful energy feels like without it being clouded by everyone else's!

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.