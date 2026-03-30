Some women have seemingly perfect night routines that are aesthetically pleasing enough to share in a vlog. They know how important it is to take time to wind down, and they know they shouldn’t pick up their phones right before bed because it will disrupt their sleep cycle.

Other women aren’t necessarily trying to sabotage their sleep quality, but they have a tendency to not only check their phones before bed, but also use them to watch videos. They’re probably well aware that this isn’t the healthiest choice to make, but they have some pretty distinct personality traits that make them feel like they simply have to. We’ve all been there at some point, so there’s no need to judge.

Women who almost always watch videos on their phone before bed usually have 11 distinct personality traits

1. They have anxiety

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It’s interesting because people typically think of phones as being the cause of anxiety. As psychotherapist Victoria Strohmeyer said, “When you check your phone or hear an alert, you activate your sympathetic nervous system, the part of your body that’s always scanning the environment.”

Phones definitely can have a negative impact on your mental health, or at the very least distract you, but sleep can cause anxiety for some people, too. These people may be anxious about not being able to fall asleep, or even worry that something could happen while they’re asleep.

So, although it may seem counterintuitive, a woman may watch videos on her phone before bed for this reason. If she feels anxious about sleeping or just generally anxious about her day, grabbing her phone to watch videos could be a way to disconnect from that feeling and wind down.

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2. They are lonely

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It’s very common for feelings of loneliness to increase at night, especially if you’re by yourself after a day spent around co-workers. Research has shown that people who feel lonely tend to pick up their phone less, possibly because they’re using it less to communicate with others. But, it’s also possible that the reverse can be true.

A lonely woman might not be sending a ton of texts, but she might want to watch a video before bed, during a time when it’s very easy to feel lonely, to feel like she’s less alone. Watching a video of an influencer or a news story isn’t going to make you feel like you have companionship, but just seeing someone else’s face on the screen could be helpful.

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3. They create a comforting environment

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Many people think of their bed as the most comforting place on earth, but that isn’t true for all. If you live by yourself and already feel a bit lonely, it’s definitely possible that crawling into bed at night in a cold, dark room could feel unsettling. This is where creating a comforting environment can be really beneficial.

It would be easy to assume that phones aren’t comforting, but they actually can be. A Stanford University study found that people felt better when they could see their phones, even if they couldn’t use them. Combining that fact with the various comfort shows and content available means women might watch videos on their phones before bed, as it’s a little bit like a digital hug for them.

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4. They tend to overthink

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A woman who is overthinking at bedtime might grab her phone to watch videos. We often associate doomscrolling with an increase in overthinking, but watching videos on your phone could actually give your brain the chance to think less.

Experts believe that watching videos on your phone allows you to zone out a bit, which means that these women can give their attention to something without really having to think about it. This could grab their attention enough that they aren’t ruminating, but also means they don’t have to have anything serious on their mind.

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5. They are driven by habits

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People tend to really like sticking to their habits. In an article published in Biological Psychiatry, researchers noted, “Despite our sense of control and purpose in our lives, a significant proportion of our daily behavior is actually driven by habit.”

Research from Harmony Healthcare IT suggested that most people spend over five hours a day on their phones, so this is definitely a habit a lot of people have developed. Just like picking up your phone for any purpose could become habitual, doing so right before bed to watch videos could as well. Some women do this because they just like following their habits and not deviating from the norm.

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6. They are curious

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Not all phone usage is mindless scrolling. You can also use your phone to do research and go down pretty much any rabbit hole imaginable. Some women might watch videos on their phones before bed for entertainment, but others might do so to learn more about topics that intrigue them.

In fact, technology reporter Justin Pot actually believes that you can leverage your phone to help you learn by downloading apps that will teach you something and hiding others. A woman who watches videos before bed may be doing so for educational purposes. The lectures or TED Talks she’s watching could actually help her get ahead.

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7. They are night owls

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There doesn’t always have to be a deeper reason for a woman to watch videos on her phone before bed, like wanting to learn or trying to combat feelings of loneliness. It could mean she’s just a night owl and doesn’t want to go to sleep yet. But, seeing as there’s not much else to do late at night, she’s resorted to using videos on her phone to keep her company.

The ability to be a night owl, or an early bird for that matter, is what’s known as a person’s chronotype. Conventional wisdom says an early bird makes you a sharper thinker, but research has actually shown the opposite. Night owls, or people who are kind of in between the two, tended to have better cognitive skills. So there are plenty of advantages to a woman wanting to stay up late, as long as she makes sure she gets enough sleep.

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8. They want mindless entertainment

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Some forms of entertainment are a bit more mindless than others, but the distinction is quite nuanced. Journalist Oliver Burkeman pointed out that it wasn’t all that long ago when reading novels was thought of as "frivolous," though it’s now an intellectual activity.

You could certainly make the argument that watching videos on your phone is mindless entertainment because it doesn’t require much thought. And, for some people, that’s where the beauty lies. They don’t want to have to think about what they’re watching.

Burkeman added that engaging in mindless entertainment isn’t really a big deal as long as you’re aware that that’s what you’re doing. So there’s nothing wrong with a woman watching videos on her phone before bed, even if it seems entirely pointless to some.

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9. They are procrastinators

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As odd as it may sound, it actually is possible to procrastinate going to sleep. Science writer Eric Suni shared that “revenge bedtime procrastination” is a real phenomenon being studied by scientists, and it occurs “when people intentionally stay up late to enjoy personal time, even when they know it will negatively affect their sleep.” Common causes include stress and a lack of self-control.

A bedtime procrastinator might not really procrastinate in other areas of life. They could actually be the most productive person you know. But, if they don’t want to go to sleep, they’re going to put it off, which is one reason why women may watch videos on their phone before bed.

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10. They avoid responsibilities

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Similarly, some women who watch videos may have a habit of avoiding responsibilities. We don’t often think of sleep as being a responsibility the same way going to work or cleaning the house is, but it’s crucial for your health, and it’s the only way you can function well the next day.

Physician Eilaf Meenai, MD, stated, “Responsibility avoidance in adults refers to a consistent pattern of sidestepping tasks and commitments that a person is reasonably expected to handle.” This kind of behavior can be linked to certain conditions like anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

Watching videos before bed doesn’t mean a woman is irresponsible or lazy, but it could mean she’s putting off something that she knows deep down is both necessary and beneficial. This pattern may show up in other areas of her life as well.

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11. They are attached to their phones

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Sometimes the simplest explanation is the most likely: women who watch videos on their phones before bed might just be really attached to their phones. Whether someone has a full-blown phone dependency or just uses theirs way too much, it’s very easy to convince yourself that you’ll only watch a video for five more minutes, but suddenly find that an hour has gone by.

Nomophobia is the official term for being afraid of being without your phone. It’s hard to put your phone down, whether it’s time to end the day or just time to start a new task. Some of the women known for watching videos on their phones before bed are probably attached to, or addicted to, their phones. They might know that it’s not very healthy, but they also don’t know how to stop.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.