People who overthink at night almost always have these 11 distinct personality traits

Staying up until the early morning hours and indulging in “night owl” routines can actually negatively affect your mental health, according to a study from Psychiatry Research. While the reason for this negative effect is relatively unknown and elusive, experts theorize that poor coping skills, exhaustion, and anxiety in the quietness of these hours can often play a large role.

People who overthink at night almost always have certain personality traits that make it more difficult for them to enjoy peaceful, quiet alone time without immediately resorting to anxious spirals. From being prone to reflection and replaying life’s events or yearning for closure after conflict, these people always find something to ponder in the early morning hours.

1. They’re incredibly reflective

People who are incredibly reflective may also be prone to overthinking. They’re always replaying and reflecting on everything from the day when it gets quiet at night, which can make it hard to not only silence their mind and sleep, but also to make time for all the routines and rituals that bring them peace at night.

While some people can manage these overthinking tendencies with healthy coping mechanisms and emotional regulation skills, others struggle to make space for it all at once and fall into cycles of distraction, anxiety, and exhaustion.

2. They yearn for closure

Many people who yearn for understanding and closure in all of their interactions will spend the early morning hours overthinking. They wonder what they did “wrong” or consider why someone acts the way they do, even if closure isn’t necessarily a necessity to keep sabotaging their well-being in the pursuit of.

The mental clarity, self-love, and progress people truly need come from knowing that closure doesn’t always mean clarity from others or personal understanding, but acceptance — accepting that some people won’t be forgiven and some things can’t be changed.

Looking at the past and yearning for understanding about what you or someone else did only keeps you stuck from making the most of the present and future.

3. They struggle to switch into personal mode

Especially for people who work from home or bring their professional lives and obligations into their personal space, it can be hard to switch into “personal” mode. They bring all their to-do lists and worries for the next day into bed with them, making it hard to unwind, relax, and fall asleep.

With the added stress of screen time late at night from a phone or laptop, anxiety is inevitably going to be amplified, as a study from BMC Psychiatry explains, often at the expense of quality sleep and rest.

4. They’re perfectionists

Many perfectionists set unrealistic goals and expectations for themselves, both for the future in the big-picture lens of their lives and also in their everyday routines. From executing work projects perfectly to completing all their obligations without asking for help, people prone to overthinking at night may have these distinct personality traits.

Even if they’re thinking about regrets or things they could have “done better,” they largely struggle to accept things as they were, which is why they deal with far more anxious thoughts and struggles than the average person.

5. They value meaning and purpose

People who look for the deeper meaning and purpose in their lives may have more fulfilling, intentional routines, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re not content all the time. Especially if they’re struggling to find the meaning in things like work or relationships, it can literally and metaphorically keep them up at night.

They have a tendency to overthink things because they’re innately deeper thinkers than the average person. There’s an element of depth to their personalities and emotional capacity that demands to be entertained, even if it’s into the early morning hours.

6. They’re intellectualizers

Many people who try to understand a single fleeting emotion through the lens of logic or fact struggle with anxious thought spirals. Not every feeling can be justified away with intelligence. Sometimes they simply need to be accepted and healed without clarity and understanding.

At the end of the day, intellectualization is a defense mechanism that allows people to avoid and run from emotions they deem too uncomfortable to address in the moment. It’s simply a mode of suppressing their emotions that they can use to justify coldness or invulnerability. And, of course, at some point or another, this avoidance will only amplify the distress and anxiety they’re feeling.

7. They value control

People who overthink at night almost always share distinct personality traits like needing and valuing control. Whether it’s a sense of control over their emotions or a need for control in relationships, anxious thought spirals start from around tension and uncertainty.

They lie awake at night worrying about what might happen or judging themselves for feeling a certain way, and if they don’t have the emotional regulation skills to cope with that anxiety, it turns into a need for control, hyper-independence, or isolation.

8. They’re intentional

People who are prone to overthinking are intentional at their core. They’re certainly not “low maintenance” or indifferent in their lives, because everything is reflected upon and understood in some form or another. They care about understanding people, but they also care about understanding their own actions, emotions, and feelings, even at the expense of sleep at night.

They think deeply about everything, even if it happens after the fact. This personality trait, and similar ones like conscientiousness, are inherently tied to overthinking tendencies for a reason, as a study from the International Journal of Social Impact explains. While they may promote some level of self-awareness, they also amplify worry and emotional uncertainty.

9. They’re highly self-aware

Incredibly self-aware people also tend to be overthinkers, especially when they don’t have the regulation skills or healthy coping mechanisms to deal with and accept the emotions they uncover during reflection. They’re conscious of their own emotions, feelings, and experiences at all times, but still spend a lot of time trying to unpack and understand it all.

Self-aware people often get overwhelmed by this need to take on anxiety and struggle with a balance of reflection and presence every single day. It’s part of their personality to be aware and reflective, but sometimes it needs balance and limits.

10. They’re workaholics

People who take on a lot of responsibility, manage a lot of obligations, and thus deal with chronic stress may be more likely to overthink at night. When the lights go down, there’s nothing on their agenda, and they’re offered quiet time the average person would use to relax, these people start worrying about the next day or replaying interactions and conversations from the day.

Distraction of work makes it easier to ignore these feelings in the moment, but at night, when they can’t distract themselves with obligations and productivity, they all bubble up and demand attention.

11. They’re pessimistic

Pessimism and optimism alter a person’s well-being for a reason. They completely change someone’s framework and perspective for navigating life and experiencing the world. The kind of energy they take on and share with others plays a strong role in the kind of energy they attract, even if it’s simply spending time in their own company at home.

People who overthink at night almost always have more pessimistic personality traits and attitudes. They see the world through a “glass half empty” perspective, leading to an interconnected web of anxious thoughts, uncertainty, and disappointment.

It’s all interconnected. The more pessimistic someone is in their routine, the more overthinking habits they entertain when things get quiet at night, and the less sleep and rest they get. Not only does this sleep influence their energy and mood the next day, but it also plays into everything they touch. From relationships to self-esteem, workplace productivity, and even self-care, everything is affected by their lack of rest and, subsequently, their pessimistic attitude.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.