Phone and technology dependency have skyrocketed in recent years. And while it might seem harmless to scroll through your phone while watching TV, this habit can reveal deeper psychological patterns. People who are always on their phone while watching TV often struggle with focus, anxiety, loneliness, or unhealthy coping mechanisms that make silence and stillness uncomfortable.

From hyperactivity to escapism to fear of missing out, there are emotional roots behind constant screen multitasking. For some, it’s about overstimulation. For others, it’s about avoiding difficult thoughts. Here are the most difficult traits commonly found in people who can't seem to put their phones down, even during their favorite show.

Here are 11 difficult traits of people who are always on their phone while watching TV:

1. They struggle to focus on one thing at a time

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock.com

People who are always on their phone while watching TV find it uncomfortable to give their full attention to just one activity. Having the television on and their phone in hand feels calming because the extra stimulation helps drown out racing thoughts.

According to clinical psychologist Tiffany Taft, many people struggle with feeling overstimulated in their day-to-day lives, whether they have attention disorders like ADHD or not, constantly overwhelmed by their emotions, senses, and thoughts. For some, having a distraction from that internal turmoil and chaos can be calming, even if it's doomscrolling and watching TV at the same time.

Many people need additional stimulation to help them to focus, even if it's something like watching TV. The comfort of additional stimuli and a distraction can actually comfort some people, helping their mind to unwind, escape constant turmoil, and focus on what they're watching.

Advertisement

2. They feel lonely, even when they're not alone

Voronaman | Shutterstock.com

Amid a loneliness epidemic, many people are yearning for connection and community, and some are finding it in online spaces and through online accessibility to communication. When you're watching a comfort show or movie, you can reap the benefits of shared experience and community in online spaces, finding some escapism and self-soothing.

Desires to reconnect stem from these lonely feelings, according to a study from the Annals of Behavioral Medicine, and oftentimes, the only way for people to connect with their inner circle is online. Scrolling while watching TV can create a false sense of connection. Commenting, texting, or checking social feeds helps them feel part of something bigger.

Advertisement

3. They're afraid of missing out

Voronaman | Shutterstock.com

They worry that something important is happening somewhere else. Everything feels urgent, even during downtime. According to a 2016 study, the majority of people who tend to overuse their phones struggle with a fear of missing out on news headlines, worldly events, and, of course, staying connected with their communities and inner circles.

Coupled with a lack of in-person social connection, this excessive use of social media, phones, and technology also affects mental health, feeding into a toxic cycle of loneliness, anxiety, and depression that draws everyone back into the digital landscape. It's not just escapism, but a desperate need to feel connected that leads to endless doomscrolling and technological multitasking.

Advertisement

4. They crave a sense of control

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock.com

When life feels chaotic, controlling what they consume on their phone gives them relief. It's easier to manage a feed than complicated emotions. Complex emotions and stressful routines take a toll on our daily lives, whether we're aware of it or not. People who tend to rely on their phones or multitask with media at the end of a long day often use it as a means of control. They can ensure they're not overwhelmed by these difficult emotions by resorting to constant stimulation.

Ruminating on these negative emotions without healthy coping mechanisms draws people to these escapist routes for comfort, according to a 2023 study on work conflict, to help them maintain a sense of peace in their routines. Of course, avoiding pent-up emotions and difficult situations might help to craft a misguided sense of control, but eventually our emotions demand to be felt and resolved.

Advertisement

5. They struggle to sit with their thoughts

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

The cycle of overusing media escapes and our phones feeds into feelings of isolation and mood fluctuations long-term, but in the present moment, they can feed into a sense of calm and focus. Silence feels loud. Watching TV alone might leave too much room for uncomfortable feelings, so they add another screen to fill the space.

For people who scroll on their phones while watching TV, this overstimulation can help them to divert their attention away from uncomfortable emotions and focus on something more tangible. Like all of these other emotional responses to stress in our lives and unacknowledged harmful personality traits, they never truly go away; they just manifest in other uncomfortable ways in our lives.

Advertisement

6. They avoid unresolved emotional pain

SB Arts Media | Shutterstock.com

Keeping their brain busy makes it harder for difficult memories or emotions to surface. Constant input becomes a distraction from deeper issues. People who struggle with PTSD or mental illness tend to be more prone to the consequences of sensory overload or overstimulation, according to a Khiron Clinics report, but sometimes the superficial stimulation of technology or a comfort show can feel comforting, even while being similarly overwhelming.

It takes all of your brain power to focus on the things in front of you, whether it's your phone, the TV, or some other form of entertainment, that distracts you from the more uncomfortable emotions and overstimulating feelings you're experiencing. It's a means to avoid addressing repressed traumas, according to expert trauma coaches, that fuels people to continue engaging in these potentially harmful and dismissive behaviors.

Advertisement

7. They live in a heightened state of anxiety

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock.com

Many people with a dysregulated nervous system struggle with overwhelming feelings of anxiety and overstimulation, according to trauma coach Liz Tenuto, that often feel impossible to overcome, whether it's sitting in traffic or resorting to anger during an argument. Their nervous system rarely fully relaxes. Reaching for their phone becomes automatic whenever they feel even a hint of restlessness.

They seek comfort from uncomfortable emotions, not because they're ill-equipped to address them, but because they're too overwhelmed in their current state to make the space to heal or healthily cope.

Advertisement

8. They rely on distraction as a coping mechanism

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Whether it's stemming from internal conflict, a job, or a toxic relationship, many people live in a constant state of stress that feels impossible to escape from, even in their personal lives. Stuck in the fight or flight mode, they're seeking the same stimulation their day-to-day stress brings into their life to find comfort.

Unable to endure the deafening silence or overwhelming thoughts that erupt in their alone time, they resort to podcasts, TV, or their phone to simulate a similarly stressful environment with constant input. Instead of processing stress directly, they layer entertainment on top of it. Multitasking with screens becomes their version of unwinding.

Advertisement

9. They've built the habit so deeply it feels automatic

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock.com

Americans check their phones an average of 96 times per day, so at this point, it's muscle memory. The phone comes out without thinking, even if they don't actually need it. Many people have adopted technological habits that feel impossible to break, from having their phone glued to their hands to reaching for their phones first thing in the morning.

Like other habits and vices, they've become comfort and stability in our routines, making them inherently hard to break away from. For many people who scroll on their phones while watching TV, it's simply a habit they've struggled to break or haven't noticed at all.

While there's always an argument of overstimulation and unhealthy coping, for some, it's simply habitual.

Advertisement

10. They struggle with healthy boundaries in relationships

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

If they feel anxious about missing a text or not responding instantly, it may point to dependency patterns. Being unreachable for an hour feels uncomfortable.

While sharing and engaging with people online while watching our favorite shows is oftentimes an extension of our need for connection, this constant desire can be a sign of codependency. If you're not able to enjoy alone time or engage in an activity without sharing it with another person, you're not always prioritizing space for yourself.

If you're constantly anxious about missing a text or not being able to communicate with a partner or a friend at all hours of the day, consider setting some boundaries for yourself. How can you ensure you protect your own space? What are some self-soothing activities you can integrate into your routine to ensure you're not constantly reaching for your phone?

Advertisement

11. They're uncomfortable with stillness

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

For some people, being fully present with just one thing feels strangely exposed. Watching TV without a second screen means there's space; space to think, to notice emotions, to feel boredom, or to confront something they've been pushing down. And that quiet can feel much more uncomfortable to deal with than constant noise. A 2014 study published in Science found that many people would rather give themselves a mild electric shock than sit alone with their thoughts, suggesting that stillness can feel genuinely distressing.

Scrolling while watching TV fills that silence instantly. It keeps the brain busy, and their attention is split just enough that nothing sinks in too deeply. If a scene gets emotional or slow, they instinctively reach for their phone. If the show pauses, so does their tolerance for stillness.

Over time, this layering of stimulation makes true rest harder to access. Sitting through a full episode without multitasking can feel almost uncomfortable. But that discomfort is often a sign they've forgotten what it feels like to just be present without buffering every moment with distraction.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango who focuses on health and wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.