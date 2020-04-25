7 Symptoms & Signs Of A Superiority Complex In Someone You Know

It's more common than you think.

We live in a world filled with constant competition, and it's easy to get caught up in the need to constantly be comparing ourselves to others and striving to be the best. While many people are able to recognize their own abilities and not allow the achievements of others to define them, some struggle with a constant competition within themselves.

What happens if you feel a perpetual need to assert your excellence? Or, if a battle rages on between your true identity and how you appear in comparison to others?

If you feel the need to devalue others in order to feel more assured in yourself, this could be one of the signs of a superiority complex.

What is a superiority complex?

A superiority complex is a psychological defense mechanism term created by Alfred Adler. Developing this in a minor form at some point in life is somewhat inevitable.

We all do it from time to time in order to cope with certain situations. But there are people who might be suffering chronically, and have no idea about it.

Paradoxically, superiority complexes are bred from deep-rooted insecurities. According to experts, superiority complexes and inferiority complexes are just two different manifestations of the same self-esteem issues.

Superiority complexes create a variety of behavioral issues and can make it very difficult for people suffering from this complex to fully connect with others.

If you notice these patterns in someone you know (or even yourself), they may have a superiority complex.

1. They’re never wrong.

They make sure to prove that others are wrong, not themselves. But why do they feel this way? Simply put, they aren't truly happy with who they are as a person, and rather than deal with those feelings, they instead choose to, essentially, "highlight" a perfect version of themselves.

People suffering from this complex cannot let go of the image of themselves they're trying to create for others. But owning their negative personality traits means coming to terms with their imperfection.

Unfortunately, when someone has a superiority complex, admitting to mistakes would just ruin this false version of themselves that they rely on.

2. They have an unfiltered sense of entitlement.

People with superiority complexes think everyone is beneath them and they deserve everything they want. They struggle to recognize that everyone deserves equal levels of respect, and think they can treat people however they want in order to achieve their goals.

Some link this to how these people were raised as children. Often, their upbringing compensated for a lack of nurturing and affection by spoiling them with material gifts. This means they lack morals and standards, or don’t understand the value of earning.

3. They're extremely controlling.

They often pursue leadership at work or in groups so they have a justification for asserting their dominance. In positions of power, they act in ways that make others fear them rather than respect them, according to mental health expert, Adina Mahalli.

Losing their leadership status can cause great devastation to these individuals. If they’ve lost control, they feel like they’ve lost their superiority. Their self-importance is dependant on their ability to be in control.

4. They constantly compare themselves to others.

Because their sense of self-worth is based on other people, someone with a superiority complex cannot resist the urge to compare themselves to those around them. They feel defeated by the accomplishments of others because, to them, this means they're not enough or are lacking in some way.

Outwardly, they will put down the achievements of others to distract from their own lack of self-worth. They don’t see that there is enough success to go around, and that being happy for others is as good for yourself as it is for them.

5. Their mood changes quickly and frequently.

Those with a superiority complex suffer from a constant battle between an internal inferiority and the need to appear dominant externally. So, it’s no wonder that these feelings can collide to cause drastic jumps in their mood.

They don’t often recognize this self-esteem issue within themselves. They also don't understand their emotions and, therefore, can’t control them. This can have unfortunate effects on mental health as they struggle to connect with their true identity.

6. Everything is always about them.

When someone has a superiority complex, it’s easy to view them as being self-centered. They think in terms of “I” and “me,” rarely reflecting on how their actions impact others.

They often devalue the accomplishments of others by praising themselves. They may be inclined to interrupt and brag about themselves. This stems from their anxiety about not being liked or highly regarded.

7. They lack empathy.

People with a superiority complex usually struggle with compassion for others. They're absorbed in their own insecurities and are too busy crafting their self-perception to try to understand others.

Their lack of empathy makes them appear cold and calculating, or as if they're too preoccupied with their own self-interests.

Despite all the negatives, having a superiority complex doesn't make you a horrible person. It's simply part of complicated emotional pain and feelings of inadequacy. And, for some, therapy can help overcome these feelings and restore a sense of self-love.

