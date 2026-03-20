Introverted people tend to have a preference for alone time and much smaller social circles than the average extrovert. Of course, introverts still enjoy and derive significant value from intentional social engagement, as a Frontiers in Psychology study explains. But they have to be careful about the people and experiences they invest their energy in.

While they’re relatively introspective and isolated from casual, superficial conversations where you might notice their behaviors, there are ways you can tell someone is highly introverted just by looking at them. Because some of these habits are quite subtle.

Here are 10 ways you can tell someone is highly introverted just by looking at them

1. They wear headphones while running errands

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Many introverted people aren’t interested in small talk or superficial interactions when they’re running necessary errands, which is why they wear headphones. While it might seem like a subtle behavior, a study from the International Research Institute argues that headphone-wearers are almost always less likely to be approached and conversed with in public.

If their intention is simply to run errands, and their social battery is already somewhat drained, slipping headphones in, even if they’re not connected to anything, is the perfect way to live in their self-contained bubble.

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2. They tend to observe conversations

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Rather than speaking constantly, interrupting silences, and aiming to be the center of attention, introverted people often sit on the sidelines of conversations. They appreciate being around other people and gaining value from being out of the house, but they’re not always interested or energized enough to actively engage.

According to Yale psychologists, that’s part of the reason why they’re often incredibly skilled at reading people and social situations. They’re used to observing, even if these tendencies stem from isolation or feeling misunderstood, and noticing energy or shifts that the average person is too busy to acknowledge.

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3. They seem more comfortable alone

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While extraverted people often feel energized and rewarded by social interactions, introverted people cultivate energy, rest, and reflect in their own time. They need alone time to recharge their social batteries, while their extraverted counterparts often feel more energized the more time they spend around others.

So, if you notice that your best friend or romantic partner tends to seem more relaxed, calm, and comfortable when they're alone or in a smaller group, chances are you’re noticing that they're highly introverted just by looking at them.

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4. They open up in one-on-one conversations

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Many introverts are quickly drained by huge social interactions or small talk with people they don’t know because they lack a sense of depth and meaning. Their social circles are smaller because they struggle to engage in small talk that leads to larger connections, and instead lean on their already deep relationships and interactions for a sense of peace.

That’s why introverts tend to thrive and open up when they’re in more intimate social settings or one-on-one conversations, according to family counselor Lynne Reeves Griffin. They appreciate bonding with people, but they need a layer of meaning and intentionality that passing small talk simply doesn’t offer.

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5. They pause before responding

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According to marriage and family therapist John Amodeo, pausing for speaking doesn’t take a lot of effort, but it does truly boost the heart-to-heart connection between people in a meaningful conversation. It expresses a kind of intentionality that small talk and superficial, attention-seeking conversations simply don’t have.

That’s part of the reason why introverts, who seek meaning and depth in all their social interactions, tend to regularly pause before they speak. They appreciate the silence of being able to reflect and regulate their feelings, whether it’s in their space for solitude at home or in a conversation with a loved one.

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6. They scan rooms before engaging

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As neuroscientist Friederike Fabritius explains, introverts often have the important skill of deep thinking. Even when they’re sitting alone in a busy social environment, their brains are always on, reading social cues, noticing body language, and scanning rooms to get a sense of the energy around them.

So, if you notice someone sitting on the sidelines of social interactions and looking around the room intentionally, there’s a chance they’re highly introverted.

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7. They zone out often

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Zoning out is often our brain’s way to cleanse and reflect, even if there aren’t a lot of thoughts immediately pressing on a person’s mind. Introverts, who are sometimes overwhelmed by social situations and prone to a more reflective nature, often zone out more often.

It’s their way of protecting their minds and social batteries when they’re out in public. Especially considering they’re often more sensitive to the stimulating nature of busy spaces and crowded rooms, it’s not surprising that you’d catch a highly introverted person “spacing” out often.

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8. They appreciate silence

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Instead of trying to run from or immediately cover up silence in conversations over a fear of “embarrassment” or “awkwardness,” introverted people are more comfortable sitting in that space of no conversation. They can appreciate someone’s presence without feeling the need to maintain small talk or immediately jump in when nobody is speaking.

While it might seem counterintuitive, people often feel more valued, seen, and authentic when there’s space made for silence in their conversations. So, while it might not be initially comfortable for everyone to appreciate, you can always tell someone’s highly introverted by noticing their gift of presence amid quietness.

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9. They take breaks from interactions

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Whether it’s stepping outside for a few moments at a party for “fresh air” or leaving without saying “goodbye” toward the end of a gathering, introverted people often need breaks from their social events to protect their social batteries from being quickly drained.

Much like a productive person needs small breaks throughout the workday to maintain their efficiency, introverted people need glimpses of alone time and solitude to manage their energy levels.

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10. They don’t compete for attention

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If you notice a highly introverted person in a social interaction, there’s a chance they’re avoiding being the center of attention. They appreciate depth and meaning in close-knit relationships, but in crowded spaces and busy interactions, they’re not interested in competing for attention.

Especially because small talk and highly competitive interactions that lack space for silence are often draining, highly introverted people instead choose to be observers of conversations, waiting for a meaningful moment to jump in.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.