For so many people, taking accountability for their own lives is uncomfortable. However, when they blame-shift to others or lean on "bad luck" as an excuse for their unhappiness, they only urge themselves to live in accordance with everyone else. If they're not making their problems, they can't solve them — they're stuck in a loop of seeking external validation and living an entitled life.

By lying about their life and exaggerating their accomplishments, many people who struggle with personal accountability and insecurity seek attention from others. When they're in the spotlight, even for things they didn't actually do, they can cope with the feelings of inadequacy and helplessness they feel inside. Many of the ways people lie about their lives without realizing that everyone can tell may feel harmless to them, but they deteriorate all the trust and connectedness they share with others.

Here are 11 ways people lie about their life without realizing everyone can tell

1. Saying 'I'm fine' when they're not

If you're in a bad mood or grappling with something internally, the people around you are going to notice, even if you say "I'm fine" and try to put on a fake smile. Especially if they're close to you or loved ones — people who understand and know you well — they're not going to believe any kind of emotional suppression as fact, even if they don't call you out on it.

"I'm fine" is the first step to a toxic cycle of emotional suppression that typically finds a way to boil over at one point or another. You can't suppress emotions forever without actively dealing with them.

2. Bragging about goals before achieving them

According to psychology professor Marwa Azab, bragging about goals and flaunting personal milestones before actually achieving them doesn't just sabotage personal growth and progress — it encourages other people to see you as less competent. If you're seeking attention for things you haven't even started yet, chances are it's more about external validation than personal growth.

Rather than moving in silence and doing things for themselves, these kinds of people often use phrases like "I'm actually starting tomorrow" or "I'm really close to achieving this."

3. Exaggerating personal connections

Unsurprisingly, name-dropping behaviors, typically rooted in personal insecurities and self-doubt, often backfire. People can read right through the inauthenticity and often get sidetracked by the social behavior, no matter how sly we believe we're being by using another person's name.

Chances are, at least one person in the group actually knows that person or can read right through the charade. That's why name-dropping and exaggerating this kind of connectedness is one of the ways people lie about their lives without realizing everyone can tell.

4. Saying they're 'carefree' but holding resentment

While there are certainly calm, regulated, and self-assured people out there who are truly "carefree" to the challenges and obstacles of life, some people use it as a defense mechanism. They believe that if they can put on the front of not being hurt by anything, they can protect themselves from seeming "weak" or vulnerable to others.

Of course, not only are they often seen through by people around them, but they also put themselves in a toxic internal place prone to emotional exhaustion and resentment. If they don't give themselves space to seek important social support or healing conversations with others, how can they truly move forward?

5. Posting a highlight reel on social media

While most people are prone to sharing only "the good" on social media, people who consistently post only "highlight reels" of their lives may be easily recognized by everyone else. Especially if they're posting photos where they look great and everyone else looks bad, or even posting lies online that close friends know aren't true, it's obvious.

According to psychologist Bonnie Zucker, people who seek this kind of attention and positive reassurance online through posting generally operate from an insecure place. They feel a fleeting sense of confidence or ease when people notice and celebrate them online, even if it spirals into a worse state of mind when they aren't getting that attention.

6. Claiming to be 'focusing on themselves'

People who craft goals around self-care or even "focusing on themselves" after a breakup may reassure themselves, but if every conversation, action, and behavior centers around another person, it's easy to read through their charade.

Of course, seeking support from others and nurturing social connections is part of how we add joy to our lives, but if we're throwing off the balance of these interactions with our alone time in any direction, it can lead to a lot of inner turmoil.

7. Pretending to be happy with distractions

If someone says they're "fine," happy, or not stressed, but has a completely full social calendar and a life filled with distractions, chances are they're actually too busy to consider their mental state. It's a coping mechanism for people to distract themselves, whether it's with mindless scrolling on their phones or a schedule they can't keep up with.

The more they add to their plate, the less time and space they have to consider the true state of their mental and emotional well-being. Of course, it's one of the ways people lie about their lives without realizing everyone can tell, because they're always moving a million times faster than everyone else.

8. Being overconfident

Even if someone's false confidence is unsuspecting at the beginning of an interaction or amid a first impression, if someone's actions and outcomes consistently don't follow the kind of confidence they offer, it's obvious that they're lying about this part of their life.

Like a study from Frontiers in Psychology suggests, this isn't an uncommon phenomenon either. Most overconfident people are more inaccurate with skills and results than their intellectually humble peers. It's powerful to be humble, ask for help, and seek out advice from others, rather than protecting a fragile self-image with inauthenticity.

9. Faking positivity

As a means of suppressing their own discomfort and poor mental health, faking positivity is one of the ways people lie about their lives without realizing everyone can tell. Of course, putting on a smile and "faking" a laugh when you're feeling down can actually boost your mood, according to a Stanford report, but constantly faking a positive attitude can also cause emotional confusion.

If you're always pushing yourself to be positive all the time, you'll never be truly happy. Being a happy person comes from getting comfortable regulating complex emotions and holding space for all of them, rather than pushing some down in favor of an external, misguided attitude.

10. Staying in their comfort zone

Whether it's avoiding necessary conflict in their relationships or pushing away from a challenge that would promote personal growth, staying in their comfort zone is one of the ways people lie about their life without realizing everyone can tell. They associate constant comfort with fulfillment, even when it's actually discomfort and challenge that sparks healthy growth.

They put on a front to everyone — suggesting that their work life, emotional health, and relationships are "all good," even when lingering resentment and frustration lie at the core.

11. Having a million friends

While tons of research proves that nurturing healthy friendships can add a lot of value to our lives, having too many friends isn't actually always a good thing. In fact, some experts agree that having too many friends can actually be unhealthy, as a sign of personal insecurity and fear.

Especially if someone is keeping friends around for comfort and validation, without truly nurturing any relationships with true meaning or depth, they're lying about the true purpose of their social circles.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.