8 Tiny Habits That Prevent Unsuccessful People From Ever Achieving True Greatness

There’s a clear distinction between successful people who keep moving forward to achieve greatness and those who just never seem to catch up, let alone get ahead. Unsuccessful individuals usually have patterns that hold them back, preventing them from reaching their potential.

It’s not always money you’re looking for, but freedom. So stop limiting your horizons, and quit these things if you want to be truly free. The habits you choose to maintain or discard during your off days can make a significant difference in your journey towards real greatness.

Here are eight tiny habits that prevent unsuccessful people from ever achieving true greatness:

1. Taking shortcuts

I’ve written about ‘real’ shortcuts in a tongue-in-cheek way, like finding a mentor who can save you years of mistakes. They give you an advantage, but they’re not really shortcuts.

You simply can’t cheat real-world experience and the time and attention anything worthwhile requires. If something appears too good to be true, it always is.

2. Binging TV, games, and social media

I know it hurts the part of your brain that loves to munch on colorful novel escapes and new sources of fake dopamine, but you won’t regret cutting down on this stuff in the long run.

Sure, enjoy some TV and a relaxing gaming session as a reward here and there. But if you develop a dependency on pleasure at the expense of creating something remarkable in the long run, you’re limiting your freedom.

While digital media offers many benefits, it's important to be mindful of its potential negative impacts when used excessively. Research suggests that excessive engagement with TV, games, and social media can contribute to procrastination, decreased cognitive function, sleep disruption, mental health challenges, and difficulty delaying gratification, all of which can hinder an individual's ability to achieve their full potential.

3. Worrying about things you can’t control

I won’t belabor this point. If you’re running thoughts through your mind and you aren’t getting anywhere, stop.

It isn’t helping, and it just makes you feel bad. When we worry, we limit ourselves mentally. Mental limitation is no different from any other lack of freedom.

Those who think worry is necessary are wrong. Sure, you can judge things as bad and then take swift action. Yes, you figure things out in your mind if it’s getting you somewhere. But ruminating on negative thoughts is like repeatedly plunging a spike into your leg.

4. Avoiding discomfort

Your limitation comes in a form least expected: comfort. That’s why it works so well. Comfort is great, of course, until it becomes an excuse to avoid venturing out into the world to take necessary risks.

But why take risks? Isn’t that dangerous? It could be, but calculated risks will build you a safer life in the long run. Comfort is, ironically, training you to dodge the very thing you need to do to ensure stability and mental strength. Take more risks.

Research shows that this avoidance often manifests as maintaining a comfort zone, a state where individuals prioritize security and familiarity over challenging themselves. While initially offering a sense of safety, staying within this zone can lead to stagnation and a missed opportunity to develop essential skills and adapt to new situations.

5. Not finishing things

One month you’re dabbling in NFTs, the next it’s copywriting for that fast buck. Then it’s selling squidgy bunny toys. Then you see an opportunity for Defi crypto investments, you simply can’t ignore it.

But you won’t find freedom if you’re constantly distracted by novelty. The best thing you can do for yourself today is to commit to sticking with your promises and following through. Be relentlessly biased to finishing things. This starts with doing the dishes — don’t stop halfway.

6. Blaming others

There’s a direct link between people who go through life stuck, dependent, and unfree and those who blame others for their misfortunes. It’s all about perspective.

If you entertain the idea that any of your problems are because of the actions of others, guess what? You’re doomed to live a life reaffirming this ‘truth.’ You will continue to lose if you never take responsibility.

While blaming others may offer a temporary shield for one's ego, it ultimately creates significant barriers to long-term success. A 2019 study found that by embracing self-responsibility, actively seeking feedback, and adopting a growth mindset, individuals can overcome the detrimental effects of chronic blaming and unlock their full potential.

7. Getting unreasonably angry

If you had to choose one thing that would afford you more joy and a significantly reduced likelihood of ongoing pain in your life, it’s this. First, getting visibly angry at stuff, no matter what it is, loses you respect, but you will also lose respect for yourself.

Secondly, when we react to a trigger with anger, it is rarely in line with any carefully considered logic. As such, this will almost always result in a mistake you will regret — one that can cost you your freedom.

8. Endlessly obsessing, rather than doing

Learning and planning are great, but not at the levels you’re doing it. After a certain point, you’ve made an outline and you’ve gathered some skills; you need to leap in.

This tendency creates a loop of overthinking and indecision that prevents individuals from taking the necessary actions to achieve their goals and experience success. Research shows that breaking free from this cycle often involves recognizing the underlying causes, adopting a growth mindset, and developing strategies to manage anxiety, accept uncertainty, and take action despite fears of failure.

You have to take action, even if you feel icky, and it’s scary, and you want your mommy. You must be biased to not picking your nose for once, taking courage, and doing things.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.