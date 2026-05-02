Many people are tired of their toxic friends or bad exes, but they can't help but seek their validation.

That's why people go back to bad relationships in the name of "closure" and find comfort in people who have hurt them at the expense of their peace. They want to feel seen and "missed," even if they never truly left, physically or emotionally. However, there are certain ways to make someone feel sad about you not being in their life without saying a single word. They're not always comfortable, but they are powerful.

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Here are 10 ways to make someone feel sad about you not being in their life without saying a single word

1. Stop reaching out first

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When you're constantly in contact, liking Instagram stories, or viewing someone's posts, the bond is still there. A toxic friend or manipulative person still believes they have access to you, and most likely, they do, even if it's just emotionally.

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To make someone actually miss your presence and notice that you're gone for good, leverage silence. Stop seeking attention or closure you don't need. Cut them off, set your boundaries, stop responding, and block them on social media. People are far more uncomfortable with silence than they are with anger or big emotions they can conceptualize.

2. Stop being available all the time

According to psychologist Jordan Fiorillo Scotti, setting strong boundaries and actually sticking to them are forms of self-care that people often overlook. The more confident and secure you feel, protecting yourself from misbehavior with the right boundaries, the more protected your energy and well-being become.

So, stop being available for people who drain that energy all the time. Set real boundaries and stick to them, even if it's easier and more comfortable to go back to the way "things used to be" at the expense of your emotional health. Even if it's on social media, create space.

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3. Keep your goals to yourself

Instead of trying to seek attention, validation, or worse, envy, from someone by bragging about goals you haven't accomplished yet, make them miss your presence by leveraging privacy.

Not only will you create a more magnetic aura, but you'll also be better set up to actually make progress and achieve those goals for yourself, as psychology professor Marwa Azab explains. The best revenge is to let someone go and "level up" your own life, but don't do it for them. Do it for you.

4. Stop taking everything they say personally

When you take someone's words and actions personally, you also take on a huge emotional burden and responsibility for the damage it causes. Instead of weaving your self-worth with what someone else thinks of you, pressuring you to go back to them and tolerate their bad behavior, find space for internal gratification.

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Remove the intense emotional stakes from your interactions and stop letting their random phrases and jabs sabotage how you feel about yourself. They might feel better about themselves by punching down at you, but when you're truly gone, both physically and emotionally, they'll have to find someone else to bully.

5. Stop going back for comfort

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Even if it's easy to lean back into an old relationship for comfort or seek attention from someone who doesn't care to support you during waking hours, the best way to make someone feel sad about you not being in their life is to stop going back.

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Cut off the access they have to you. Feed into hobbies and relationships in your personal time that actually make you feel good all the time. Stop seeking some kind of "closure" from conversations and interactions that consistently leave you feeling more exhausted, insecure, and confused.

6. Don't react to their ploys for attention

Whether it's reels sent on Instagram, late-night texts, or performative behavior when you're in the same room, if you want someone to actually feel the reality of your absence from their life, stop reacting. Stop falling victim to their ploys for attention and their manipulative, immature behaviors online.

Let go, even if you have to forgive yourself and move on without the closure you thought you needed. Whether it's an ex-partner or a friend you've outgrown, the more you linger in their presence and give their actions influence over your emotions, the more stuck you become in a past version of yourself.

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7. Start doing more self-care

From literal self-care in your free time to emotional self-affirmations, which can genuinely boost someone's well-being and happiness in a passing moment, the more you invest in yourself, the less other people's immaturity and attention-seeking behavior affects you. Stop playing into the narrative that you need someone else's validation to feel happy and secure.

While it might take some practice, regularly investing in self-care and personal time is the key to fostering a great relationship with the only person who truly matters: you.

8. Don't feel pressured to announce your leave

While it can often feel validating to announce a breakup or tell someone we're "done" with their misbehavior in the moment, sometimes, leveraging quiet disconnection is more powerful for protecting our energy. Especially if we're easily distracted and swayed by other people's defensiveness and opinions, announcing big decisions like this can actually push us back into an unhealthy dynamic.

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Especially in our hyper-connected, constantly stimulating world, sometimes being private and keeping certain decisions for ourselves is the best thing we can do for our mental health.

9. Stop 'faking' detachment

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Many people play all kinds of emotional games in their relationships, "faking" detachment and pretending to leave, only to give someone more emotional stock in their everyday lives. Stop faking a big breakup or endings if you're just going to stalk them on social media later, or overlook personal self-care in favor of seeking their attention in your own free time.

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Like people are drawn to authenticity, they can also sense when someone's not being honest or genuine. So, if you're trying to make someone feel sad that you're not in their life anymore, "faking" detachment isn't the way to do it. Actually putting yourself first and investing in your time with a clear set of boundaries is.

Of course, "real" detachment doesn't need to be loud. It can be a quiet experience characterized by a newfound love and respect for yourself. Just because it's not loud, demanding, and impassioned doesn't mean it's not powerful.

10. Remind yourself of their behavior

We should avoid characterizing or defining someone by their worst moment in a relationship or in life, but if someone consistently harmed or disrespected you, creating space might be easier by reminding yourself of this misbehavior. Of course, don't relish in it or seek pity all the time, but let its memory serve as a quiet redirection when you're slipping back into old habits or memories.

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The more you see the actual picture of who that person was, the less you're attracted and allured by the "potential" you see now that there's space between you. When you can see that reality, you can truly detach yourself.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.