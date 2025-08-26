There are two types of people who think they know everything, often referred to as know-it-alls: those who seek to expand their knowledge and continue to educate themselves, and those who are willfully ignorant and have a limited range of knowledge. The latter is the type of person that puts us off.

They do no research, don't ask questions, and aren't remotely curious, but somehow believe they have the answer to every problem, big or small. They're not ever really listening; rather, they're simply waiting for someone else to finish so they can bombard them with unsolicited advice and information. Luckily, there are ways highly intelligent people deal with people who think they know everything, and it tends to put them in their place.

Here are 12 ways highly intelligent people deal with people who think they know everything

1. They stand their ground

Know-it-alls are good at using peer pressure to gain agreement from those around them. Anyone who doesn't join their movement might be attacked and left out in the cold.

But for people who understand their game, they don't fall into the trap of getting into a back and forth with them, because they know winning is impossible. Instead, they take a deep breath, stand up for themselves, and check out of the conversation to avoid getting into an argument.

2. They worry about themselves

People who think they know everything seem to know exactly what others should be doing with their life. They have all of the solutions to problems, even as their own life is spiraling out of control.

Because unsolicited advice can cause stress, rather than getting annoyed, dealing with these individuals means letting their input roll right off your back. You are the best person to know what works for you, so let their advice go in one ear and out the other.

3. They set boundaries

One of the most essential ways highly intelligent people deal with people who think they know everything is by setting strong boundaries and sticking to them. It's incredibly helpful to set strict boundaries with people who have none, and these rules should be based around their actions and behaviors and not so much their words.

To deal with someone who thinks they know everything, let them know that you hear them but need them to give space to come to your own conclusions. There's no guarantee they will listen, but at least you put it out there.

4. They don't take anything personally

A person that has a need to prove they are more knowledgeable than everyone else is suffering from their own self-esteem and confidence issues. As psychotherapist F. Diane Barth explained, people who think they know everything are often compensating for underlying insecurities.

People who fight back against this understand, and instead of taking anything they say personally, they avoid getting offended altogether. They change their perspective to one of empathy.

5. They give reality checks

Getting into a debate with a know-it-all is far from ideal. They may say rude things that make others want to engage in a negative way, but in order to avoid this, it's best to just not give in.

Instead, people can try telling them what impact their actions are having on them as well as others, and let them know what repercussions they're prepared to put into place if the behavior continues. While life coach Jeremy E. Sherman suggests not to reason with know-it-alls, as they are unreasonable, speaking to them in this way may get their brain churning.

6. They're empowered

People who think they know everything can see another person's sense of uncertainty from a mile away. The lack of confidence and doubt is like a "welcome" sign, inviting them over for an excruciating interaction.

But to fight back, people can empower themselves, working to build confidence in their ability to make good decisions about their own life. Clinical psychologist Melanie McNally revealed that personal growth all comes down to believing in yourself, and that starts with harnessing that power.

7. They focus on specifics

People who wish to give the perception of genius are vague in their responses, making grand statements and generalizations that are hard to combat. They might even try to deter people from digging deeper with statements like "everyone knows that."

Unfortunately, condescension like this makes people feel poorly about themselves. But people can throw them off-kilter by asking for specifics. There's nothing more shadily fun than watching condescending smartypants crack under the pressure.

8. They don't take them too seriously, either

Remember that kid on the playground who used to snatch your ponytail for attention? Or that girl in high school who piled on the makeup to set herself apart from the rest of the young ladies? A know-it-all is of the same mindset. They want you to fall into destructive patterns of arguing with them or getting upset.

But by not taking them too seriously, it's one of the ways highly intelligent people deal with people who think they know everything. By choosing to consciously ignore them, they will move on to more attentive prospects.

9. They show them grace

People who purport to know it all are no reflection on others. They are struggling with their own sense of self and need to be validated for their intelligence. And that's why it's perfectly okay to let them get away with doing too much from time to time.

Show empathy and give them the pat on the back they are looking for. It's not just a nice gesture and less stressful than becoming annoyed, empathy can also help diffuse conflict and makes it easier to compromise.

10. They refuse to compete

Another of the important ways highly intelligent people deal with people who think they know everything is refraining from any competition, especially because trying to compete with a know-it-all is a lose-lose situation. They're not open to input, and others will never convince them that they are wrong.

But rather than avoiding them altogether, people can ask them to collaborate on a project and give them free reign to lead the charge. This compels them to put up or shut up. They get a chance to see if they are really as well-versed as they seem to think they are.

As communication expert Dianna Booher explained, it's best to respect a know-it-all's expertise rather than compete with it. So, as she revealed, "allow know-it-alls to share their know-how and the spotlight. Acknowledge any experiences they put on display."

11. They respect themselves

Know-it-alls walk all over people that allow them to. They can make others feel like less than or disrespect them in ways they would never tolerate themselves.

To deal with them properly, people can let them know what they will and will not put up with. This is especially vital in romantic relationships where the dynamic could easily lead to different forms of manipulation and control.

12. They see them for who they really are

When you peel back the abrasive layers of a person who thinks they are the smartest one in every room, you will notice that, deep down, they are still a vulnerable, immature person in need of recognition.

Positively reinforce the healthy things they do to build a relationship with you. When dysfunctional behavior arises, enforce your boundaries and ignore them. Eventually, they will notice and adjust.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.