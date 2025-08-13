Want To Feel Better Off In Your 60s And 70s? Psychologists Say These 10 Spiritual Habits Make A Difference

Everyone carries a natural desire for meaning, connection, and inner peace. I would argue that this desire only grows more persistent as you age. This longing isn't reserved for the deeply religious, but a fundamental need that can be nourished through everyday habits that carry out your unique growth path.

Spiritual growth doesn't start with grand declarations or drastic changes in how you navigate life. Like another time you're looking for change, the lasting habits come from the smallest steps. Spirituality can and will look differently for everyone. All that should matter is how these habits make you feel as you age.

Want to feel better off in your 60s and 70s? Psychologists say these ten spiritual habits make a difference:

1. Wash your front door

GagoDesign / Shutterstock

The first few suggestions are from Feng Shui, the Chinese art of managing the flow of energy in your home and yard to promote good fortune.

The idea of keeping your front door clean means that your presentation to the world is always at its very best. Make sure to keep your front entrance in the best possible condition to encourage good luck.

2. Sweep the front stoop

Scott Habermann / Shutterstock

This is similar to washing your front door, but people tend to sweep daily. This cleans away old, unwanted energy and makes room for the new, fortunate energy.

Again, keeping the front entrance tidy features your good energy. You can also do this at the back door. Why not?

A 2023 analysis explained that cluttered or messy environments can contribute to feelings of overwhelm, stress, and anxiety. A clean and tidy front stoop, representing the entrance to the home, can help reduce these feelings and promote a sense of calm and order.

3. Place nine lemons in a bowl in the kitchen

Natthapol Siridech / Shutterstock

According to some traditions, lemons are a cleansing agent and clear negative energy from a room.

When the lemons spoil, replace them with new ones. This trick helps you attract wealth, good fortune, and even love.

4. Pick up pennies

Andrew McCormick / Shutterstock

There is an old superstition rooted in very ancient beliefs. “See a penny, pick it up, and all day you’ll have good luck.”

This idea comes from ancient civilizations, like Rome, when people believed metal was a gift from the gods and was shared with those who were in good favor.

Pennies are money that builds wealth, which is also about power. So, pick up those pennies and save them in a good luck jar.

Belief in good luck charms, like lucky pennies, can boost self-efficacy and performance. A 2019 study suggested that when people feel like they have luck on their side, they tend to be more confident, set higher goals, and persevere longer, which in turn can lead to better outcomes.

5. Stir a written wish for luck into your sugar bowl

Julia_Martyniuk / Shutterstock

This is an old bit of magic where you put plain white sugar into a sugar bowl. Write the words good fortune or luck on a tiny piece of paper and roll it up. Put the paper in the sugar bowl and stir that request into the sugar.

Think about good luck while stirring and how you are sweetening up your life. You could use this for anything you want to manifest, but why not start with attracting good luck?

6. Wish on a dandelion

La Famiglia / Shutterstock

When you see a dandelion flower gone to seed, it looks like a puffball. This is a fabulous opportunity to make a wish and send it out into the universe! Pick the dandelion, think about your wish, such as good luck or wealth, then blow that into the air and watch it fly!

As the seeds disperse, you are planting your wish all over the place, wherever the seeds land. Dandelions are a symbol of abundance, even though many people in the Western Hemisphere hate the way they interfere with their lawn.

Dandelions, as hardy plants that thrive in diverse environments, are symbols of resilience, adaptability, and perseverance in psychological interpretations. Blowing a wish, then, could be seen as an act of sending forth aspirations despite life's difficulties, embodying a resilient mindset.

7. Display a laughing Buddha in your home

SNEHIT PHOTO / Shutterstock

There are many kinds of Buddha statues to choose from with different purposes. In Japan, the Laughing Buddha is called Hotei and is featured with a smiling, happy face.

He symbolizes prosperity and abundance. Display one in your home or office to attract good fortune.

8. Create an altar of lucky symbols

Alexander Raths / Shutterstock

Every culture has its lucky charms. Gather up a bunch of them and create an altar to attract good luck.

You might include photos of the items, small sculptures, or the actual symbol, including a four-leaf clover, acorns, goldfish, frogs, an elephant with the trunk up, the evil eye, hamsa, the red envelope used in Feng Shui, the Roman goddess La Fortuna, etc.

Set them up in a nice display and visit them daily to put energy into your altar. While there, say a prayer for good luck, too.

People who believe in the efficacy of such symbols may experience a boost in confidence, self-efficacy, and a more positive outlook. Research published in 2010 found that participants who brought their lucky charms to a memory test performed significantly better than those without them.

9. Make a wish at 11:11

Maxfromh / Shutterstock

In numerology, some numbers are seen as auspicious and bring good luck into your life. That’s the number eleven which is considered to be a master number and very special. When you see the time of 11:11, the double numbers are extra fortuitous!

The idea is that this number speaks to your destiny and that’s why this is the perfect time to make a wish. When you notice the time of 11:11, make a wish and ask for what you want!

10. Count your blessings

fizkes / Shutterstock

Nothing can level up your vibration like a dose of gratitude. If you want to change your luck, take time to count your blessings.

What is already going well in your life? What good things have already transpired? What lucky moments have changed your life for the better?

Counting your blessings opens your heart and mind, so even more good things can be attracted into your life. Do this daily and build up good vibes that automatically create more good fortune and luck.

Last but not least, try several of these good luck actions together to increase your chances. Good fortune comes to those who believe in themselves and see opportunities where others don’t. Good luck to you!

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours and the host of the popular metaphysical podcast Breathe Love & Magic. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.