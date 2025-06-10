These 5 Daily Spiritual Habits Are The Secret To Feeling Better, According To Experts

These aren't rituals that require hours of your day or a trip to Bali. They are simple changes that bring big results.

When life starts to feel like a nonstop to-do list, even taking care of yourself can feel like another task to check off. But according to experts, feeling better (like, actually better) often starts with something deeper than productivity hacks or wellness trends. It starts with the quiet stuff: the small daily spiritual habits that ground you, guide you, and reconnect you to yourself.

These aren't rituals that require hours of your day or a trip to Bali. They're simple, subtle shifts that rewire how you relate to stress, emotions, and the people around you. And over time, they can create a real sense of inner balance — the kind you can feel. 

These five daily spiritual habits are the secret to feeling better:

1. Take five minutes to just be

woman Takes five minutes to just be as secret to feeling better insta_photos / Shutterstock

Meditation has been scientifically proven to improve your health by lowering stress and cortisol levels. Reducing your fight or flight response through meditation allows you to experience the ups and downs of life with a greater sense of calm. 

The practice also reduces anxiety. When you meditate, you are in a peaceful state of mind, which provides more balance to your frantic day-to-day life.

Ronnie Ann Ryan, Intuitive Coach

2. Say 'thank you' more often (even in your head)

woman Says thank you more often as secret to feeling better Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

Practicing gratitude is a powerful spiritual habit that can significantly enhance your health. Physiologically, it boosts the immune system, lowers blood pressure, and reduces symptoms of illness. 

Gratitude increases dopamine and serotonin production, promoting feelings of happiness and well-being. You foster a positive mindset by regularly acknowledging and appreciating what you have rather than fixating on what you lack. 

This shift in perspective reduces stress and anxiety, contributing to better mental health. Additionally, gratitude strengthens social relationships vital for emotional support and resilience. In essence, gratitude is an emotion and a health-promoting practice embedded with wisdom.

Clare Waismann, Counselor 

Gratitude cultivates empathy and patience, making people more trustworthy and appreciative of others, leading to stronger social bonds. A 2021 study concluded that it also reduces feelings of isolation and strengthens family relationships, especially during stressful times.

3. Catch yourself spiraling — then breathe

man catches himself spiraling then breathes as secret to feeling better insta_photos / Shutterstock

Concentration or fixed attentiveness meditation to quiet "monkey mind" (mind chatter). A disciplined and consistent (daily) meditation practice will provide relaxation, refreshment, and rejuvenation to provide what could be described as "super" powers — an ability to manage the inevitable and ongoing challenges of everyday existence and an ability to take on so much more than you ever thought possible, increasing flexibility, resilience, self-awareness, self-care, and overall improved health.

Liz Zed, Spiritual coach

4. Know what sets you off

woman Knows what sets her off as the secret to feeling better Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Just as we need boundaries in other areas of our lives, we need boundaries with our thoughts. When you notice your thoughts and words going into an unhealthy, fear-based language, stop. Stay aware of the triggers that send you into a low vibrational mindset. You are in control of your thoughts, mindset, and life experience.

Polly Wirum, Spiritual Coach and Psychic

Identifying your triggers is crucial for understanding your emotional landscape and recognizing patterns in your emotional responses. An article by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill explained that understanding your triggers can help you communicate your needs and boundaries effectively, leading to better interpersonal relationships.

5. Let loose

woman letting loose as secret to feeling better Yuri A / Shutterstock

Sometimes, we get way too serious about life and forget to live in the moment and have fun. With everything going on around us, it is hard to take time out and enjoy life.

This constant state of stress creates negative vibes and makes manifesting that much more difficult. It is okay to stop and smell the roses. Your problems will still be there when you finish.

—​ NyRee Ausler, CPP, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Author

Awareness, awareness, awareness. Know where you are, who you are, what you do, and why you do it. You'll be ready to take your healthy-balanced self and be better than the previous revision. 

When you go to the next level, your awareness of self and others becomes the seed of progress to focus your intention. Meditation to quiet mind chatter will refresh and renew you to bring a balance of mind, body, and spirit. More awareness of triggers or roadblocks of unproductive negativity will set you loose from stress build-up and emerge as a healthier version of yourself.

Will Curtis is a writer and editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.

