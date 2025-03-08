What Gen-Z Does To Feel Better About Themselves That Boomers Avoid At All Costs

In this digital era where online shopping carts are no less than a personal dream list, there's something Gen-Z does to feel better about themselves that Boomers avoid at all costs: self-gifting.

Whether it is an attractive pack of artisanal chocolates, the newly introduced high–tech gizmo, or a cozy cashmere shawl; the charisma and allure is difficult to resist. And when you have access to such exquisite items with a simple click; where you become the giver and the receiver at the same time; self-gifting is no longer a secret treat.

Advertisement

It might be a post-pandemic thing that has taught all of us to be more kind with ourselves or it might be the exhilaration of seizing an ongoing discount deal. The unsafe global economic, environmental, and political state may be part of changing consumer attitudes. There can be various factors contributing to the booming trend. Moreover, Millennials, and especially Gen-Z are redefining the concept of self-gifting.

BearFotos / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Gen-Z Is Leading the Charge in Self-Gifting

Gen-Z are more advanced, sharper, sophisticated, and way more mindful about the choices they make. They prioritize genuine and authentic connections over acquisitiveness.

For them, self-gifting is not a luxury, it represents self-love and appreciation. It is not just about the gift for self-care, but the act of identifying self-worth, and celebrating your individuality and accomplishments. Gifting is no longer about magnificent gestures but about meaningful moments.

Studies have also shown that self-gifting brings with it benefits including high levels of self-esteem, a sense of relaxation, stress release, and an enhanced feeling of wellbeing.

Advertisement

According to CivicScience data, Gen-Z is the most prospective age group to self-gift. Overall, they are most likely to self-gift this year as compared to 2024. Out of these, women continue to be at the higher ratio (41% vs. 29% of men).

In addition to Gen-Z, young adults, democrats, and Podcast listeners (over three-quarters of self-gifters listen to podcasts) are at least ‘somewhat’ expected to buy themselves a present this year (up from 60% last year).

Social Media Is Driving Gen-Z’s Gift Discovery

Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

Advertisement

According to recent research, one-third of Gen-Z in the U.S. searched for gifts this holiday season via TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram ads. Nearly 28% through influencer endorsements. Gen-Z has this strong notion of ‘’accessible communication.’ Influencers are often more accessible unlike brands and these Zoomers can connect with them on an equal foothold. Undoubtedly, influencer culture has a huge impact on their purchasing decisions. Furthermore, hashtags like #TreatYourself and #SelfLove are gaining wide popularity among Gen-Z. So, what kind of gifts Gen-Z is buying for themselves? The modern perspective represents a profound cultural shift. For instance, diamonds, once set aside for celebrating significant milestones in life are now considered as signs of both extravagance and individual implication. Advertisement Another top personalized gift idea for Millennials and Gen-Z includes digital artwork. Whether it is a caricature, or a family memory refashioned as art, gifting digital artwork is the hottest trend this year. Personalized journals and notebooks, statement pieces, tech gadgets, wellness & skincare products, travel, online courses, and exclusive events also make impeccable gifts for this imaginative tribe as these gifts cater to their desire for personal development, well-being, and lifestyle. How Gen-Z Self-Gifting is Redefining Consumer Culture For a long time, brands have pushed overgenerous gifts as an ultimate mark for celebrations and displaying one’s economic status, but Gen-Z is spinning the story. This does not mean today’s consumers do not want traditional holiday gifts they are just looking for a new take on traditional products. Advertisement Personal sentiment has become the new expression of gifting. As Gen-Z continues to grip the beauty of customization, businesses are trying to structure their services with the rising trend of self-gifting. More for You:

3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them 5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person Your Parents Did A Great Job Raising You If You Were Taught 11 Old-Fashioned Life Lessons You CAN Have it All! How to Manifest the EXACT Life You Want Major brands such as Etsy are switching up their marketing messages and creating special collections to emphasize self-care gift ideas. Similarly, New York-based brand Bombas, known widely for their socks; has characteristically been most prevalent for gifting during the December holidays, but the brand has seen a sales upsurge around Valentine’s Day as well in the past few years, with their themed sock bundles specifically for women; being the best sellers. The Future of Gen-Z Self-Gifting Self-gifting is on the surge and for Gen-Z it is more than merely making sure they get something they love. Gen-Z is rewriting the self-gifting rulebook. They are willing to spend more and are demanding more. Advertisement They are acknowledging the fact that as individuals they deserve to be cherished and celebrated. Eventually, brands must adapt. Retailers who are effortlessly aligned with their values and lifestyles are already ahead in the game.

Prachi Srivastava is an independent journalist, writer, storyteller, and content marketer covering fashion, luxury, and lifestyle. Her work has been featured in Thrive Global, Buzzfeed, Tropical House & Garden, Femina Pune, Woman’s Era, Hub Pages, Wander Wisdom, Bellatory, Women’s Web, and many more.