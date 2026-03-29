Many think being a kind person means being considerate and fair, but being kind also means being humble and appreciating what you have. Truly humble people become this way by daily practice of a few unique behaviors and choices.

It also means being considerate and respectful, and not being too proud or arrogant in personal interactions. It's daily work, even when it's challenging, but humble people who are truly grateful for what they have practice by doing a few unique things.

Humble people who truly appreciate what they have do these 11 unique things on a regular basis

1. They work hard to understand others, even when it's uncomfortable

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Humble people won't always understand where others are coming from, but that doesn't stop them from trying.

Understanding others can help us in pretty unimaginable ways. According to clinical psychologist Beverly B. Palmer Ph.D., understanding other points of view helps reduce conflict, solve problems, and understand one's self more. It also allows those closest to someone to realize they are appreciated and not alone.

One study even found that when people notice someone is actively listening to them, it changes how they feel and process their own emotions. The same study concluded that recognizing active listening is also linked to our reward system and positive feelings.

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2. They show up, even when it's inconvenient

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Humble people who appreciate what they have show up when needed, even when it isn't easy. If someone is struggling, a truly humble person doesn't stand by; instead, they help. There are numerous benefits to helping others, especially for a person's mental and physical health.

Research has found that helping others increases overall life satisfaction while also improving prosocial behavior. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control states that social connection lowers the risk for heart disease, strokes, dementia, depression, and anxiety.

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3. They show gratitude, even when they don't feel like it

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Expressing gratitude goes a long way, and nobody understands this better than a humble person. In fact, the humble people who truly appreciate what they have make a point to express gratitude daily.

Whether that's in words, to the people around them, or via a routine, like a gratitude journal, they keep gratitude at the center of their lives. They know that simply saying "thank you" shows appreciation for the people in their life, and shines a light on how much effort they put in.

But gratitude can do much more than just that, as research shows time and again that grateful individuals have better physical health due to greater psychological well-being, engaging in healthier activities, and being willing to seek help.

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4. They keep it real, even when it makes them unpopular

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Keeping it real isn't always easy, especially when your opinion is unpopular, but humble people realize that staying authentic is the kindest, most caring thing a person can do. It doesn't just show another person they are cared for, it also prevents distrust from forming and possibly ruining a good relationship.

Of course, honesty isn't always the best policy when the harm done by it is more than the benefits. Truly humble people understand this balance, and work hard to be both authentic and kind.

According to one study, a build-up of distrust can lead to psychologically abusive behaviors like checking phones or camping outside of someone's workplace, and nobody wants that. This is why humble people take honesty so seriously: Because they understand that the consequences of dishonesty are severe.

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5. They hold themselves accountable

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Humble people who appreciate what they have take accountability for their actions. They don't pin the blame on others or make excuses. Instead, they own up to their mistakes for the sake of the individuals they appreciate. This level of accountability results in increased harmony, creates an environment for change, and creates better solutions because people feel safe and supported.

Taking accountability is great for a plethora of reasons, but it's rarely easy. In fact, people who know how to accept responsibility are among the most responsible, ethical people around.

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6. They're incredibly loyal, even when popularity is on the line

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Humble people who appreciate what they have are loyal, whether it's with friends, family, or romantic partners. And the best part is that they stay consistent in that loyalty. That's how you know they appreciate their loved ones, they stick by them.

People who are humble understand that loyalty is the foundation for any relationship; without it, there's no telling when that relationship could end. In fact, research shows that loyalty to loved ones helps build support, which is beneficial for one's mental and emotional health.

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7. They remain open to feedback or criticism, even when it hurts

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Receiving feedback can put anyone on the defense. Fortunately, humble people who appreciate what they have never take feedback for granted; instead, they hear what others say and use it as a guide for self-improvement.

Unlike most, even when it hurts, they realize that feedback is there to help, not destroy. And through this basic understanding, they appreciate that criticism as they move forward and grow in their professional and personal life.

Studies point out the connection between people who are open to constructive criticism and motivation, concluding that, in academic settings specifically, this direct feedback motivates people to improve.

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8. They're patient, even when their nerves are fried

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Most people lack patience, especially when their sense of urgency feels overwhelming. According to a survey from Pew Research Center, 23% of Americans always feel rushed, while 53% sometimes feel rushed.

With that being said, many people lack patience as they just don't have time for circumstances out of their control. But humble people will take the time to be patient with others, even if deep down they're frustrated.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as these people care about everyone around them and would never do anything to jeopardize their relationships with others. They also express this as parents. They are humble enough to appreciate what they have, and that helps them stay patient even when their nerves feel frayed.

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9. They are confident without being boastful

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Nobody likes someone who brags or boasts; it's behavior that is off-putting. Humble people, on the other hand, appreciate what they have. They choose to live in the moment and not lift themselves up above anyone else.

Instead of spending time discussing their successes, they'd rather spend it connecting with others and learning more about them or what they've been up to. Of course, they won't pretend they aren't confident, but they don't need to be the center of attention.

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10. They're life-long learners

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Humble people who appreciate what they have tend to crave knowledge. They want to connect with others and understand their struggles, so they are constantly educating themselves. In addition, they know that they don't know everything, and want to be sure their choices and opinions are based on knowledge rather than assumptions.

Through this, they develop an appreciation for their life, realizing how fortunate they are in the grand scheme of things. Other than becoming more knowledgeable, self-paced learning improves memory, which is an incredible skill to have in all areas of life.

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11. They consciously shift focus when self-pity arises

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Everyone has moments of self-pity, moments where it feels like everything is hard or nothing is going our way. Humble people who truly appreciate what they have can detect early hints of self-pity and shift their focus onto gratitude.

That doesn't mean they ignore whatever is causing them to feel bad, but they refuse to wallow. They feel, process, and then make a plan so as to not get stuck in self-pity or negativity.

After a while, shifting focus and handling uncomfortable motions becomes natural, almost like a reflex. This isn't just speculation, research shows that making healthier choices becomes easier the more we practice it, and shifting away from self-pity is a healthy practice. And that is the foundation of true appreciation that truly humble people uniquely understand.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.