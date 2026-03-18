Are you the type of person who can sense the true meaning behind someone’s words? Can you tell when someone is being dishonest? You may be a highly analytical person who can read social cues better than the average mind.

It’s not always easy to get an accurate read on someone. Highly analytical people can pick up on things that others may not. When someone can pick up on true intentions, they’re not going to be easily lied to. Instead, they learn who they can and cannot trust. It’s also easier for them to pick up on how someone is actually feeling. They can read a room with ease. This trait makes one privy to things that average minds may miss.

Highly analytical people immediately understand these 11 social cues that confuse average minds

1. They can read hidden emotions

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Sometimes, people will try to hide their true emotions. Instead of being honest about what’s going on in their heads, they cover them up with better emotions. Something may be hurting them deeply, but they do not want others to know. If a highly analytical person is in the room, they may be able to pick up on the true feelings underneath a fake smile. They know when someone is being dishonest with their truth.

This is called surface acting. A person will display a different emotion on the surface than they actually feel. Some people can be really good at this, and it takes a true analytical person to read between the lines.

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2. They sense changes in body language

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If you pay attention to how someone is moving when they speak, you can sense their true feelings. Sure, they may pretend on the surface that everything is fine. However, their body language can tell a completely different story. This might be something an average mind may not notice. Instead, they can take things at face value. A truly analytical thinker can notice when things are a bit off.

Body language is a nonverbal social cue. This includes facial expressions, gestures, body movements, and posture. When someone can notice a subtle change in body language, they can figure out what the person speaking truly thinks.

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3. They can read brief facial expressions

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Facial expressions are a serious sign of how someone is feeling. However, they are not always as obvious as we may expect. Often, we picture big changes in someone’s face when something is said that makes them feel a certain way. More often than we realize, people may hide their true emotions to save face, literally.

By keeping a neutral facial expression, people may hope they’re hiding their true reactions. These are considered micro-expressions. And by noticing a small change in someone's expression, a highly analytical person may determine whether someone is lying or upset about the situation.

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4. They pick up on it when words do not match body language

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Let’s be honest, people lie. Whether we want to admit it or not, we have all told a lie. It could be something small or a major lie that changes the dynamics of a situation. If someone’s words don’t match their body language, they may be trying to hide something. They’ll hope that people will take their words at face value. However, an analytical thinker may see right through the charade.

Someone may send mixed signals through their body language. To tell how someone truly feels, it’s important to read body language. If the words don’t match with body language, an analytical thinker may be able to tell.

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5. They read timing in conversations

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Timing in conversation makes a bigger difference than we may realize. Research has found that, on average, people have about two seconds before the turn in conversation changes. We speak fast with one another. However, sometimes, subtle changes in timing can tell the true story. If someone is speaking more and more, cutting off others, they may be trying to take control of the conversation.

Doing these things can be a sign that someone is becoming frustrated or uncomfortable in the social situation. The average mind may think this is just how the conversation is moving. A truly analytical thinker will notice this usually subtle social cue to read between the lines.

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6. They sense changes in behavior

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Changes in behavior can be positive. Someone may begin to shift their typical ways of doing things when they are trying to correct their wrongs. However, this can be subtle to the average thinker. It is also not always a change for the better. They may deny a problem, but their body language is telling a different story. Or, they make a subtle behavior change for the better.

These behavior changes may be subtle. Instead of making it a big deal, they may conceal it with their body language. An analytical thinker will notice these things when the average person does not.

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7. They understand power dynamics

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Power dynamics can make or break a relationship. Not everyone has a healthy relationship with the people in their life. This can be especially true for couples. When an analytical person speaks with a couple, they may pick up on the power dynamic between them.

An analytical thinker can see if someone is more controlling than the other. They may be able to sense the subtle clues that say who is in control of the situation. Some may think this is so subtle that no one will notice, but deep thinkers can sense it immediately.

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8. They can tell when a smile is forced

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We’ve all been forced to fake a smile at some point. It can be easier to suppress our true emotions to keep a conversation from taking an emotional turn. If they dislike something said to them, it might be easier for them to hide their true feelings. They will force a smile even when they are deeply hurt. It’s not easy to do, but they may believe they have people fooled.

An analytical thinker will tell when someone isn’t being honest with their expressions. They know when they’re having a tough time. It can make them highly empathetic to what other people are going through.

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9. They notice when a topic is being avoided

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Certain things are off-limits in conversation for all of us. We are all dealing with strong emotions towards specific subjects. When someone is trying to avoid a conversation, they may think they are being subtle. The average person may not pick up on it. However, a highly analytical person will notice they are trying to avoid something.

Many people want to avoid conversations about difficult topics or things they are unhappy with. While some people may feel like they have it well, it’s still obvious to someone who is truly paying attention in a conversation.

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10. They can tell when a compliment is strategic

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Has someone ever complimented you mid-conversation? It might have felt out of place. While we all appreciate the kindness of others, it’s not always easy to understand. Was there an ulterior motive behind that kindness? Sometimes, it’s a subtle social cue someone uses to shift the conversation. They might be trying to avoid a topic or want to change your opinion of them.

"For many, compliments are paradoxically both uplifting and unsettling. A kind word about our achievements, talents, or even our appearance can feel undeserved or insincere. This discomfort often stems from deep-rooted insecurities or the nagging voice of imposter feelings, which convince us that we aren’t as competent or worthy as others perceive," says Lindsey Godwin, Ph.D.

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11. They notice gaps in information

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When you’re in the middle of a conversation, and you notice something seems a bit off, it could be because someone is trying to hide certain information. This is a nice way to say that someone is likely lying. There is likely a small gap in information that makes things seem off. For an average mind, they may be able to avoid it entirely. However, if someone who is an analytical thinker notices an information gap, they’ll be able to put it together immediately.

An information gap can be intentional. When someone is hiding something, they may think they are getting away with it. However, an analytical thinker will likely notice it immediately.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.