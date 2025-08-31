The state of someone’s home can show just how intelligent they are. The type of decor and items in one's home do not always mean they are more intelligent than others, but they can give visitors a taste of how they choose to spend their time. People who keep books, journals, and fine art are known to invest in themselves, constantly looking to further their intelligence.

According to interior design specialists, every aspect of a home is curated by the owner for a reason. Having lots of clutter could be a sign of creativity, while having a fancy couch can show that you make wise investments. Everything, from the colors of the walls to the technology around the house, can give a detailed look into someone’s intelligence. Some items show off that trait more than others.

People can tell you're highly intelligent if these 11 things are in your home

1. A little bit of clutter

Aflo Images via Canva

Many assume that if a home is spotless, the person living in it must be highly intelligent. That’s not always the case. A little bit of chaos in the home can show the owner is creative and constantly working on something. A clean room does not always equate to a clear mind!

“It turns out that disorderly surroundings can actually inspire fresh ideas and unconventional thinking, allowing these individuals to break free from traditional ways of doing things,” says Dr. Partha Nandi. “They have a knack for thinking outside the box and coming up with creative solutions.”

A messy desk can signal that the person is always at work, thinking hard about the next best thing. Some clutter can show just how intelligent someone is.

2. Stacks of journals

Iryna Bort via Canva

Highly intelligent people are more emotionally regulated. People who are in touch with their feelings and process them properly are likely to be in therapy or working on themselves in other ways. One popular way to emotionally regulate is through writing in a journal.

A journal is a safe place for someone to walk through their feelings, get them all out, and reflect on them for personal growth. Highly intelligent people focus on their mental well-being, and writing about it can be a positive remedy.

Journals are not always used to vent an intelligent person’s feelings. Some may keep journals to write down things when inspiration hits, or as a place to practice their creativity.

3. High-quality furniture

piovesempre from Getty Images via Canva

This one might seem a little odd, but highly intelligent people tend to be good at investing. Investing properly in the items in your home shows that someone is smart with their money.

Interior designer Carson Kressley believes that spending money on quality furniture that properly serves guests and anchors a room is highly intelligent. “That’s like a little black dress for a woman or a great suit for a man,” he says. “Those are the things you’re going to use over and over.”

4. Walls covered in art

any_tka via Canva

Art is subjective, but one thing is for certain: having art on the walls of your home is a sign of intelligence. Seeing visually appealing pieces of art in the home can foster creativity and enhance overall well-being.

Art in the home can aid in enhanced concentration, fight anxiety, relieve stress, and positively stimulate the brain. This isn’t always displayed as fine art by famous artists. Family photos and hand-made art also provide these benefits. Highly intelligent people will always have some sort of art on their walls.

5. Rooms filled with plants

Alex Tyson via Canva

Highly intelligent people love having plants in their homes. They can improve many of the things they seek to bring into their living space, like stress reduction and their overall sense of well-being. Plants also enhance air quality, which can be changed from simple items like household cleaners or paint.

Research has found that plants, even when they are indoors, help connect people with nature.

“There are many psychological benefits to spending time outdoors — it creates a sense of belonging and connection to something greater than ourselves — and it gives us what I like to call ‘outdoor-phins,’” says Lauren Garvey, LPC, CRC, NCC. “When we bring plants inside, we are welcoming nature into our own space.”

Highly intelligent people know the benefits of indoor plants and likely have them in their homes.

6. Coffee and tea

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

Highly intelligent people are often grinding. Whether they’re working on their day jobs or their overall creativity, they need caffeine to keep going. Coffee can be a key component in a person's creative process.

After a long day of drinking coffee, they’ll likely settle in with a hot cup of tea to relax. Research shows that long-term tea consumption can even aid in cognitive improvement, especially in the elderly.

7. Limited screens

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

It’s no secret that excessive screen time can harm brain function. Binge-watching a favorite TV show or scrolling on TikTok occasionally will not be much of an issue, but highly intelligent people know there is a negative result that comes from overused screen time and will often choose a physical activity over one on a screen.

“The negative effects of screen time are insidious because you can’t see what’s happening in your brain as you’re staring at the screen,” says Maris Loeffler, MA, Family and Marriage Therapist, member of the Stanford Lifestyle Medicine Cognitive Enhancement pillar. “If you scrolled on your phone in bed for an hour just one morning, the negative impacts would be minimal. But if it becomes a habit, day after day, month after month, this behavior can take a toll.”

Highly intelligent people will skip the technology for something like a book or a puzzle.

8. Shelves filled with books

cottonbro studio from Pexels via Canva

It is no surprise that highly intelligent individuals are often reading. They will likely choose a good book over spending time in front of their screens. Their homes are adorned with shelves of well-kept books.

You can’t always judge someone’s intelligence based on what books they keep, however. Reading, regardless of the book, demonstrates that someone is highly intelligent. Whether they’re reading romance novels or scholarly classics, a space filled with books shows how smart that person is.

9. A pantry filled with healthy foods

Valeri Honcharuk via Canva

Eating well is important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Highly intelligent people are aware of the connection between their mind and body and choose to stock their homes with fruits, vegetables, and other healthy staples.

A connection has been found between intelligence and dietary habits. Higher IQ participants who filled out the questionnaire made healthier food choices. If you see a home filled with fresh produce, that person may have a higher IQ than you thought!

10. Fitness equipment

martin-dm via Canva

Going hand-in-hand with eating well, highly intelligent people likely have signs that they are active in their home. It could be a Peloton bike in their living room or a pair of well-loved running shoes next to their front door.

Intelligent people look for ways to boost their mental stamina, and working out is a great way to do that. Moving your body provides significant cognitive benefits, such as improved memory, speed, and focus.

11. Natural lighting

Truecreatives via Canva

Constantly seeking creativity, many intelligent people favor ample natural lighting in their homes. Dark and drab homes are not an option for them, as studies have found that lighting plays a major role in people’s productivity.

“Accuracy, speed, efficiency, and applicability of activities in the workplace are among the most important effective factors on people's productivity, which is in turn affected by environmental factors, such as light,” the authors of the study noted.

Highly intelligent people are always looking for ways to boost their productivity and enhance their work or creativity, and natural lighting is a great way to do just that.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.