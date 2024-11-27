It’s fairly common to look back on the past and see only the good parts. Most people remember aspects of their youth with the requisite nostalgia that accompanies getting older, and there were certain things Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical in a way that can’t be recovered. The team at Layla Care Inc. notes that for Generation X, "media consumption, including what they watched and listened to, their connection to music, television, and entertainment offered a unique form of solace and connection during periods of uncertainty, endowing them with a distinct capacity to tap into nostalgia."

Gen X kids were in school during the '70s, '80s, and early '90s, and while they are now far away from the days when they biked through their neighborhoods without adult supervision or helmets, they can still remember the untamed days of yore.

Here are 11 things Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical

1. AV carts with a TV and VCR

One thing Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical was AV carts with TVs and VCRs. Gen Z kids might not understand the significance of those acronyms (or even what they mean), but for Gen kids, seeing the AV (audio-visual) cart getting rolled into their classroom meant it was going to be a definitively good day.

The AV cart, complete with the most technologically-advanced entertainment equipment of the era, meant that it was Movie Day. On this day, Gen X kids rejoiced, if only because they didn’t have to listen to their teacher drone on about communism and the USSR. On this day, they could sit and stare at a TV screen, a true Gen X pastime.

VCRs and boxy television sets with buttons and antennae may have gone the way of overhead projectors, disappearing from modern classrooms, but back in the day, they meant great things were coming.

2. Birthday cupcakes for the whole class

Another thing Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical was getting to eat cupcakes in class whenever another kid had a birthday. There was nothing quite as special as seeing a classmate’s mom — and it was always a mom— carry a tray of cupcakes into school. Gen X kids counted down the minutes until lunchtime, when they sang a spirited, out-of-tune version of the birthday song, and then dove into their sweet treat. It didn’t matter if the cupcakes were chocolate with vanilla frosting or vanilla with chocolate frosting: They were there and they were delicious.

In today’s school, teachers beg parents not to bring cupcakes to class. Aside from any teacher’s personal dessert preference, it’s harder than it used to be to bring in food to share with the class, as more kids have food allergies now than Gen X kids ever did.

According to an organization called Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE), a 2016 survey reported that almost 8% of kids in the U.S. have food allergies, which is one in 13 kids, or about two kids for every classroom. 2.4 million kids are allergic to wheat. 6.2 million kids are allergic to peanuts and milk. FARE noted that food allergy prevalence in children has been rising for decades, up by 50% between 1997 and 2011, and then up by another 50% between 2007 and 2021.

Bringing in cupcakes could easily be seen as a liability now, but it was something Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical.

3. Book fairs

The Scholastic Book Fair was something Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical. This was the celebration of the year, when school magically transformed into every book-loving kid’s dreamland.

The excitement started when teachers handed out the thin, paper catalog of books that would be sold. Kids spent hours circling the books they wanted, highlighting and underlining, color-coding for high-priority materials. There was the inevitable back-and-forth with their parents as to how many books they were allowed to buy. Then the day itself arrived and the school gym became a bustling center of commerce, and kids went wild with the prospect of buying books.

It wasn’t just book fairs that got Gen X kids so totally psyched to read. There was also the promise made by Pizza Hut’s Book It! Program: a free personal pizza for every kid who hit their monthly reading goals. The pizza-for-literacy program started in 1984, hailed as the “largest and longest-running corporate supported reading program.”

Anything that gets kids to read as voraciously as they eat pizza is a solid entry point to boosting childhood literacy, something that’s severely lacking today. The Scholastic Book Fair still exists, only now, it involves cashless shopping in the form of a Book Fair eWallet, showing just how much times have changed.

As they said in the 1967 novel “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton, nothing gold can stay.

4. Passing notes in class

Gen X kids passed paper notes in class, something that made childhood magical. After scrawling their messages on torn-out pieces of notebook paper, Gen X kids folded their note about a hundred times, and then, they waited.

There was a rhythm to the operation, and it involved the entire class. After the teacher turned around to write on the chalkboard, the note-writer leaned over to the kid sitting in the desk beside them, and whispered those haunting words: “Pass it.”

Was there anything as exciting as watching a note get passed from sweaty palm to sweaty palm, knowing you could get caught at any minute? There wasn’t, and that’s what made this part of Gen X kids’ childhoods so magical.

The swoosh of a text arriving doesn’t have the same impact. Texts don’t let you check a box declaring Yes, No, or Maybe, in response to the question: “I like you, do you like me?” Texts can’t be saved in a shoebox tucked into the corner of a closet. For all the ease and access smartphones provide, they made passing paper notes in class an obsolete art form.

5. Fun playground equipment

Another thing Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical was truly fun playground equipment. There were merry-go-rounds that spun so fast, at least one kid would fly off during recess. There were metal slides that gave you a fast ride along with endless electric shocks. There were random metal web-like structures, where kids could climb to the top and look out at everything the school yard had to offer. Gen X playgrounds were the pinnacle of danger, and that’s what made them so magical.

The history of playgrounds in the U.S. goes back to 1821, when the first major outdoor play space was built at the Latin School in Salem, Massachusetts. During the 1930s through the 1950s, playgrounds were often raided for metal parts to support the war efforts, and there was a rise in “adventure” or “junk” playgrounds, which is exactly what you might imagine.

By the time Boomers grew up and had Gen X children, playground standardization was becoming slightly more common in the name of safety. The galvanized steel structures that always seemed to have one rough edge sticking out were replaced by wood, plastic, and painted metal.

In 1981, The Handbook for Public Playground Safety was published in an effort to cut down on playground’s number one accident: falling from equipment. Gen Z and Gen Alpha frequent playgrounds that are innovative, accessible, and as safe as can be, which begs the question: Have you ever even lived if you haven’t fallen off a janky playground structure shaped like a castle? Gen X would say no.

6. Trapper Keepers

Another thing Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical were Trapper Keepers. These sturdy, velcro-bound school supplies were an essential aspect of being a Gen X kid. Trapper Keepers were put out by Mead Corporation in 1978, and not long after their launch, over $100 million Trapper Keepers sold.

Trapper Keepers were more than just a binder. They were a mega storage system designed to hold three-hole-punched loose-leaf paper on binder rings, along with folders, where Gen X kids could gently place any handouts they received. The dream of the Trapper Keeper might have been a well-organized container for homework assignments, but the reality was far messier than that: crumpled, torn pages got stuffed into Trapper Keepers with no decorum. It turned out the Trapper Keeper was more of a style symbol than any effective use of storing paper.

Trapper Keepers took a hold on Gen X kids, and the craze inspired other companies to make similar products, like the Lisa Frank “Tri Fold” binder. As the very real Lisa Frank told Today.com, “Trapper Keepers and similar products were a simple pleasure that kids could enjoy; they were functional and well-designed.”

“The artwork allowed kids to express themselves, be stylish, and they actually looked forward to Back to School shopping,” she said.

Not everyone liked Trapper Keepers and their facsimiles as much as Gen X kids did. “Due to the noise created from the Velcro when students would open and close their Trapper Keeper, teachers were banning Trapper Keepers from classroom and school supply lists,” Mead’s Senior Director of Marketing, Jessica Hodges explained.

Mead relaunched the Trapper Keeper for Gen Alpha, complete with “rad designs,” declaring, “Being organized never looked so righteous.”

“The updated Trapper Keepers have a super sturdy (and quiet!) snap closure,” Hodges revealed, ushering in a whole new generation to the lost art of shoving papers into a plastic folder.

7. Book covers made from paper bags

Gen X kids were the ultimate DIY generation, and that attitude and skill set translated into making textbook cover from paper bags. The start of every school year meant getting loaded up with textbooks, and each student was responsible for the safe-keeping of those precious school supplies. After reading through the list of names of students who had the textbook before them, Gen X kids scribbled their own name into the book, then set to work.

Brown paper bags from the grocery store were gathered, then cut apart, then intricately folded around the textbook. Gen X kids were then free to decorate their book protector however they wanted: with their name written out in bubble letters or that very specific “S” shape everyone drew back then. The world was theirs, and they’d stop at nothing to enjoy it.

8. Scented markers

Scented markers were something Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical. The iconic brand for scented markers was Mr. Sketch, which came in with an angled tip, perfect for sticking directly up your nose. As Mr. Sketch, himself, declared, “Each color of Mr. Sketch is linked to a playful scent, so your child can explore a creative world where smells and colors unite.”

The flavors ranged from delicious, like watermelon and cherry, to strange and vaguely horrifying, like mint, cinnamon, and black licorice. Getting to use scented markers allowed kids a certain amount of social capital: The kids with the yummy flavors held a little more power in art class that day than the kids with the yucky flavors.

Huffing Mr. Sketch markers was a major part of Gen X kid’s childhood experience, and any worried parents could be put to rest by this totally weird kid behavior. As Mr. Sketch said, “Inhalant abuse of markers is associated with volatile aromatic solvents due to their intoxicating effects. Mr. Sketch markers are made with water-based inks rather than aromatic solvents.”

Scented markers, much like Scratch-and-sniff stickers and those Strawberry Shortcake dolls that smelled like very artificial strawberries, turned Gen X childhoods into a magical olfactory wonderland.

9. Brand-name Play-Doh

Brand-name Play-Doh was another thing Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical. Today, Gen Xers might be middle-aged adults who don’t have enough saved for retirement, but once, they were just kids in a classroom, making snakes and spaghetti and pancakes out of Play-Doh. The tactile molding material was extra special because it tasted like salt, like so much salt, which made sneaking little bits of Play-Doh as a snack.

Kids today still use Play-Doh, but they’re much more likely to be handed a homemade, organic version, which actually isn’t so bad. The Connecticut Science Center shared its recipe for Play-Doh, which includes flour, vegetable oil, cream of tarter, boiling water, and, yes, salt.

“The salt helps the proteins stay stuck together,” the Science Center explains. “You may notice that playdough you buy in the store also has a salty smell. When you mix all of these ingredients together, you create a chemical reaction. The playdough you create is an entirely new substance that is different from the ingredients you started with.”

Science and discovery are magic, in themselves, and playing with Play-Doh until it got hard and crusty was something that made childhood magical for Gen X kids.

10. Paper fortune tellers

Another thing Gen X kids had in school that made childhood magical were origami fortune tellers they made themselves, or as they were known on the playground, Cootie Catchers. Gen X kids folded blank paper into a 3-D diamond shape and wrote little fortunes under each flap.

There was a mathematical formula involved in how many times the Cootie Catcher got opened and closed before your fortune could be read. These fortunes revealed everything, from the name of your crush to your future achievements. Cootie Catchers were everywhere during recess or anytime when the teacher wasn’t looking. They represented a simple joy that made childhood magical.

11. Pencil cases

Gen X kids had elaborate plastic pencil cases in school that made childhood magical. These were no ordinary pencil cases. They were boxes with layer upon layer of storage. There were buttons to press and parts that slid in and out and at least one hidden compartment. These pencil cases were the pinnacle of staying organized at school. They made grabbing a freshly sharpened number 2 feel extra special.

As Gen X kids got older, most of them forgot about the sweet snap of a pencil case opening. They forgot about their extensive rainbow-colored pen collection and the puffy stickers they used to decorate their cases. But some things never fade, like growing up in the era they did, with truly magical childhoods.

