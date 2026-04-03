These days, longevity is not only a buzz word people throw around when talking about their goals for the future, but also a booming wellness industry. Unfortunately for enthusiasts, experts say that most longevity trends and treatments lack hard evidence and aren't an exact science.

Although humanity may still have yet to crack the code to stopping or reversing aging, there's no question that the types of people who get old much faster than everyone else, according to research, have certain unhealthy behaviors that don't just affect them in the short-term, but in the long run as well. Everyone is different, but it's safe to say that these types of people really do get older more quickly than others.

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Here are 10 types of people who get old much faster than everyone else, according to research

1. People who don't sleep well

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Practicing good sleep hygiene can feel like a challenge in a world that places such little value on rest. Some people may even feel like they can get away with less than the ideal amount of sleep without noticing any major downsides, so they don't think it's that big of a deal.

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However, not getting enough sleep not only increases your chance of being diagnosed with a chronic disease, but also increases your risk of mortality. It may seem like sleep shouldn't be a priority when there are so many things to achieve and experience, but it's a key component of everyone's health and really can have detrimental consequences.

2. People with chronic stress

It often feels like stress is unavoidable in such a busy world, but it's good to try to combat it if you can. No one can completely rid themselves of stress and worry, but feeling that way constantly can not only lead to anxiety and depression, but also cause illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.

If your stress feels like it's too much to handle on your own, or if it's clearly progressed into an anxiety disorder, there's absolutely no shame in seeking treatment. Untreated anxiety can lead to further health problems, so it's not the kind of thing you can just wish away. Healthy coping skills are essential and life-changing.

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3. People who are too serious

Life often feels challenging, which can make it difficult to find enjoyment in the little things. There are so many benefits to feeling joy, though. For example, data from UCLA Health shows that just laughing can not only diffuse stress and make you feel more at ease, but also boost immunity and improve blood flow.

There are a lot of things about life that deserve a certain level of gravity, and they shouldn't be taken lightly, but that doesn't mean you should let that take over and never enjoy yourself.

4. People who constantly complain

There are a lot of things that we could all find to complain about in the world. Doing so isn't always a bad idea, according to psychotherapist William Berry. He explained that venting can help you connect with others who feel the same way and validate your feelings.

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On the flip side, Berry said frequent complaining can also have the opposite effect and drive people away, which would lead to loneliness and isolation, as well as affect your happiness by placing your focus on negativity. We often don't think of these mental and emotional things impacting our health as much as physical factors, but they're just as powerful.

5. People who don't exercise and eat well

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Going to the gym and choosing whole foods isn't always the fun or popular thing to do, but it will pay off. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that regular physical activity and a healthy diet decreased mortality risks. Unsurprisingly, the biggest benefit was observed when someone combined both exercise and eating healthy instead of just one or the other.

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Living a healthy life isn't easy and requires hard work, but it can slow down the aging process and give you more time to do the things you enjoy.

6. People who are workaholics

Our society reveres people who devote themselves to work, so it's hard to remember that's not always a good thing. There's nothing wrong with having a good work ethic, but being an actual workaholic has significant health consequences.

Someone who is a workaholic will probably experience some upheaval in their personal life as they struggle to maintain healthy relationships, but it will affect their health as well. It's been linked to poor sleep, high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, and burnout. No one can hold onto their youth when going through something so intense.

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7. People who don't drink enough water

Everyone benefits from staying hydrated, but the National Council on Aging said this can be especially critical for older people as it's easier to become dehydrated after age 60. The amount of water you drink impacts pretty much every part of your body, including your cognitive function and energy level.

Most people don't really enjoy drinking a substantial amount of water, but it's just another one of those things that is beneficial even if it's not fun. Someone who is chronically dehydrated is definitely going to get older faster than someone who always keeps their water bottle within reach.

8. People who carry a lot of anger

It can be easier to understand why something like exercising regularly keeps you young than wrapping your mind around the effects of anger. It can be just as toxic, though. When you're angry with someone else, you have the false belief that your anger is harming them in some way, when it's really just harming you.

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Negativity has a direct affect on well-being and, unfortunately, allowing it to take over just creates more of it. This means that holding a grudge will just lead you to feeling even more anger. It might feel good to be angry at someone who really did something wrong, but holding onto it won't do you any good, and will just age you faster.

9. People who ignore mental health

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According to data from the American Psychological Association, 88% of Americans don't think anyone should be ashamed of struggling with their mental health. However, 84% believe that the phrase "mental illness" is still stigmatized, and 35% admitted that knowing someone had a mental health condition would affect their view of that person.

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Even though talking about mental health has become much more acceptable in society, there's still a lot of stigma and negativity around it. It can be much easier to seek treatment for physical ailments than mental ones, and that's really all some people even acknowledge. That's only paying attention to half of your health, though, and it's clear that one affects the other.

10. People who don't try new things

Therapist Karyn Hall explained that we all got pretty used to staying home and not doing anything new during the pandemic, but it's time to break free from that mold. "Risk, even a small one, can be difficult, but it can have a big reward," she said. It serves to make you more flexible, which directly affects your psychological health.

It's entirely possible that someone could rarely venture out of their comfort zone and still live a long life, but it wouldn't be a fulfilling one. There would always be a missing piece. The secret to staying young is to fill it with excitement.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.