15 Tiny Ways To Increase Basic Happiness

Happiness is all around you.
By Lisa Lieberman-Wang
Last updated on Mar 05, 2024
Photo: Dean Drobot | Canva
Every day has its ups and downs, but sometimes you might find more downs than ups. It is easier than you may think to turn that frown upside down by just making a concerted effort to add a little happiness to your day rather than waiting for things to improve. Sometimes you may need to make a big effort, but most of the time all you have to do to be happier is add a little something to your day. Here are some easy ways to add happiness to your day.
Here are 15 little ways to be happier every single day:
1. Have an attitude of gratitude
It is challenging to feel bad when you are focused on what is good. There is so much to be grateful for and as easy as changing your focus will lift your spirits and bring any unresourceful emotion around into a happy one. You can start with something as simple as “every day above ground is a good day.”
2. Watch a movie
Curl up with a warm blanket and your favorite movie. Leave all your worries behind you as you engage in an activity that you’re sure to love.
3. Enjoy your loved ones or your children
Instead of dwelling on yourself, take some time to reflect on the people you love. Just enjoy them and think about how much you love the fact they’re in your life.
4. Call your best friend
A telephone call with a close friend is a great way to spend some time in a comfortable and familiar manner. You may reminisce about old times or have fun planning for the future.
5. Go out for a treat
Although indulging all the time is not a good idea, it’s certainly all right once in a while. Whether it’s yogurt, ice cream, smoothie, or even Starbucks coffee, grab your favorite treat.
6. Rediscover nature
Observe the world around you in reality. You can do this by going on a hike in nature or just enjoying the stars ‘ glory at night.
7. Take a hot Epsom salt bath
This is a great way to bring even more happiness, especially if you’ve found the day stressful. Light some scented candles to include aromatherapy’s benefits to the bath’s relaxing warmth.
8. Play a game
Games by yourself or with friends are a great activity to focus on something fun that will bring you joy and happiness. They are wonderful for your emotions and a great way to put your focus on something fun.
9. Engage in a sport
Get your friends together or find a local meet-up and have a friendly competition. Sports are a good way of exercising and relieving stress.
10. Take a nap
You would be amazed by what 20 minutes of shut-eye will do for you. An afternoon nap may be just what you’re looking for to leave you feeling more energized and happier.
11. Snuggle with your partner
Sometimes just reconnecting with another person, especially if you’ve been very busy can put a smile on your face and make you feel more grounded.
12. Be a little lazy
Sometimes you may not feel as happy as you would like, because you expect too much of yourself. Take some time to just be a bump on a log, with no responsibilities, and give yourself time to recover.
13. Listen to your favorite music
Music calms the savage beast and it is also great to brighten up your day. Open Pandora on your phone or ask Alexa or Google to start mixing up your favorite genre. You will feel happier in no time.
14. Get out of your home and have a casual conversation
Strike up a couple of lively conversations with strangers. If you’re friendly and happy with them, they’ll probably be the same to you.
15. Enjoy time with your pets
Pets are part of the family too. Snuggle up or play with your pet for some quality time together and reconnect. It will make them happier too. Keep in mind that the list is endless when it comes to ways to brighten up your day. Be creative and try the new activities you might like. Most importantly, look for a way to enjoy every moment, and your life will be filled with even more happiness.
Lisa Lieberman-Wang is a relationship expert, and author, and has been seen by millions on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and CW as their Success Strategist, Relationship, & Breakthrough Expert. She’s spoken on some of the most prestigious stages, including Harvard University, the Navy, Women Leading the Future, and more.
This article was originally published at Fine to Fab. Reprinted with permission from the author.