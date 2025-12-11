Sometimes, the simplest things bring us joy and happiness if we just take the time to enjoy them. Happy people know that finding happiness isn't very complicated. You don't find it in the busyness of life — you find it in quiet moments with yourself and connected moments with your world, and those little things can bring joy into your life every day.

When you start noticing how good your morning coffee smells, or how nice it feels to get into a freshly-made bed, that's when you know something has shifted. It's not that your life got easier or that you suddenly have more; it's that you're finally paying attention.

Advertisement

You know you're living well when these 10 simple things make you happy:

1. A sunrise

If you're pressing snooze three times and are darting off to catch your train for work, you're missing one of the most magical parts of the day: watching the sunrise in the early morning hours.

Deliberately set your alarm for a few minutes before sunrise (check your local weather app), open your curtains, and watch. Look into the horizon, concentrate on the rosy glow lifting into the sky, and take in every glorious moment of it. Revel in the new hope for the day, and the chance for you to begin again.

Advertisement

2. Chirping birds

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

There is no better morning sound than one of birds chirping. Even birds chirping in the evening can be a relaxing sound. In addition to it being a sign of fair weather, you may not realize that you're hearing the males singing to attract the females. Listen with curiosity and wonder — even just for a minute — to nature's beauty.

3. Raindrops

When you're in a rush heading to an important meeting, the last thing you want is to get drenched by a rainstorm. Your first instinct is to avoid rain rather than experience it. But on an average rainy day, what if you stopped for a moment to feel the rain? What would it be like to feel those drops landing on your skin? To hear the sound of the rain falling around you? Listen to the sound of it pelting down — or, better yet, jump in a few puddles.

Advertisement

You don't have to be Gene Kelly and Ginger Rogers to love a little singing and dancing in the rain. Grab your partner, child, or friend, and enjoy the rain together. Simple things like this are key to becoming a happier person.

4. Blooming flowers

Flowers are happiness. Flowers are hope. They are a feast for the eyes and a delight to the nose. It's no surprise that people give them to others at virtually every occasion. So, the next time you pass a garden, stop, stoop, hold a flower delicately, and smell its captivating fragrance. Make your day bloom.

Science backs up what flower lovers have always known. A behavioral study at Rutgers University found that flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and trigger what researchers call a "true smile," the kind that shows genuine pleasure. Participants who received flowers reported feeling less depressed and agitated, along with a higher sense of life satisfaction.

Advertisement

5. Sunbathing animals

Stumble upon a cat soaking up some rays of sunshine, and you will be sure to smile. Dogs and our other animal friends enjoy it, too. They look warm, cozy, and content. There is something about seeing furry friends happy that fills you with happy thoughts. It might inspire you to get some vitamin D of your own, and further brighten your day.

You don't even need to own a pet to get this boost, either. Studies show that even watching animals through a screen can offer mood improvements and lower stress, with researchers finding that visitors to zoos and aquariums felt happier, more energized, and less tense after their animal encounters.

6. Laughing children

Even if you have kids of your own, sadly, you can drown out their laughter with thoughts of your to-do list. It doesn't mean that you love them any less — you simply are too distracted to enjoy their presence fully. Consciously set aside time every day to look your children in the eye, enjoy a light moment, and spend time in their company. Notice when they laugh, and laugh with them, too.

Hearing kids in the playground amusing themselves and giggling, stop yourself in your tracks and chuckle along with them. It will take you back to a time when you were carefree and full of hope.

Advertisement

7. Coloring

GaudiLab / Shutterstock

Coloring is not just for kids. Many adults swear that it reduces stress and induces a state of calm. When the children are tucked in and fast asleep, put on light music, sneak out their Crayola markers or pencils, and doodle, draw, or show yourself that you can still make pretty pictures. You’ll be surprised how good you feel.

Researchers at the University of Otago randomly assigned participants to a coloring or logic-puzzle group and found that after a week of daily practice, the coloring group displayed significantly lower levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms. The magic seems to be in how coloring quietly redirects your mind away from whatever's stressing you out and onto something creatively simple.

Advertisement

8. Mindful eating

Slowing down to eat is not just about preventing heartburn; it's about actually enjoying your food. The next time you throw a bagel in your bag, consider sitting down to really taste that herb and garlic cream cheese.

Instead of scarfing down your lunch while combing through 200 emails, go sit in the lunchroom, look at your food, smell it, and taste it. Yes, your boss can wait a few extra minutes for that report — you're savoring every morsel of your delicious lunch.

One study found that brief mindfulness instructions increased the enjoyment of a commonly pleasurable food like chocolate compared to eating while distracted. When you take the time to actually notice the flavors, textures, and aromas of your meal, people gain greater pleasure and satisfaction from the experience.

Advertisement

9. Sipping a cup of coffee

When life gets hectic, and your instinct is to head to the nearest drive-through, consider your options. Fill up on water, and when you get home, take some time to indulge in a beverage that invigorates your senses. How about a peppermint tea or Earl Grey with lavender? Why settle for a regular cup of coffee when you can replace it with a beautiful vanilla latte? Close your eyes, breathe in the aroma, and take in joy.

10. A few moments of rest

When you're busy taking care of work, family, and other responsibilities, it's easy to neglect your sleep. Your body needs to refuel. If a power nap isn't an option, close your eyes for a few minutes and connect with your breath.

Breathing in and out with your feet firmly planted on the floor will give you the grounding you need to face the rest of your day. Add in a few thoughts of gratitude and self-compassion, and you'll feel even better.

Advertisement

To be happy, you need to intentionally seek out opportunities to bring more joy into your life. That means taking an occasional break from the grind to be mindful. It doesn't take much effort or time, but the rewards are high. Incorporating these simple ideas and noticing these basic pleasures for even a few moments a day can make you smile, put a bounce in your step, and fill your heart with gladness.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.

Advertisement