When someone is a kind person who leads with compassion, it's not just their actions that stand out, but their words. Truly good-hearted people almost always say certain odd phrases no one else really uses that feel slightly unusual. However, their words reflect empathy and an instinct to calm others. In fact, kindness is deeply linked to prosocial behavior, which affects how people communicate on a daily basis.

The language that kind people use is often shaped by the same qualities that make them act with care towards others. So, if you listen closely when you're talking with someone like this, you'll notice that their words carry deeper emotional intelligence than you may initially think. Because they're authentic phrases that explain how these people see the world and relate to others in a positive way.

Truly good-hearted people almost always say 11 odd phrases no one else really uses

1. 'Maybe I'm wrong, but…'

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Nobody in life is always correct. While everyone does their best to make good decisions, people won't get it right all the time. Whether it's making mistakes to misjudging an action, being wrong happens and is a normal part of being human.

Good-hearted people acknowledge that they may be in the wrong before they make an assumption. They know that leaving room for growth is a good practice. Not only does it lessen their stress, but as counselor Raychelle Cassada Lohmann explained, when we make mistakes, we're giving ourselves an opportunity for personal growth.

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2. 'That must have been really hard for you'

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Life isn't fair to everyone. While kind-hearted people can be living in easy mode, their loved ones may truly be going through it. And while they can't always help them, they usually react with empathy and make it a point to offer support.

From reassuring someone's feelings or their decisions, letting a friend or loved one know they aren't alone matters. Good-hearted people truly understand this and are there when it matters the most.

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3. 'I'm glad you told me'

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While vulnerability is important for people's mental health, letting your guard down and expressing how you truly feel isn't always comfortable. And while kind-hearted people also struggle to be open with others, they want to be someone that others can confide in.

As marriage and family therapist Marisa T. Cohen explained, "Being vulnerable is not easy and takes time, as it requires us to let our walls down and let someone see our true selves. It usually involves a great deal of self-disclosure, in which we share our deepest wants, fears, needs, and desires."

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4. 'Take your time'

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Grief in any capacity is difficult to deal with, and learning to handle these intense emotions isn't for the faint of heart. Regardless of what someone is going through, good-hearted individuals are highly considerate and use phrases like "take your time" to let someone know they're heard.

Putting themselves in the other person's shoes, they try to understand where their loved one is coming from. More than that, these people allow others to be truly human. Knowing how much they're hurting, the last thing they want to do is add to their pain.

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5. 'How can I support you?'

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Kind-hearted people don't always know what to do, so rather than assume, they say odd phrases like "How can I support you" that no one else really uses. Everyone hurts differently and has different needs, and their intentions are pure when they inquire about what another person needs.

They're direct in their communication, and while it can be uncomfortable, according to clinical psychologist Catherine Aponte, you'll have a better time maintaining your relationship when you're upfront. So, even if it's hard, people find that the more respectfully honest someone is, the more connected they will feel.

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6. 'You don't owe me anything'

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Nowadays, people seem to be rude and unempathetic to the experiences of others. So stuck on what they can get out of others for their own benefit, they can't even compare to good-hearted individuals, who actively make it known that they're authentic and that nobody owes them anything.

They're there for others because they want to be. With no secret motives, their goal is simple: to make others feel better. While some view it as a weakness, kindness goes a long way. Outside of their relationships, being kind regardless of what they get out of a person shows just how good their character is.

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7. 'I see your point'

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Being a kind, good-hearted person isn't just about how you treat others. Outside of helping someone carry their groceries, kindness is also about being open-minded. It's about choosing to be sympathetic and considerate of others' needs.

Unfortunately, people often take others' kindness for granted, which is why being firm is so important. As licensed psychologist Jordan Fiorillo Scotti revealed, the best way to create a life we don't feel the desire to escape from is by setting those boundaries and remaining respectful.

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8. 'It's okay, we all mess up'

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While everyone does their best to be the most evolved version of themselves, it's okay to mess up. Truly kind people reiterate this point over and over again, knowing that even they make mistakes from time to time. Whether it was hurting someone accidentally or saying the wrong thing, they've made plenty of mistakes.

However, they're so lighthearted because they don't hold onto those errors or ruminate on them. Believing in growth, they acknowledge their faults and promise to be better because of it.

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9. 'I appreciate you'

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Most people go through life feeling unappreciated. Whether it's their family, partner, or work colleagues, not feeling seen is something many people have experienced. Luckily, good-hearted people make it their mission to make others feel valued. So, they almost always say "I appreciate you."

There's no denying that gratitude is crucial. According to a study published in Psychology Research and Behavior Management, people who feel grateful tend to have higher life satisfaction, and feel happier after performing gratitude-related tasks. So, the next time someone does something small for you, acknowledge and appreciate it.

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10. 'Let's figure it out together'

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Life can be tough sometimes, whether it's work issues or family problems, and it feels overwhelming when experiencing it. But good-hearted people want to help and use phrases like "let's figure it out together" to lend a hand.

If a friendship is falling apart, they're there to listen to that person vent. If a solution seems unattainable, they help that person work through solving the problem. Working together with a person like this is as easy as breathing, after all.

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11. 'I'm so proud of you'

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Many people go through life feeling unacknowledged. Maybe their parents ignored their achievements or their partner is dismissive, so they rarely hear praise. Good-hearted people, however, almost always say "I'm so proud of you" and offer the acknowledgement that's been missing.

Understanding the impact of rejection, they do their best to validate others. Social rejection can have emotional consequences, like increasing anger and sadness, which can take a toll on a person experiencing it regularly. Good-hearted people realize this, and make it a point to offer kind words.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.