11 Quiet Signs People Tend To Like You More Than You Think

It’s not always easy to read people. Sometimes, we may think they do not like us without any real evidence. We can easily judge people’s reactions to us, even if they do not give us a reason to.

It’s likely that people like you more than you might think. We all communicate our feelings differently. Some people may be closed off to others. It can be hard for them to show their true feelings. Vulnerability isn’t easy. Instead of being warm and interested, they may show their true feelings about you with quieter signs. If you notice someone doing these things for you, they may like you more than you think.

1. They remember small details about you

Does someone in your life remember the little things you tell them? They remember your co-workers' names and the random facts you’ve shared with them. These are things the average person wouldn’t recall. If a person absorbs all of this information, they quietly like you more than you think. They’re interested in getting to know you fully.

There is a psychological theory called the recency effect. This means that people maintain the information they learned recently with the most accuracy. If someone remembers something you told them a while ago, it may be because they like you more than you think. They retained that information.

2. They reply to your texts quickly

Whether it’s a friend or a potential romantic partner, someone who responds to your texts is interested in you. They are excited to talk. Likely, speaking with you makes their day. When they hear from you, they want to respond to keep the conversation going. It’s a sign that they care.

When someone ignores your text message, they are still giving you a response. They’re showing they don't care about you as much as you care for them. If someone looks forward to chatting with you, they’ll show it in the way they respond to your messages.

3. They initiate conversations

If someone likes you more than you think, they don’t stop at replying to your texts. They also initiate conversations themselves. Whether it’s sending you a text first or responding to your social media posts, they want to be part of your day. If you notice someone often starts conversations with you, they are interested in having a friendship or romantic relationship with you. It will show in their communication habits.

Sometimes, we click with someone immediately. It’ll feel like we’ve always known them. If someone feels this way about you, they’ll likely talk to you whenever they can.

4. They make eye contact

Eye contact is a form of communication that doesn’t require speaking. It shows that you are engaged with the person you are talking to. Eye contact isn’t easy for everyone. When someone feels comfortable locking eyes with you, they tend to like you more than you think. They feel comfortable around you. They know that making prolonged eye contact strengthens a relationship.

It can be intimidating to make eye contact. You may feel uncomfortable at first. When someone is comfortable with you, they’ll have no trouble locking eyes with you. It’s a positive sign of connection.

5. They laugh at your jokes

I don’t know about you, but laughter from others validates their true feelings for me. There’s nothing I want more than to make my loved ones laugh. Sometimes, someone who isn’t interested in spending time with you will find it hard to laugh with you. It can be difficult to find some people funny, especially if you do not have a connection with them. If you never fail to make a person laugh, they may like you more than you think.

"Ever wondered if someone you're attracted to likes you or not, whether someone is your friend or foe, or whether your employees respect you? There's an easy way to find out... try to make them laugh. If the laughter comes easy, the answer is likely yes. If it doesn't, the answer is likely no," says Norman Li, M.B.A., Ph.D. This can be relevant in platonic relationships.

6. They speak kindly of you to others

If you are a nice person, it’s no surprise that people who like you will speak highly of you when you’re not around. Someone polite, thoughtful, and caring draws people in. If you check these boxes, you are likely well-loved by people in your life. When you leave a positive impact on someone’s life, they will want to tell the world about it. You may not know it’s happening.

If someone comes up to you and says someone told them how wonderful you are, it feels good. People who like you more than you may think will constantly sing your praises behind your back.

7. They ask your opinion

We don't usually ask people for advice unless we value their opinion. If someone wants to talk to you about something important in their life, it’s a sign that they like you more than you think. They feel comfortable opening up to you. Someone like this wants to share what’s going on in their lives with you. Whether they’re asking something simple, like what you think of their outfit, or something more complex, like relationship advice, they care about what you think.

Someone who trusts your judgement clearly cares about you. They value what you have to say and take your opinion seriously. It’s a quiet sign that they like you more than you may think.

8. They joke around with you

If you notice that people enjoy having fun conversations with you, you’re more liked than you may think. They feel comfortable enough around you to joke around. It’s also a sign they feel you have a good sense of humor. If you can laugh at what’s going on around you, they know you’re a safe person to have humorous conversations with. Some people take themselves way too seriously. People know that you are not one of those people.

People who share the same sense of humor have stronger relationships. If people are comfortable joking around with you, it’s a sign that they feel a connection to you. They like you more than you think.

9. They celebrate your wins

If people tend to like you more than you think, they will always find a way to celebrate you. Whether it’s your birthday or you landed a promotion at work, they are always there to cheer you on. It may be as simple as wishing you well on social media, or major, like showing up with cake and presents. No matter how they celebrate you, what’s important is that they are always there. They care about you.

Allowing yourself to celebrate is important. It helps boost your self-esteem. When someone else helps you with this, it can be a powerful experience.

10. They initiate making plans with you

Making plans with someone can be nerve-racking. Sometimes, you don’t know if they want to spend time with you. When they say they will, you may talk yourself into thinking they are only doing so to be nice, not that they actually want to spend time with you. It can be a vicious cycle. If people like you more than you think, they will ask you to hang out.

Initiating plans is a perfect sign that people like you more than you think. They want to be around you. Instead of keeping you guessing about where they stand, they are showing it with their behavior. If you are always busy with plans, it’s clear you are well-liked.

11. They check in with you

Have you ever been in a relationship that felt one-sided? You were always checking up on them, but it wasn’t reciprocated. It’s not easy to find yourself in that situation. It can make it seem like no one cares about you as much as you care about them. However, the situation is much different with people who genuinely like you.

If people tend to like you more than you think, you’ll notice you hear from them often. They check in on you to see how you are doing. They make themselves available to support you. It’s a quiet sign that you are more well-liked than you think.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.