Even if it seems like a harmless and easily overlooked personality trait, having integrity and a “strong moral character” is often tied to better health, well-being, and happiness, according to a study published in the Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology journal. When someone leads with compassion, self-awareness, and self-assuredness, everyone benefits, whether it’s in a personal relationship or the workplace.

While their integrity might lie at the root of all their interactions and behaviors, there are specific ways good people show their integrity without saying a single word. From being accountable to keeping their word, they have a million superpowers that cultivate better well-being for themselves and others.

Here are 11 ways good people show their integrity without saying a single word

1. They own up to their mistakes

Whether it’s apologizing, providing a solution to an issue they’ve caused, or simply taking accountability when someone’s struggling, good people show integrity by owning up to their mistakes.

They’re emotionally regulated enough that they don’t immediately resort to defensiveness when someone expects an apology. They know that their mistakes are opportunities for growth and redirection, rather than weaknesses they need to run from or justify.

2. They ask before offering advice

When someone offers unsolicited advice, it’s often perceived to be unwarranted and intrusive, according to a 2022 study, especially when all they really want is a safe place to express emotions and seek support. That’s why people with integrity are careful about offering advice or solutions immediately to someone. They want to validate people, rather than try to fix how they’re feeling or what they’re going through.

It’s one of the subtle, yet powerful ways good people show their integrity without saying a single word. They listen before they step in, and they wait for someone to ask for their advice before offering it.

3. They apologize without being prompted

Being able to honestly and genuinely take accountability isn't easy, but people with integrity do it anyway. Whether that means apologizing without being prompted or owning up to unintentionally hurtful behavior, they’re not afraid to acknowledge when they’ve made a mistake, even if that means coping with the complex emotions that flood in afterward.

People who refuse to be wrong and apologize are operating from an emotionally immature place, but their responsible counterparts know how to regulate their emotions when someone else needs their humility.

4. They treat service workers with respect

Psychology experts argue that rudeness and cruelty toward service workers are often motivated by unregulated people, who don’t know how to cope with their stress and uncertainty on their own. They use people they deem to be lower in status as scapegoats for their pain, even if it comes at the expense of their well-being and relationships in the long run.

However, treating service workers not only with respect but also with kindness is a way good people show their integrity without saying a word.

5. They do small acts of kindness often

According to a BYU study, doing at least one small act of kindness a week can help to reduce loneliness, but it’s not this self-service that motivates people with integrity to do them. They appreciate sharing positive energy and helping people, even if that means putting their own needs or comfort aside for a few moments.

Especially in our current society, where narcissism and self-centered behavior are becoming more popular, their kindness in passing moments is more valuable and telling than ever.

6. They don’t do ‘shortcuts’ just because they can

Even if it’s easier to take a shortcut that puts the quality of work or other people at risk, good people with a strong sense of integrity don’t do it just because they can. Whether it’s a household task or a project at work, when they’re focused, they give it their full attention and effort.

They’re reliable and trusted in every aspect of their life because nobody worries that they’ll try to protect their own comfort at anyone else's expense. Even when things are hard and uncomfortable, they show up and give people their best effort.

7. They keep their commitments

Whether it’s keeping people’s promises, not sharing secrets expressed in confidence, or showing up to their commitments, these are ways good people show their integrity without saying a single word. They don’t disrespect people’s time, and they offer these small bids of trust in their everyday lives to ensure their loved ones know they can count on them.

They’re endlessly reliable, and when they say something, they mean it.

8. They don’t change themselves to appease people

While some people who live off external validation and sabotage their relationships by trying to be liked by everyone may shift their personalities depending on who they’re around, people with a strong sense of internal integrity are authentic. Of course, they have facets of themselves that go to work or spend time with certain friends, but they’re not sacrificing individuality to make other people more comfortable.

From productivity to relationships, people with true integrity who don’t change for anyone live better lives because of it.

9. They’re compassionate, even in the face of hardship

Even when it’s easy to be arrogant, mean, and rude, people with a good sense of integrity always lead with compassion. Of course, they don’t let people walk all over them, but they do offer people grace, even when it’s not easy.

Even though their compassion is typically altruistic, a study published in Scientific Reports argues that people who lead with empathy are often happier and healthier than those who don’t. Whether it’s talking to strangers on the street or offering grace to a co-worker who’s not in the best mood, it’s this kind of deep empathy that multiplies and expands in the lives of compassionate people.

10. They’re honest

Whether it’s being honest with themselves in a reflective way or being truthful in their relationships, even when it’s uncomfortable, research agrees that honesty can often be protective of our general health and well-being. When we’re honest, we lead with confidence and truth, rather than anxiety and worry that our fabricated narratives will come crashing down.

Even if that honesty helps us accept ourselves and make changes — key behaviors associated with self-awareness — it’s powerful in affecting relationships and social interactions.

11. They stand up for people

From making space for someone who feels excluded during a social interaction to standing up for people who are accepting cruelty to protect the peace, these are some of the good ways people show their integrity without saying a word.

Even if it’s giving someone a safe space to walk away from a toxic relationship, they’re not afraid to offer energy, time, and effort to help someone, even if it doesn’t reward them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.