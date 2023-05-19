15 Undeniable Signs That You're A Truly Good Person

Everyone has positives and negatives about them, and whether you’re a good or bad person is subjective. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to come up with a one-size-fits-all blueprint for either. But some bad traits include being conniving and manipulative, or exhibiting toxic behavior.

People who are "good" have certain characteristics, like selflessness, and are seen as "pure of heart." But how do you know if you truly are a good person?

Fortunately, there are many telltale signs that, when combined into one human being, make them an extremely good person.

What makes someone a good person?

Being perceived as "good" is used interchangeably with being a nice person. But a person shouldn’t be judged solely by the kind image they portray publicly. Rather, how they move about life and interact with people and their environment should be considered.

People who are viewed as the "good ones" tend to be kind to loved ones, honest in relationships, respectful of every other person’s feelings, open to constructive criticism, and willing to go the extra mile to make someone feel good.

A good person doesn’t take offense when they receive constructive criticism but uses it as a learning opportunity. They have a positive outlook on life that is contagious and can light up a room just by being there.

Are you a good person? The traits below describe someone who is.

15 Personality Traits Of A Good Person

1. Honest

Honesty is always the best policy. Good people understand that lying is low vibrational and impacts your ability to show up authentically and with purpose. They are always honest and upfront.

2. Inspirational

Paying compliments to other people is more than just flattery — it’s an opportunity to connect and inspire someone to keep going or tell them they are on the right track. Good people compliment others openly and give credit where credit is due.

3. Polite

Being polite is a cornerstone of being good. It’s a sign that you respect everyone, even strangers, and are not above showing respect to others. If everyone in the world were polite, it would be a much better place to live.

4. Communicative

A good person understands that relationships with friends and family members have to be cared for to flourish. They call their loved ones regularly and take every opportunity they can to stay connected.

5. Kind

Being kind seems simplistic when thinking about good people, but it’s super important. Good people are not only nice when others are watching but are the same no matter where they are.

6. Generous

No matter how much material wealth you have gained in life, you can’t take it with you when it’s your time to go. Being good means understanding that if you have enough to share, you should.

7. Thoughtful

Good people are naturally thoughtful and keep track of important things going on in the lives of people they care about. They check on them, show up when needed, and exemplify what a friend should be.

8. Optimistic

If you see the glass as half full and recognize that life is filled with ups and downs, you have a good disposition. You know that for everything, there is a season, and no matter how bad things get, they will turn around.

9. Warm

You make people feel good with your smile, body language, and demeanor. They feel comfortable approaching you and can feel your "good energy" for a mile away.

10. Welcoming

Good people are not of the "no new friends" era. They are open to meeting other people and making their own impression. A good person has no problem inviting others into the fold.

11. Grateful

Gratitude for what you have will get you everywhere in life. It goes hand in hand with optimism and thoughtfulness. People who are good inside are fortunate and live abundant lives due to their gratefulness for all they have.

12. Consistent

Being dependable, reliable, and consistent makes a person good to everyone around them. They know that your word is gold and that when you make a promise, you always keep it.

13. Prudent

Another characteristic of good people is their prudence. They think their decisions through, considering the impact on everyone around them. Their choices are based on the collective experience and not just their own.

14. Disciplined

Good people practice self-discipline. They are not swayed by flashy things or the trappings of wealth and pleasure. They move in accordance with passion, purpose, and for the greater good.

15. Brave

Good people stand up for themselves and others in the face of mistreatment or injustice. They are willing to put themselves on the line to make sure that no one is treated unfairly or inequitably.

