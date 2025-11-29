Truly feminine women will typically develop habits that deepen the connection they have with themselves, and they open up the opportunity for their relationships with others to be very healthy. These habits may go unnoticed online, but in the lives of these women, they play a major role in understanding themselves and their feminine energy.

When women start embracing their feminine side, they become more in tune with their emotional side. They begin to understand what they need out of themselves, others, and life in order to truly be happy and feel the most positive about who they are.

Truly feminine women have these 11 soft habits that you rarely get to see online

1. They appreciate their alone time

A truly feminine woman will have a soft habit of appreciating her alone time, which is something that others may not be able to see online. She prioritizes her solitude because she is aware that it helps her develop as a woman and grow closer to herself.

“By embracing solitude, you learn to enjoy your own company and develop a deeper sense of self. You realize that you don’t always need external validation or companionship to feel fulfilled,” according to All Points North, a mind-body health company that helps treat addiction, trauma, and mental health. A woman who gladly spends time alone is able to truly embrace her femininity because she feels capable of being unapologetically herself.

2. They do things to feel beautiful for themselves

Truly feminine women will typically have a habit of doing things that make them feel beautiful for themselves, which is a habit that may go unnoticed online. Women may do this as a way to boost their self-confidence and prioritize their overall well-being.

When a woman prioritizes the things that help her develop greater self-confidence, she accepts herself and fully embraces the depths of her femininity. Barbara Markway, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, explains that “Confidence roots you in who you really are. You’ll be able to accept your weaknesses, knowing they don’t change your self-worth. You'll also be able to celebrate your strengths and use them more fully.”

3. They cry when they need to

When a woman is truly feminine, she will have a soft habit that she may not show online of crying and expressing her emotions whenever she feels a need to. It is a social norm that women tend to cry often, especially more than men do.

A woman who embraces her femininity and does not get offended by social norms that may claim that women are highly emotional beings. She will never feel a need to hide how she truly feels and will be in tune with her emotions and the emotions of others, making her exceptionally emotionally intelligent.

4. They speak kindly to themselves

Women who are truly feminine will typically have a habit of speaking kindly to themselves. This may not be seen online, but when they are alone, they give themselves positive affirmations that help them nurture their female attributes and develop self-compassion.

Nurturing and appreciating her femininity not only helps her grow the relationship she has with herself, but also the ones she has with others. “The quality of femininity is to be valued and aspired to as we see the positive effects it has on our relationships, life circumstances, and personal growth,” according to Heartbeat International, a company dedicated to providing individuals all around the world with advanced pregnancy help.

5. They journal their desires

A woman who is truly feminine will likely develop a soft habit of journaling her desires. It may not be a habit that she shows online, but it is one that helps her to connect on a deeper level with herself.

Journaling may provide her with an outlet to be truly vulnerable and foster her self-awareness. This self-reflection and emotional processing will connect her to her feminine side and help her develop even more of an appreciation for the feminine qualities that she possesses.

6. They protect their peace

Women who are truly feminine will be very protective of their peace, which may not always come across as one of their soft habits online. By making a habit of this, they are able to prioritize their self-care and overall well-being.

Women who possess the clarity that comes from these other traits are able to focus on their own personal growth. When they can focus on this, they develop their femininity more and more because they start appreciating and embracing who they are.

7. They keep their private life private

A truly feminine woman may not display online that she enjoys keeping her private life private. Developing this soft habit allows her to establish healthy boundaries and manage her personal well-being.

“Having boundaries makes you a magnet for mutual and healthy relationships with connected people who are capable of love, honesty, respect, and loyalty,” explains Natasha Adamo, author of “Win Your Breakup: How To Be The One That Got Away.” Women who are private are able to deepen healthy connections not only with themselves but also with others.

8. They respect their own boundaries

Women who are truly feminine have a soft habit of respecting their own boundaries. This may not be a habit that is seen online, but it is one that further develops a woman’s self-respect, which is a key aspect of her femininity.

Setting and respecting her own boundaries “sets the precedent for better treatment and healthier relationships,” explains Women’s Therapy Clinic, a team of licensed therapists who provide women with therapy to help them start their healing journey. So not only does respecting her boundaries benefit her personal relationship, but it also makes developing healthier relationships with others more possible.

9. They allow themselves to feel loved

Truly feminine women will allow themselves to feel loved, even if this is a habit that others may not notice about them online. Feminine energy has a deep focus on connection, vulnerability, and the ability to be emotionally open with others.

Very feminine women typically have a strong sense of self-worth. Therefore, they are able to know that they are deserving of love, and it is not something that they constantly have to try to earn. This makes them very open to accepting healthy love from others.

10. They avoid gossiping

A woman who is truly feminine and in tune with this aspect of herself will avoid gossiping about others. This may not be something that others can see online, but it is a habit she prioritizes because she is loyal and appreciates authenticity.

She is also likely protective of her feelings and emotional well-being. Instead of gossiping, which will likely cause her to feel emotionally exhausted, she would rather spend her time doing things that are more conducive to maintaining her emotional health.

11. They treat their body like a sanctuary

When a woman is truly feminine, she develops the habit of treating her body like a sanctuary. This may go unnoticed online, but in her personal life, she will experience a deeper sense of self-worth and learn to embrace her physical and emotional needs.

Being more in tune with these things allows her to listen to what she needs in order to live her very best life. By embracing her feminine aspects and treating herself kindly, she is able to embark on a journey of self-love and understanding.

While not all truly feminine women will develop these habits, if many were to do so, they may find the connection they have with themselves and their feminine energy thrives and continues to deepen.

