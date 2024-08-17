Though women like Angelina Jolie are gorgeous, there are many women more beautiful. It's all about the way she feels inside and how the energy those feelings create radiates off her. This makes her beauty very special.

It's all about confidence, which is very attractive. Research has confirmed that men and women rate confidence as a very attractive trait in a potential partner.

Even if you didn't know about her accomplishments and humanitarian acts, you probably would still be drawn to her. She knows how to attract men (and women!) with her look.

Here are 5 'feminine allure' secrets I only wish I had found sooner:

1. Indulge your senses

Part of having feminine allure is being a sensual woman. When you are sensitive to and easily enjoy the beauty found in touch, sound, taste, sight, and smell, you effortlessly draw men in.

See, men are enchanted with sensual women. They make men feel comforted, curious about something foreign to them, and very aroused.

In today's society, we are bombarded with pollution to our senses. There is so much traffic, construction, and hustle-bustle energy around us, numbing us.

We become out of touch with our bodies and feelings because we are over-stimulated by the modern world. Ever go to the countryside and feel renewed afterward? Ever stop eating salt for a while and suddenly you can taste things more acutely?

Start being good to your senses and find ways of enjoying the poetry in life:

Buy pretty, fragrant flowers at the local market to place by your bed.

Go to pricey beauty stores and smell luxurious perfume oils.

Make a sandwich with fresh, warm bread and quality meats from a gourmet deli.

Listen to the baroque music on free Internet radio while you email.

Treat your senses. It will make you automatically slow down and enjoy the moment. Your heart will smile, and a smiling heart invites men to play and laugh with you.

2. Pamper your body

It's hard to eat right, exercise, and remember to moisturize after every shower, but try to do one beautiful thing for your body every day. See, being good to our body changes the way you feel about yourself. It also lifts your level of blissfulness.

How important is self-care? Research suggests self-care promotes positive health outcomes, such as resilience, longevity, and better stress management.

It makes you bounce through the aisles at the market instead of shuffling. It makes you touch your clean, silky hair instead of scratching your oily scalp when you are anxious.

It makes you open up to receive a man's touches instead of cringed with “I don't want to be touched” energy.

Here are a few ways to pamper your body:

Take a dance class.

Buy a watermelon and enjoy every healthy, juicy, sweet, and slurpy bite.

Slather on some baby oil after the shower and before you towel off.

Take a hot bubble bath with some yummy bath salts.

Get a spa pedicure or ask your man for a back rub with some oils.

Make sure your bed sheets smell laundry fresh and have a high thread count, and then sleep naked.

Spend money on quality shampoos and conditioners.

3. Remember to breathe

When you start your day and end your evening with a few minutes of deep, relaxed breathing, you are relieving tension in your body and allowing stress to escape you.

You are taking in the life force around you and connecting with it.

Breathing quiets your mind and opens your heart. This equates to less fear and insecurity and more loving energy for your life and your relationships.

Remember to breathe during intimacy, too. It relaxes your body and allows you to enjoy a man's touch. It also invites a more emotional connection.

Next time you are with your man in bed, concentrate on your breathing. Tell yourself that with every breath in you are inviting him into your heart, and with every breath out you are expelling fears and anxiety surrounding love and closeness.

You may become overcome with emotion and it's very beautiful to a man when your vulnerable emotions are released.

4. Embrace your carnal desires

When new love hits like a thunderbolt or we are lusting after a great lover and can't stop thinking about the way he touches us, we are emitting pheromones.

We feel great inside and so do all male olfactory glands in a ten-foot radius.

It's not hard to recreate that feeling of new love or carnal desire for a few minutes out of your day. You just have to know your triggers and know how to relax enough to let them work for you.

Triggers may include:

Romance novels or fantasizing about old flames

Silky clothing that caresses your skin in a certain way that gives you goosebumps and excites your nerve endings

Intense cardiovascular exercise

Great music

Find a way to feel frisky and fluttery inside whenever you are anxious, down, or even bored. It will help prevent depression and is a healthy way to expel anger.

5. Empower yourself through creative writing

Write down your strengths as a woman who men adore. Writing down empowering mantras and self-descriptions makes them more concrete.

It allows us to believe them and remember them more than if we leave them as passing thoughts. It makes dream self-images into goals.

Write down adjectives that describe your unique feminine allure. Are you enticing, witty, mysterious, sassy, and sulfuric?

Do the "If I were an animal" exercise and ask yourself, “If my feminine side was an animal, what would she be?”

Pick something alluring and dangerous like a black widow spider that gently lures unassuming men in with her frail elegance and nimble touch.

Or, pick something soft, sweet, cuddly, and adorable like a fluffy white bunny rabbit that knows how to snuggle and melt men's hearts everywhere.

Open your imagination, and let your mind fuel your confidence and awaken your feminine power. So often our minds lead us to negative thoughts that kill our self-belief and trust in men.

If you can allow your thoughts to be creative and silly, it will help you feel free to be playful, trusting, and light with men.

Get creative, don't take yourself too seriously, and let your imagination dictate where it takes your pen on the page. Dare to have fun thinking and writing about how alluring you are to the opposite gender.