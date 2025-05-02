Sometimes when we're moving too fast in life, we end up neglecting certain parts of ourselves that are crucial to our well-being. Whether it's because we're busy with work, responsibilities, or other expectations, we may start to overlook and neglect practices and habits that can help us connect to our true essence. For women, this disconnect can truly impact our feminine energy, leaving us feeling overwhelmed or even out of balance.

At its core, feminine energy isn't about being soft or loving, but is the force that gives women the ability to express themselves, embrace their vulnerability, and move through life with a certain grace and strength. While women may not realize they're actively working against themselves, there are certain innocent habits and behaviors that, over time, can slowly destroy a woman's feminine energy. Once women become aware of these habits and decide to work on shifting them, they can reconnect with their authentic selves.

Here are 11 innocent habits that destroy a woman's feminine energy

1. Constantly over-scheduling herself

For many women, it can be easy to pack their schedule with various tasks and commitments because it feels that they're being productive and getting the most out of their day. However, stretching themselves too thin can start to interfere with their feminine energy.

When their calendar is overflowing with things to do, it can make it hard for women to make space for things that actually nourish their soul. From being able to nourish their creativity, practice forms of mindfulness, or even spend time with others, constant over-scheduling can really get in the way of women being able to center themselves.

"Being busy, stressed out, and overscheduled is a choice. No one forces you to make your life miserable. But it’s also something that’s not so easy to change," pointed out organizational behavior expert Andy Molinsky.

2. Not allowing herself to receive help

Not allowing yourself to receive help is an innocent habit that destroys a woman's feminine energy. While some women may feel that they need to be self-sufficient and independent to be seen as strong, there's nothing impressive about turning down help and support, especially in times when you actually need it.

Many women find that saying no is an automatic response, but allowing yourself to say yes and be vulnerable at the hands of others is something that can connect you back to your feminine energy. Being able to receive help so that you can rest, recharge, and come back to yourself is the best way to honor your needs.

"It doesn't matter what age or level of ability a person has when asking for help. What matters is the intent. When asking for help, the key is to be solution-focused. Make sure your ask will solve a problem or further yourself, your work, or your agenda. And, most importantly, remember that most people want to help. They will be excited to see you succeed," insisted developmental psychologist expert Deborah Heiser.

3. Suppressing her emotions

Femininity isn't about bottling up your emotions and refusing to feel them, but instead letting them come to the surface and acknowledging them, whether they're positive or negative. By being able to feel and accept your emotions, you're allowing yourself the power of reconnecting with your feminine energy and create a space for yourself where you can heal and continue to grow.

Nothing good comes from suppressing as it only serves as a way to really ignore your true self.

"When we try to suppress our emotions, not only do they not just go away; they can even grow stronger and fester in our bodies and mind. Ignoring emotion is, thus, like tuning out essential signals to and from our body and brain, obstructing your success and ability to take care of yourself and act wisely and intentionally," explained licensed therapist Jason N. Linder.

4. Chasing instead of attracting

Women, in particular, may feel an intense need to always go after the things they want, and while that can be a good mindset to have, it can sometimes get in the way of harnessing and connecting with their feminine energy. Whether it's pursuing personal goals, a relationship, or other forms of opportunities, this constant drive to always want to chase can just lead to exhaustion and burn out.

"Chasing implies a sense of urgency and desperation as if we are trying to snatch something that is not ours. In contrast, attraction involves a state of being where our goals and desires naturally come to us through a combination of a positive mindset, personal growth, and self-assurance," explained psychologist Mark Travers.

Instead, there should be a healthy mix of both. Attracting is simply about focusing on being the best version of yourself and trusting that what's meant for you will be yours.

5. Being in her head instead of in her body

Another innocent habit that destroys a woman's feminine energy is overthinking, which often ends up disconnecting you from the natural flow of your feminine power. When you get stuck in your head, constantly analyzing and second-guessing, it just becomes harder to not only trust yourself but stay grounded in the present moment.

Staying connected to life means that you'll be able to enjoy every moment as it comes, no matter what happens.

Research has shown that overthinking plays a powerful role in someone developing both depression and anxiety. By intentionally choosing to come back to living inside of your body instead of living inside of your mind, it can help you find peace and clarity.

6. Talking too much without saying anything

One overlooked habit that can get in the way of a woman's feminine energy is the tendency to talk and talk without saying anything of value or meaning. It can be easy to fall into the trap of over speaking or trying to fill a moment with conversation to avoid uncomfortable silence. However, sometimes speaking without having anything to say can just create unnecessary noise.

That's why it's important to value silence and speaking when needed. By embracing the natural pauses that happen in life, women can find room to listen to not only others but to themselves as well. Speaking with greater intention and authenticity are two things that can really bring a woman back to the energy that she needs to succeed.

7. Rejecting compliments

Many women, without even realizing it, may be getting in the way of their own feminine energy by deflecting or downplaying compliments. While it may come from a place of humility and not wanting to be perceived as someone who is arrogant or self-absorbed, constantly rejecting compliments can come off as being uncomfortable receiving positive energy. However, being able to accept compliments with a simple "thank you," shows that you're affirming your worth and being open to receiving love and appreciation.

"If, for any reason, you are someone who finds yourself struggling with receiving compliments, perhaps your own quiet reflection might help you understand why," explained psychotherapist Richard B. Joelson. "Rather than expressing yourself in a way that challenges or repudiates a well-intentioned other who seems to have nice things to say about you, a simple 'thank you' will always do very nicely while you privately attempt to figure out why a compliment or flattery stirred conflict within you in the first place."

8. Dressing for others instead of herself

Being authentic to yourself is one of the best ways to tap into your feminine energy. It's not about following trends, trying to dress and impress others, or thinking of anyone but yourself when you're picking out an outfit for an occasion. It's about wearing something that feels good to you.

Once you start thinking of other people when it comes to how you dress, your focus diverted from your own desire and comfort. True feminine energy is being able to embrace how you look, feeling empowered, and confidently being able to express who you are through your style. Once you start thinking of others' opinions, it can end up disrupting your confidence.

9. Being independent to the point of isolation

While independence can be empowering, it can become a fault when a woman starts to close herself off from spending time with others. Feminine energy thrives on being surrounded by community and people you care about. When you close yourself off from forming meaningful relationships with people, you risk isolating yourself and blocking the love and support needed to be your true self.

That's why it's important to take breaks and spend time with loved ones. Once you start allowing people to flow into your life, those connections can be the thing that helps nourish your soul, which is something we all need.

10. Not listening to their intuition

One of the most powerful aspects of feminine energy is being able to tap into your intuition. If a woman is constantly ignoring or doubting her intuition, it can end up disconnecting her from something that can help her move through life and even appreciate small moments. Intuition requires having deep trust with oneself and a willingness to listen when you may not have concrete proof.

Most of the time, your body knows what's going on before anything else. And when you actively ignore you, you end up putting yourself in situations and tolerating people that are no good for you.

11. Living in survival mode instead of enjoying life

Feminine energy thrives on enjoying the peace and stillness that life has to offer. If you're constantly living in survival mode and refusing to actually enjoy life, it ends up disconnecting you from all of the beauty and joy that comes with living in the present. It's about taking a moment to breathe and maybe step outside and allow yourself to shed all of the stress and exhaustion that comes with living, which is often unavoidable.

True balance is being able to move through challenges that life throws your way without losing your sense of self. At the end of the day, all you have is your ability to stay grounded and connect to the things that make life meaningful.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.