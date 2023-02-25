How to Radiate Feminine Energy to Attract a Man

By Anna Thea — Updated on Feb 25, 2023
Photo: MG Best For You / Shutterstock
Have you ever suffered through a breakup, knowing it was for the best, but then went back to him anyway hoping things would change?
Or have you ever chased after a guy who doesn't even deserve your time and attention just because you are lonely?
Have you texted a guy when your better judgment says to wait for him to reach out to you instead?
If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, it would likely be helpful for you to learn how to radiate feminine energy in order to attract a man.
No matter how far we have liberated ourselves as women, men are still men. You don’t need to be like them to gain their affection. You need to be you, your authentic female self. That is why, especially in this overly masculine world, knowing how to use feminine energy to connect with a man is important.
I am referring to your authentic feminine energy to connect with a man. You will attract a guy who is authentically interested in you. When this happens, it is very nurturing to your feminine soul.
So how do you use your feminine energy to connect with a man in a way that gives you what you are looking for?
You do it by connecting to your authentic feminine instead of your inauthentic feminine. In other words, you first need to connect to the brighter side of the feminine within you.
Secondly, you need to become aware of the dark side of the feminine operating within you and your interactions with men.
RELATED: The 5 Traits *Truly* Magnetic Women Use To Attract Sweet, Chivalrous Men
The Dark Side of Feminine Energy
You need to notice if your behavior when connecting with a man comes from a place of fullness.
Are you connecting to him because you are lonely? Are you connecting with him because you want to feel attractive? Are you connecting with him in hopes he will pursue you? In other words, is he filling some hole in you that you should first fill within yourself?
I see it often. Women connect with a man because of their insecurities.
Do you remember an old movie with Diane Keaton called "Looking for Mr. Goodbar"? It is about a woman seeking love outside of herself.
She begins to go clubbing at night and picks up men for one-night stands to get excitement and sexual fulfillment without commitment. It doesn’t end like the fairy tales we are programmed to believe. She ends up being murdered during her professed last hookup.
I am not here to judge sexual activity or your choice with whom you share your body. What I would like to stress here is the way women are wired. Women’s bodies, sexuality, and sensual expression all loved to be honored and revered.
If you do not feel honored by a man, your Yoni (your female parts) will know it. Your head keeps trying tactics to get his attention, but your Yoni knows differently. The dark side of the feminine is when you are disconnected from the wisdom of your Yoni and won’t listen to her.
And when you are disconnected from the wisdom of your Yoni, you do things that are not in your highest good.
The dark side of your femininity is expressed when you do things like have unenjoyable sex for security. Date a guy not because you are truly interested in him, but because he provides other benefits like taking you on trips, buying you nice clothes, or taking you out to dinner and entertainment.
The dark side of the feminine is also expressed through disempowering neediness. Things like staying in an abusive relationship because you don’t have the confidence to leave. Or being with a guy because you say to yourself, "he needs me."
Another dark side of the feminine is being in a relationship where you are the only one. Your man benefits from all the wonderful things you do for the relationship, but it goes barely or totally unreciprocated.
You allow yourself to be in a relationship without a partnership of caring and sharing. Possibly one of more duty and service or low-grade misery and frustration.
Women stuck in any of these patterns must learn how to use their authentic feminine energy to connect with a man.
RELATED: 5 Ways To Attract High-Quality, Marriage-Material Men
The Bright Side of Feminine Energy
You will get amazing results when you connect with a man with your authentic feminine energy.
When you are connected to the bright side of the feminine, you are playful, transparent, and real. You aren’t overly concerned with what others think. You understand outer beauty has a short shelf life; therefore, the foundation of your interactions with men comes from your inner radiance.
When you are connected to your bright side of the feminine, you know all you need is this powerful inner radiance. It will attract you all that you need. You no longer need to "energetically dance and prance and put on a happy face" to feel accepted by others.
You enjoy stillness, sensuality, and self-nurturing, ensuring you have enough time to take care of yourself emotionally. You are at home in your body. You do not need to overly flaunt yourself in front of men because men are already attracted to you by your authentic feminine radiance.
The most wonderful part is that the right kind of men are attracted to you because of the radiance you have cultivated within. Men look up to you and feel lucky to spend time with you. A man loves to be in a radiant woman’s energy field.
RELATED: 4 Ways To Embrace Your Feminine Mystique (Without Losing Your Sense Of Power)
How to Radiate Feminine Energy to Attract a Man
Knowing how to use feminine energy to connect with a man is a matter of becoming receptive. Men are the "outies"; women are the "innies." Masculine energy is focused outward energy; feminine energy is receptive and nurturing.
You develop your authentic feminine radiance by becoming receptive and nurturing to you.
Stop obsessing over men. Stop trying to get a guy. Stop asking guys out.
Believe me, if they want you, they will come to you. Your radiance will attract him to you from the other side of the country. Really!
All you have to do is take care of yourself.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Make sure you are being true to yourself. Make sure you take care of the feelings that arise in your body, like being there for yourself when you are emotionally upset.
Doing those things for yourself allows you to feel supported, nurtured, and authentically loved. Loved for who you are, not for who someone wants you to be.
The right guy will show up, and wonderful things will happen.
When you know how to use your feminine energy to connect with a man, you will feel confident and joyful in your interactions with him because you won’t care if he finds you interesting, attractive, intelligent, or anything.
You will connect with him on a human level instead of with some agenda in mind. And he will consciously or unconsciously know that.
If the guy isn’t authentic, he will fall to the wayside. This is a wonderful way to protect yourself from attracting the wrong guy. If he is a guy worth being with, he will stick around.
When you learn to use your authentic feminine energy to connect with a man and become intimate, the sex will be much deeper and more profound. Your aura (the energy field around you) becomes larger, and you attract even more wonderful things into your life.
Your creative expression is ignited, and you may produce amazing creative projects. When you learn how to connect with a man using your authentic feminine essence, a whole new world will open to you.
RELATED: 20 Signs Your Feminine Energy Is Blocked — And How To Fix It
More for You:
Anna-Thea is an author and Certified Divine Feminine Educator who educates people on how to claim their power in a loving way.
Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!
This article was originally published at annathea.org. Reprinted with permission from the author.