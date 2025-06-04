Going To This One Specific Place When You’re Feeling Down Can Be Just As Effective As Therapy, Says Research

It's officially June, which means warmer weather, summer vacations, and, for many, beach days. While a day spent sunning on the sand may seem like an indulgence, according to research, it is far more than that. So-called "sea-therapy" can boost one's mood, reduce stress, and even strengthen social bonds.

Going to the beach when you're feeling down is just as good as going to therapy, according to research.

If you are looking for an excuse to head to the beach, let this be it. Research shows that you will leave with far more than just tan lines and sandy feet.

Quang Nguyen Vinh | Pexels

For one, the beach provides a relaxing escape from reality — something almost everyone can benefit from in our fast-paced, stressful world. The location, specifically, promotes mindfulness and awe.

"The beach allows for mindfulness because it facilitates being more present when you are watching the ocean as it is repetitive and allows for greater connection to the present moment while keeping us engaged," Thea Gallagher, PsyD, told Fox News Digital. "It can also be an escape from our busy lives and can allow us to see into the distance, which can be compelling and relaxing."

The beach can also be quite awe-inspiring, and awe has been shown to calm our nervous system, trigger the release of oxytocin, and decrease anxiety. Speaking with National Geographic, Catherine Kelly, the author of "Blue Spaces: How and Why Water Can Make You Feel Better," added that, at the beach, "there's this sense of awe, where we get perspective on our problems and feel part of something bigger than ourselves."

Fresh air, sunlight, and salt water are all beneficial.

While the views alone are worthwhile, the fresh air, sunlight, and saltwater are equally powerful. Spending time outside in fresh air and sunlight — at the beach or otherwise — has been shown to increase the brain’s release of the hormone serotonin, which boosts one's mood, focus, and sense of calm.

Ron Lach | Pexels

The Professional Association of Diving Instructors explained that saltwater is beneficial, too. "Thanks to the high magnesium levels in salt water, being in or near the ocean can help … improve your sleep," they said. Better sleep is tied to improved mental health, memory, problem-solving, and emotional regulation.

Sea air and water are also full of negative ions, invisible molecules that are said to increase the flow of oxygen, alleviate depression, relieve stress, and boost energy.

The beach is also a great place to bond with others.

The options for beach activities are endless. Whether you simply sunbathe while chatting with friends, play volleyball, or build sand castles with your children, the beach promotes bonding and social interaction, which is crucial for mental health.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-quality relationships improve one's ability to manage stress, anxiety, and depression. The beach is the perfect place to strengthen those relationships.

So, if you're feeling down, pack a beach bag, fill your cooler, and head to the beach. You can even call it a mental health day. Just don't forget your sunscreen!

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.