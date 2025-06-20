6 Things That Instantly Earn Someone Respect, According To Psychology

Do you feel as if people or friends take advantage of you? Do you let it happen? If you responded "yes" to one or both of these important questions, it's time for you to get the respect you deserve.

Respect is something you earn; however, no one deserves to be taken advantage of. Research generally recognizes a distinction between different forms of respect, aligning with the idea that while some forms of respect are earned, all individuals deserve a basic level of dignity and protection from exploitation. Luckily, it is possible to change how others treat you and instantly earn respect.

Here are six things that instantly earn someone respect, according to psychology:

1. Live by The Golden Rule

Most of us are familiar with the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do to you. It's a wonderful philosophy when attempting to gain respect: Always treat others as you expect them to treat you. People tend to reciprocate and treat you the same way.

The Golden Rule is linked to empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. Research shows that empathy is linked to greater happiness, reduced stress, and emotional resilience.

2. Put yourself first

You have to make yourself a priority. If people see that you respect yourself, they will ultimately respect you, too.

A 2022 study explained that self-respect signals to others how you deserve to be treated. When you prioritize your own needs and values, you are essentially setting a standard for how others should regard you.

3. Use strong body language

When speaking face-to-face with others, portray the fact that you're strong and important. Stand straight, look people in the eye, and speak forcefully (but not overwhelmingly so).

If your body language shouts, "I'm important and I respect myself," you'll surely gain the respect of others. Those who stare at the floor when speaking, avoid eye contact, and whisper their words are telling others they don't believe they deserve respect and attention. Always remember to stand tall and proud — you're important and deserve to have others recognize you!

4. Speak positively

In addition to having strong body language, your words are also extremely important. Learn to speak positively and authoritatively. Don't be boastful, but don't demean or belittle yourself either.

Leave the impression that you're intelligent, well-spoken, and confident. If you portray yourself in this manner, others will treat you the same way.

Consciously choosing positive language and communicating with empathy and respect cultivates a favorable social environment that makes others more likely to trust, value input, and, in turn, respect you. One study suggested that this can establish you as a leader and a role model, further increasing the respect you command.

5. Surround yourself with the right people

Let's face it, there are people in this world who are disrespectful to everyone and everything. No matter what you do to command respect, it's possible nothing will work.

You may need to take some time and rethink who you're spending time with. Maybe they don't have your best interest at heart.

6. Stand up for yourself

If people are disrespectful to you, how do you respond? Do you say something to the offending person, or do you just go on with life? People treat us in the way we allow ourselves them to treat us.

If you confront the person and voice your opinion and unhappiness, chances are that person won't treat you that same way in the future. It's not about being confrontational. But a simple, "I don't appreciate how you're speaking to me," goes a long way.

When you stand up for yourself, you're essentially saying that your needs and opinions are important and deserve consideration. A 2023 study argued that this act of self-advocacy demonstrates self-respect, and others are more likely to respect you when they perceive that you value yourself.

By making some small changes, you'll get respect, while learning how to also give respect. Use these techniques in all interactions to gain the respect you deserve.

Moira Hutchison is a mindfulness coach, energy healer, and hypnotherapist at Wellness With Moira.