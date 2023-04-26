How To Trick Your Brain Into Releasing Chemicals That Make You Happy

Here's how to hack into your brain for true happiness.
By Sandra Donati — Updated on Apr 26, 2023
Photo: denrz / Shutterstock
How are you feeling? Do you know why you feel that way? It is, literally, all in your head.
The limbic system is part of the brain that controls our emotions, motivation, and behavior. The brain produces chemicals that let our bodies know what’s good and bad for us, and that includes finding happiness.
It's important to recognize the link between the human brain and emotions, which you can take advantage of to learn how to be happy.
The limbic system is part of the brain that controls our emotions, motivation, and behavior. The brain acts as a survival system that produces chemicals that let our bodies know what’s good and bad for us, and that includes finding happiness.
Our brain is always on alert and tends to focus on negativity to protect us from harm. But, no one wants their brain to be on alert and focused on negativity all the time.
Did you know you can actually boost "feel-good" brain chemicals that can make you feel happy? You just need to learn how to tap into these four main chemicals: dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins (DOSE).
While daily events and situations trigger these neurotransmitters automatically, there are ways to encourage the brain to produce them — allowing us to create and repeat feelings of happiness.
Truly happy people know what makes them happier, which releases those chemicals. And when those chemicals are released, we become more motivated, and productive, and experience greater well-being.
RELATED: 6 (Fixable!) Personality Traits That Men See As Red Flags
RELATED: 4 Research-Backed Strategies That Will Help You Feel Happier
Here are the four brain chemicals that boost your happiness:
1. Dopamine
Often referred to as the "happiness drug", it’s responsible for motivating us to take action, make decisions, and feel pleasure when we reach our goals.
Dopamine is the brain’s way of patting us on the back for a job well done when we score a goal, get an ‘A’, or cross the finish line, for example. Experiencing procrastination, self-doubt, or lethargy? Low dopamine levels could be to blame. Time to manufacture a few wins for ‘team you’.
Here are ways to increase your dopamine levels:
- Creating mini finish lines to cross instead of just a final, big one when a goal is achieved helps us feel good over a longer period of time.
- Initiating acts of kindness towards others gives the brain a hit of dopamine.
- Quit smoking. A recent study showed smokers had a 15-20% lower capacity for producing dopamine than non-smokers – but it’s reversible if you stop smoking.
RELATED: The Disturbing Way Negative Emotions Impact Your Physical Health
2. Oxytocin
Affectionately referred to as the "cuddle hormone", it’s released through social interactions like giving (or receiving) gifts, making eye contact, giving or receiving affection (like a handshake, hug, or pat on the shoulder), giving birth, or having sexual intercourse.
Here are ways to increase your oxytocin levels:
- Make eye contact during your conversations.
- Get a massage.
- Hug a friend, pet your pet, or share a more intimate moment with a loved one.
- Meditation and prayer.
RELATED: How You Can Train Your Brain To Be Blissfully Happy (Yes, Really)
3. Serotonin
Are you in a good mood? You can thank serotonin. Serotonin is the brain’s antidepressant drug of choice. It surges when you feel like your life and your efforts matter.
Feeling ‘hangry’ (hungry and angry)? Since 80 percent of serotonin exists in the stomach skipping meals reduces serotonin, which can lead to grumpiness.
Here are ways to increase your serotonin levels:
- Express gratitude.
- Increase your exposure to sunlight. This produces Vitamin D, which, in turn, triggers serotonin.
- Think happy thoughts. Serotonin doesn’t distinguish between reality and imagination so when the imagination or memory is active, it produces serotonin as if the event is real.
- Exercise. Even low-key exercise stimulates serotonin so gardening, dog walking, or playing with your children counts.
RELATED: One Big Thing Women Can Do To Balance Their Hormones As They Age
Related Stories From YourTango:
4. Endorphins
If you’ve ever hit your thumb with a hammer, stubbed your toe, or experienced a "runner’s high," then you know what endorphins feel like. They work like morphine to alleviate pain and stress.
Here are ways to increase your endorphin levels:
- Eat chocolate. Chocolate contains phenethylamine which boosts endorphins.
- Exercise releases endorphins. As little as 30 minutes can do the trick.
- Find opportunities to laugh. Laughter has been shown to release endorphins.
- Use aromatherapy. Certain aromas influence the production of endorphins – try diffusing vanilla, lavender, or peppermint into the air, your bath, or your next cup of tea or coffee.
When you design your daily experiences and habits around this knowledge, you can activate these chemicals, increase your productivity, and, most importantly, proactively increase your happiness.
RELATED: 10 Ways Smart Women Choose To Be Really, Truly, Simply Happy
More for You:
Sandra Donati is the President of InteGreat Peak Performance. Work. Life. Play. LLC, and an adjunct professor at American University in their Department of Public Affairs, Key Executive Leadership Development Programs.