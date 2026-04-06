Did you ever notice how small habits often end up becoming some of the most memorable aspects of a person’s personality? For example, you might have a favorite math teacher who became famous for his love of diet grape soda. Or maybe you had a next-door neighbor who always wore navy blue dress shoes.

At face value, those little habits seem to be insignificant personal preferences. Over time, they become a core memory people have of you. Believe it or not, your life’s trajectory and memories will be shaped by these small decisions. This is particularly true of these small choices below.

These are 11 tiny decisions people make every day that end up shaping their entire lives

1. The quality of the food you eat

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You know the old saying, “You are what you eat”? Well, it’s a true saying. Your daily dietary choices matter, both in terms of quality and quantity. Everyone knows that obesity has been linked to shortened life spans and serious diseases. What most people don’t realize is that eating healthier food can help everyone live longer, regardless of weight.

One study from the UK showed that eating better can help add as much as 10 years onto your life expectancy, regardless of your weight. So, if you want to live longer and healthier, choose the salad over that fast-food burger. It’s an investment in your future.

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2. Where you eat

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Along with the food quality issue, let’s also add in where you choose to eat your meals. If you’re the type of person to go out to eat and actually sit down at a bar for your food, you might be surprised at what could happen.

In one survey of 5,000 people, just under 20% reported having met someone they dated at a bar or club. If you happen to like gastropub fare, this could be a good way to meet someone with similar preferences.

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3. Your career choices

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Admittedly, this is not a “tiny decision” in the long span of things. However, there are quite a few people who choose a job they don’t want to get stuck in, only for them to work in that industry for decades. Almost everyone has been that person or knows someone who is.

Only 30-41% of college graduates actually work in the field they studied for when getting started, which means that the majority of people who choose a field won’t actually end up in it. So, just be aware that the “temporary” job you have might not be as temporary as you’d hope it to be.

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4. Where and when to go out

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Here’s a little more of a “woo woo” concept to wrap your head around: one single outing can change the entire trajectory of your life. Think about all the stories of people who called out sick on September 11, only to realize that one sick day ended up saving their lives.

Sometimes, just the small decision to drive five minutes later to a grocery store can shape who you run into, what you experience, and how your life unfolds. If you want to call it the Butterfly Effect or serendipity, it's up to you, but it can still shape your life in surprising ways.

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5. Thanking others

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Let me tell you a true story. A friend of mine was dating a man who never thanked her for anything. No matter what she gave him or what she did, he’d find a way to brush it off. It took about three months for my extremely patient friend to flip out at him. When she dumped him, he began to whine about that, too.

He later told me that she was the best thing that had ever happened to him, and that he had thrown it away. Had he thanked her and shown gratitude, they’d still be together. She’s married. He’s single. A small decision, like saying thanks, can absolutely change your reputation with others. Researchers have discovered that small acts of gratitude can greatly improve one’s mental health.

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6. Reaching out to others

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Did you ever have a sudden urge to reach out to someone and tell them how much you care about them? If you have, it’s a good idea to do so. At best, sending that small text shows that you are a real friend. At worst, at least they know where they stand with you.

Small acts of outreach might seem like a no-brainer at times, but trust me, they matter. This is a small practice that can save the lives of those who are struggling. On a similar note, reaching out when YOU are struggling can also save your life, and therapists agree.

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7. Choosing to save rather than splurge

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Imagine the following scenario: you are at a gas station. You are thirsty and decide to get a drink. Your initial choice is the $3 energy drink. At the last minute, you decide to save that money and opt for the $1 water bottle instead. It’s a small decision, true, but if that keeps happening, you end up saving hundreds every year.

Even if you’re only saving up a couple of bucks every day, you’d be shocked at how quickly all those savings add up. It can make or break your ability to cover a small emergency, or even turn into a short vacation!

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8. Clothing choices

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Every single day, we all choose the clothes we wear. Sometimes, the options are slim. (Pink scrubs or blue? Decisions, decisions!) Clothing choices quietly signal to others who we are and what we stand for. Every outfit is a form of self-expression, a canvas that also doubles as an act of self-care.

Quite a few people have become famous for the clothing choices they made. Think about the Pink Lady of Hollywood, or the Green Lady of Brooklyn. You might be surprised at how many people will end up remembering you for a favorite hat or coat. It’s a very subtle way to show who you are.

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9. Choosing to be happy

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Did you ever notice how many people seem to be bent on being unhappy? That’s a life decision. So is the choice to be happy. Every day you make a small decision to let an insult not get to you, take time to watch a sunset, or let yourself have time to laugh, you’re choosing to be happy.

This is a small decision that always seems to pay off in the long run. Happiness is something to be cultivated. Being happy (or at least letting yourself not get upset) is a great way to kick off a day and change the trajectory of one’s life.

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10. Saying no

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Not all “No’s” are small decisions. Sometimes, what you’re saying no to might be a major, life-altering choice. Yet in our day-to-day lives, we often have moments when we are expected to give a yes-or-no answer.

This is especially true when it comes to your personal boundaries. Saying no can be hard. Every single time you hold up your boundaries, you’re making a small decision to protect your own peace and put yourself before others, and that’s a great thing.

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11. Maintaining an exercise routine

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Finally, we’re going to talk about a genuinely healthy choice to make: a short daily exercise routine. Whether it’s taking a walk around the block, climbing a ton of stairs up in your apartment, getting a quick dance into your day-to-day affairs, or something else doesn’t matter.

Every time you choose to have a quick workout, you’re helping your body feel better and look better. You don’t even need to do it at a gym. Doing brief stretches or taking a quick walk to work can do wonders for you over the years. Ask any doctor, and they’ll say the same thing. It’s common knowledge!

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.