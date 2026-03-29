I am the type of person who values my alone time. I have hobbies like reading and writing that are done best on my own time. Other people can be distracting. Sometimes, having a moment to yourself can feel like the perfect recharge.

Some people are drawn to others. Being alone doesn’t feel as comfortable as being surrounded by others. This isn’t always an option. There are moments when we need to feel comfortable in silence. Time spent alone can be good for us. People who enjoy spending time alone and rarely feel bored may have specific personality traits. These traits allow them to feel comfortable in many circumstances, including when they are on their own.

People who rarely feel bored when they’re alone usually share these 11 extra special traits

1. They are creative

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Studies show that creative people enjoy downtime more than the average person. When left alone with their minds, they let one idea turn into another. They become taken with their creativity. Whether it’s something simple like letting their mind run wild, or more complex like creating a piece of art, alone time lets their creative juices flow. This downtime is likely much needed for someone like this.

While they likely enjoy being around other people, creative individuals do enjoy alone time to work on their various projects. It gives them time to focus on what is important to them.

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2. They are focused

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Alone time is powerful. Many of us can benefit from taking more time for ourselves. People who have a deep focus may enjoy spending time alone. Someone like this may prefer hobbies such as reading or writing that require deep focus. When in a group of people, honing in on things may be difficult. This could be why they rarely feel bored when they’re alone.

Focused individuals may enjoy diving into their hobbies alone. When they have the space to focus on something, even if it’s as simple as putting time aside to clean, this may keep them from feeling bored when they are alone.

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3. They are proactive

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Proactive people take initiative. Sometimes, it can be hard to take things into your own hands when surrounded by others. When a proactive person is alone, they are rarely bored as they use the time to tackle tasks on their to-do list. Maybe it’s as simple as watching an episode of a show they haven’t seen yet, or working ahead on a project to free their week up. Whatever it may be, proactive people are often happy to spend time alone.

I don’t know about you, but I feel most proactive when I am alone. If I am with friends or my partner, I might put off doing things because I’d rather focus on whatever they’re doing. My proactivity comes alive when I am alone, and it is never boring.

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4. They are independent

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Many independent people prefer to be alone. They like to do things on their own terms. When alone, they may have an easier time accomplishing tasks. Instead of getting bored, they are happy to entertain themselves. Often, being around other people can feel overwhelming when someone is incredibly independent. They aren’t afraid to be alone because they thrive in it.

Independent people may value time alone because they enjoy focusing on themselves. They don’t need other people around them. Instead, they focus on themselves and view people as accessories to their lives, not their whole world.

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5. They are mindful

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Practicing mindfulness can be beneficial. Instead of worrying about the future, they are living in the moment. When they are alone, they can spend time doing things they enjoy. They’re not thinking about things they need to get done in the future. They may be able to focus better when they are alone.

"Mindfulness, or the ability to exist in the present moment in a non-judgmental and sustained way, has been shown to have many health benefits. Mindful individuals tend to have reduced stress levels, are less emotionally reactive, and have better focus," says Mark Travers, Ph.D. Being alone allows them to slow down.

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6. They are self-validating

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Some people need external validation. It feels good to hear compliments and kindness from someone else. It can boost our confidence. However, relying too much on other people can be problematic. Finding strength within ourselves can make spending time alone easier.

Self-validating people know they are good enough. They feed their own self-confidence. They don’t need other people. Instead, they enjoy spending time alone. They don’t need others to entertain them.

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7. They are sensitive

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Some sensitive people value alone time. They may become overwhelmed in social situations. This type of person may feel more at ease when alone. In the comfort of their homes, they can relax and do whatever they want without feeling judged. They will rarely feel bored, because they value the time they spend alone.

Some people are easily overstimulated. In large groups, finding comfort can feel impossible. Sensitive people may prefer to spend time alone for that reason.

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8. They enforce boundaries

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Some people struggle to enforce boundaries. Saying no to others isn’t easy. It’s especially difficult when you have to use those boundaries with people you love. It can prevent people from getting the alone time they need. If someone is comfortable alone and wants to embrace that time, they may have to enforce boundaries even with their closest loved ones.

Boundaries prevent us from exhausting ourselves by doing too much for others. It’s not always easy to avoid overexertion. Those who do not get bored when alone may need to take their space to get it.

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9. They are introspective

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Introspective people may enjoy spending time alone. They can get lost in their own thoughts. This type of person isn’t afraid of letting their mind wander. They are constantly looking inward to better themselves. Not all of us are comfortable alone with just our thoughts. I know I struggle with this. An introspective person may not get bored when alone because they enjoy reflecting on their life.

It's likely easiest to reflect when you are alone, rather than in a group of people. "In everyday life, introspection can be a personal, sometimes even meditative, practice. It allows us to gain self-awareness, understand our experiences, and build stronger relationships. But introspection wasn't always an informal tool for self-reflection," says Kenda Cherry, MSEd.

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10. They are authentic

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Authentic people know who they are. They’re not afraid to be alone with themselves because they are proud of who they are. Confidence comes easily to them. They know what they like, and they work hard to get it. When they are alone, they may enjoy doing their own hobbies. Instead of focusing on others, an authentic person may be comfortable alone and doing their own thing.

Of course, some authentic people may struggle with being alone. However, it’s not surprising that many of them enjoy taking time for themselves.

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11. They are calm

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My partner is calm, but he moves a mile a minute. Instead of taking time to chill out, he would rather do as many tasks and hobbies as he can in a day. On the other hand, my ideal day is a relaxing moment on the couch with my pets and a good book. Some people who crave a calm environment enjoy spending time by themselves.

In their own space on their own terms, a calm person can entertain themselves. Whether it’s doing a low-energy hobby or taking a moment for themselves, calm people may thrive when they are alone. Instead of finding boredom, they thrive.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.